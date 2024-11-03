Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 11.1.24  

Rampage

Date: November 1, 2024

Location: Wolstein Center, Cleveland, Ohio

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

Things picked up a lot earlier this week on Dynamite as Private Party actually won the Tag Team Titles by dethroning the Young Bucks. I’m not sure what that is going to mean on here, but it’s nice to have a nice moment for a change after so much negative. Hopefully this show can do well too so let’s get to it.

JD Drake/Beef/Butcher vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

Well this is certainly a thing. It’s a brawl to start with Dralistico stomping Beef down, only for Beef to get in a big shot to the face to run him over. Dralistico gets knocked into the corner and it’s Rush coming in for a slugout with Butcher. Drake comes in for a middle rope leg lariat to Mortos, who comes back with a Samoan drop.

Everything breaks down and La Faccion knocks the villains off the apron. Beef gets caught in the wrong corner and Rush/Dralistico pose us to a break. We come back with Drake hitting a spinebuster to put Rush down, meaning it’s off to Beef for the chop off with Rush. Everything breaks down and the running knees in the corner finish Butcher at 9:37.

Rating: C. This was a way to get La Faccion back on track but they were only beating a makeshift team with the Butcher being the most successful member. That’s only going to get them so far, but it’s better than taking so long to beat someone like Beef on his own. Next time it needs to be even faster, but this could have been worse.

Stokely Hathaway takes credit for Private Party winning the Tag Team Titles.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Lynn

A Blue Thunder Bomb and Shania Pain finish for Valkyrie at 58 seconds.

Post match Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo go to the back, where they are cut off by Stokely Hathaway. Apparently Lynn was talking trash about them so Valkyrie goes back into the arena and lays Lynn out in the aisle.

Video on Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron in tomorrow’s Day Of The Dead match.

Queen Aminata vs. Leila Grey

They fight over arm control to start until Grey takes her down with a headlock. Back up and a dropkick gives Grey two but Aminata is back with an Air Raid Crash for two of her own. Aminata grabs a full nelson with her legs but Grey fights up and grabs a Blockbuster of all things. Back up and Aminata pulls her into…well their legs are tied up and it’s something like an Octopus hold on the mat for the tap at 5:39.

Rating: C. Aminata is a good enough hand to do something down the line but it isn’t going to matter if she doesn’t get a couple of bigger wins. This wasn’t exactly a big step forward but it’s better than having her lose again. If nothing else, that hold at the end looked quite good while it lasted.

Top Flight/Action Andretti vs. Dark Order

Reynolds works on Darius’ arm to start and Andretti hits an Arabian moonsault onto Uno on the floor as we take a break. Back with Andretti hitting a Falcon Arrow for two on Silver and an assisted torture rack neckbreaker taking him down again. The Order’s normal sequence into the flipping jackknife rollup gets two on Dante so it’s time for the Pendulum Bomb. Reynolds’ ribs give out though and Andretti is back in with a high crossbody. Darius and Andretti argue over going after Reynolds’ bad ribs, with Andretti taking the tape off the ribs. Said ribs are sent into the post and a split legged moonsault finishes Reynolds off at 8:38.

Rating: C. It feels like I’ve seen these teams fighting in some form or fashion for a good time now, but it isn’t exactly a great sign that they are often in matches where they can trade wins and not move up to the next level. I’m still not sure why Top Flight and Andretti have never gotten a chance at one of the six man titles, but here they are instead. It might even make them feel a little more serious if they’re taken out by the top villains again.

Post match Dante isn’t happy with the win coming that way.

Lio Rush vs. Komander

They run the ropes fast to start before getting a bit testy and shoving each other. Rush sends him outside for a big dive and we take an early break. Back with Komander hitting a springboard crossbody and a very springboardy armdrag for two. A quick Stunner gets Rush out of trouble, followed by another, though Rush doesn’t let go. Instead it’s a clothesline into a Falcon Arrow for two on Komander, followed by the springboard Stunner for two. The frog splash misses though and Komander kicks him down, setting up Cielito Lindo for the pin at 11:55.

Rating: C+. This was the moves match of the show and it went well enough while it lasted. Komander has been around a bit more frequently than in recent weeks and there are worse ideas than having him doing his high flying stuff all over the place. Rush is still just kind of there, but his rapid fire movements in the ring are still good.

