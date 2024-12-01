Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 11.30.24  

Rampage

Date: November 30, 2024

Location: Santander Arena, Reading, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Matt Menard, Ian Riccaboni, Excalibur

It’s a special Saturday edition of the show and in this case we have a themed show, as this will be all about lucha libre. While there will be a bunch of guest stars from CMLL, the big raw is the debut of the mysterious Harleygram, who really could be anyone. I can go for something different from the usual Rampage so let’s get to it.

Thunder Rosa vs. Harleygram

The ring announcer is rather confused by the masked Harleygram, who is easily taken down. Commentary speculates that if, and of course it’s an if, that is Harley Cameron, she might want revenge for losing the Day of the Dead match. They don’t know Harleygram’s identity, but she was trained by the Midnight Rider. Harleygram gets two off a rollup…and unmasks as Harley Cameron. Well that ruins the mood.

Rosa hits a dropkick in the corner and grabs a reverse rocking horse but Cameron slips out. The mask is put back on and Cameron starts back in on the leg, including a 619 to the knee. The mask is ripped off again (Excalibur: “The shock never goes away.”) and Rosa hits a running dropkick against the ropes. Rosa’s package slam is good for the pin at 5:23.

Rating: C+. Oh of course it was fun. There is something to be said about a comedy match where we’re in on the joke and that is what we had here. It made for an entertaining match, as is the case with just about anything Cameron does these days. Rosa gets another win, likely on her way back into the title picture, and Cameron has fun. What more do you want?

Mercedes Mone doesn’t want to hear about Kamille but she wants more championship gold.

Top Flight/Action Andretti vs. Atlantis Jr./Katsuyori Shibata/Mascara Dorada

Leila Grey is here with Top Flight/Andretti. Shibata and Darius fight over arm control to start until Shibata goes for the leg. That’s broken up so it’s off to Dorada, who gets caught with a quick dropkick. Andretti comes in to trade some flips with Dorada before an assisted powerbomb gives Atlantis two.

Top Flight elbows Atlantis down and a backsplash gives Dante two. Back up and Atlantis snaps off a powerslam as commentary discusses French. Dante dropkicks Atlantis and we take a break. Back with Atlantis fighting out of the corner and taking down all three opponents, allowing the tag to Shibata. A running kick to the chest gives Shibata two and it’s back to Dorada for the big dive to the floor.

Shibata ties up both Martins’ legs at once until Andretti makes the save. A tilt-a-whirl backbreaker plants Dante and Dorada’s 450 gets two. Dante pulls Dorada off the top though and it’s back to Darius for two off a double suplex. Andretti elbows Dorada and Atlantis down bu gets knocked down as well. Dorada’s shooting star press connects for the pin at 11:53.

Rating: B-. Top Flight and Andretti fit in perfectly on a show like this and it was nice to see them getting a little spotlight. That being said, this was all about the outsiders, who were in control for the most part and looked more impressive than anyone from AEW. It was a good way to spend part of the show though, as the trios style is such a big deal in Mexico.

Video on Hook vs. the Patriarchy.

Nick Wayne is ready to face Hook at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico

Serpentico starts fast with a headscissors into an armdrag before a missed charge sends Mortos outside. A dive takes Mortos out again but he’s right back in with a pop up Samoan drop back inside. We take a break and come back with Mortos hitting a powerbomb backbreaker. The discus lariat finishes at 6:22. Not enough shown to rate but there was no need for this to have a break.

Kamille has been attacked.

Video on the Dynamite Diamond battle royal, with a bunch of people wanting to get their hands on MJF.

Komander vs. Hechicero

Well you knew Komander was going to be in on this. Hechicero goes for the arm to start but has to fight out of a headlock. Some leg cranking has Komander down again but he’s back up with a quick cradle for two. Komander gets two off la majistral but Hechicero blocks a spinning headscissors. Hechicero kicks him down and we take an early break.

Back with Komander hitting a springboard dropkick but Hechicero grabs a sleeper over the ropes. Komander knocks him to the floor, setting up a big springboard moonsault. A high crossbody and tornado DDT have Hechicero down but he reverses a moonsault into an armbar. Komander stacks him up for two and the escape but Hechicero gives him a kind of Boss Man Slam backbreaker. A running headscissors driver finishes Komander at 13:03.

Rating: B-. Hechicero has been impressive in every appearance he has made and it’s no surprise that he got to do it again here. He has a certain kind of skill that you cannot imitate and it was working erll against a more traditional high flier in Komander. Maybe not a great match or anything, but Hechicero is fun to watch as he does things so much differently than anyone else.

Results

Thunder Rosa b. Harleygram – Package slam

Atlantis Jr./Katsuyori Shibata/Mascara Dorada b. Top Flight/Action Andretti – Shooting star press to Andretti

The Beast Mortos b. Serpentico – Discus lariat

Hechicero b. Komander – Running headscissors driver

