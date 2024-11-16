Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 11.15.24  

Rampage

Date: November 15, 2024

Location: Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

We’re just over a week away from Full Gear and probably about a month and a half away from the end of this show. The last two weeks have been about Lio Rush vs. Komander but odds are that’s over and done with for now. Ricochet is in action this week so we should at least get some impressive high flying. Let’s get to it.

Hikaru Shida vs. Leila Grey

Shida runs her over with a shoulder to start but Grey knees her in the ribs, That earns Grey a swinging waistlock and a knee lift cuts her down again. Back up and Grey hits a basement dropkick for two and a running knee/bulldog out of the corner gets two. Shida wins a strike off and gets two off a middle rope dropkick. The Katana takes too long but it’s a Falcon Arrow to finish Grey at 4:47.

Rating: C. This is what AEW needs to do more often, as the bigger star dispatched someone who has a bit of a name, but it didn’t take that long. For some reason AEW has some weird obsession with making this kind of a match last longer than it needs to so hopefully this is a change of pace. Shida doesn’t have much going on but a win here and there could help.

Harley Cameron says Mina Shirakawa has nothing Cameron doesn’t has. Cameron then whips out a guitar, sits down, and sings a bit but gets cut off. Threats of feeling her wrath are cut off as well.

Mark Briscoe vs. Ariya Daivari

The fact that I didn’t know who Briscoe was facing but figured it would be a Premiere Athlete isn’t a good sign. Briscoe grabs a headlock to start and strikes Daivari down without much effort. A suplex and some chops have Daivari in more trouble but he knocks Briscoe outside for a needed breather. Briscoe sends him into the barricade a few times but Mark Sterling cuts off the step up flip dive.

Daivari gets in a knockdown and we take a break, coming back with Briscoe fighting out of a chinlock. A sleeper doesn’t work much better so Daivari grabs a DDT for two. Briscoe fights up again and hits a fisherman’s buster, setting up the Death Valley Driver. Daivari breaks up the Froggy Bow and Sterling offers a distraction, only for Rocky Romero to cut Sterling off. Now the flip dive drops the villains and the Froggy Bow gives Briscoe the pin at 11:02.

Rating: C+. And this is a good example of the kind of match I mentioned earlier. Briscoe and Daivari are nowhere near the same level but it took Briscoe eleven minutes and a small assist to beat him. That felt like they were out there to do nothing but fill in time and that’s not good to see. The action was fine, but you know what you’re getting with the Premiere Athletes and that was on full display here, with pretty much nothing out of the ordinary.

Rocky Romero vs. Komander

MVP is watching in the back. Romero takes him down to start but Komander flips away. They grab hands and flip around a bit more until Komander grabs a springboard armdrag. Komander sends him outside for a dive but Romero is back with a faceplant for two. A backbreaker and superplex have Komander in trouble and we take a break. Back with Komander hitting a springboard moonsault, only to have his moonsault hit raised boots. Komander is fine enough to powerslam him into the corner and Cielito Lindo finishes at 9:46.

Rating: C+. The Komander Era of Rampage continues, but having him beat Romero isn’t exactly going to change much. At the same time, we got the required fairly long Komander match with his usual assortment of flips and dives. It’s impressive enough, but when he’s on the show so often, the impact is fairly limited.

Anna Jay is ready to take the risk to get the Women’s Title. Taya Valkyrie comes in to offer the Vendetta’s help but Jay says mind your own business.

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Alec Price/Richard Holliday

That’s quite the jobbing team. Price flips away from Mortos to start but a dropkick doesn’t work. Mortos runs him over and it’s off to Holiday to hit Rush in the face. That doesn’t work well for Rush, who takes Holiday outside for some rams into the barricade. The Bull’s Horns finishes Holliday at 2:59. You get someone as good as Holliday and you feed him to Rush in about three minutes?

MVP sees a lot of untapped potential in AEW but he sees arrogance in Swerve Strickland. How can Strickland call himself the most dangerous man in AEW when Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley are around? Komander impressed him, but tomorrow on Collision, Benjamin will get to know Komander up close.

Video on Mariah May vs. Anna Jay. This match might have some more heat if May hadn’t beaten her last time.

Ricochet vs. Dante Martin

They trade flipping escapes to start until Ricochet reverses a sunset flip into a rollup for two. Ricochet misses a charge into the corner and Martin nails a jumping knee. Ricochet’s springboard clothesline gets two and we take a break. Back with Ricochet charging into a boot in the corner and Martin hits a dive to the floor.

A springboard splash gives Martin two but the half nelson slam is broken up. Ricochet rolls the suplexes for two as MVP is watching in the back again. The Blue Thunder Bomb gives Ricochet two more but Vertigo is blocked. Instead the Spirit Gun (I think) finishes Martin off at 10:13.

Rating: B-. Another high flying match here with two guys doing well in their standard style. Ricochet picks up another win on his way to the International Title shot against Konosuke Takeshita. Martin’s time as a singles star has come and gone for the time being and that’s a shame as he was stating to get something together before being put back into the team/trio with his brother and Action Andretti. They have talent, so do something with it.

Respect is shown to end the show.

Results

Hikaru Shida b. Leila Grey – Falcon Arrow

Mark Briscoe b. Ariya Daivari – Froggy Bow

Komander b. Rocky Romero – Cielito Lindo

La Faccion Ingobernable b. Alec Price/Richard Holliday – Bull’s Horns to Holliday

Ricochet b. Dante Martin – Spirit Gun

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.