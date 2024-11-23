Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 11.22.24  

Rampage

Date: November 22, 2024

Location: Santander Arena, Reading, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard

It’s the night before Full Gear and that means we are likely going to be seeing some more matches added at the last minute. That has been a standard move from AEW and they have already added the International Title match to the card. Other than that, we should be in for the normal good action. Let’s get to it.

Mariah May/Mina Shirakawa vs. Nyla Rose/Harley Cameron

Rose and Shirakawa dance to start until Shirakawa has to escape a slam. That means more dancing, so Rose kicks her in the face to take over. Cameron tags herself in and is quickly taken down with a Russian legsweep. May comes in for the very spinning side slam before Rose breaks up May and Shirakawa’s stereo chest shakings.

Everything breaks down and we take a break, coming back with Rose planting May for two. A side slam and splash get two on May and it’s back to Cameron for the same. May headbutts her way to freedom though and it’s off to Shirakawa to pick up the pace. A leglock to Rose with a DDT to May at the same time has the villains in trouble before May dropkicks Rose to the floor. Something close to a Steiner Bulldog finishes Cameron at 8:38.

Rating: C+. As tends to be the case on Rampage, this wasn’t about a question of who was winning but rather how May and Shirakawa were going to work together. They definitely have a chemistry, but now we get to see what happens between them at Full Gear. Nice opener here though, with Rose being a threat and Cameron being…whatever you want to call her.

And now, a weigh-in with Big Boom AJ of the Costco Guys and QT Marshall. Apparently they’ve known each other for a long time with AJ considering a wrestling career but going into….whatever he does instead. Marshall says he’s here after waiting for twenty years, while AJ says he wants to do this after Marshall insulted some cookies. The Rizzler will be ringing the bell at Full Gear (that was announced on Dynamite). Marshall weighs 229lbs and Boom weights….over 500? Boom’s son says Marshall rigged the scale so Boom punches Marshall in the face, earning himself a cutter. Well at least it was sort.

Juice Robinson vs. The Butcher

They trade some early shots, with Butcher telling him to bring it. That earns him some left hands in the corner but Robinson gets dumped outside. A ram into the barricade makes it even worse and we take a break. Back with Robinson hammering away with the snap jabs and a backsplash gets two. Butcher hits a hard clothesline for two but Robinson grabs a rollup for the same. Robinson’s cannonball connects in the corner, only for Butcher to come back with something like a Cannonball for two. Robinson hits a pair of left hands and the Juice Is Loose is good for the pin at 10:04.

Rating: C. Not a bad match at all here but it feels like the kind of filler match that you often get around here. Neither of them exactly have anything going on at the moment, which is a shame as Robinson has so much charisma and draws in your attention every time he’s in the ring. Butcher was his usual midcard villain self and that’s not a bad use for him.

Video on the Tag Team Title match at Full Gear.

Thunder Rosa is happy that some luchadors are coming and issues a challenge to any luchadora. This brings in Harleygram, the female counterpart to Hologram, though Rosa thinks she looks familiar. Harleygram: “Does not compute.” Anyway a match is set for next week and this should be fun.

Video on the International Title match at Full Gear.

Conglomeration vs. Dark Order

Briscoe and Silver start things off with a handshake as Excalibur ignores the match to go into rapid fire Full Gear rundown mode. Uno gets in a cheap shot to take over on Briscoe, who fights out of the corner without much efforts. Ishii comes in to knock Uno into the corner, allowing Romero to hit some clotheslines. Something Evil gets Uno out of trouble and we take a break. Back with Briscoe coming in off the tag to clean house but Silver kicks him into Uno’s piledriver for two. The pendulum bomb is broken up though and everything breaks down with a parade of shots to the face. Briscoe grabs the chair for the step up flip dive to the floor. Ishii’s sliding lariat into the brainbuster finishes Reynolds at 11:46.

Rating: B-. They went with straight energy here and that’s what the match should have been. Sometimes you need to just let people go nuts and have a fun match, which the Conglomeration can do rather well. The Order is still little more than a bunch of humans who have a team name and that’s not really enough to make them a big deal, but they’re better in this role than as anything to be taken seriously.

The last nearly ten minutes of the show is a huge Full Gear hype video set to Guns N Roses’ November Rain.

Results

Mariah May/Mina Shirakawa b. Nyla Rose/Harley Cameron – Steiner Bulldog to Cameron

Juice Robinson b. The Butcher – Juice Is Loose

Conglomeration b. Dark Order – Brainbuster to Reynolds

