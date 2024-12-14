Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 12.13.24  

AEW Rampage

Date: December 13, 2024

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, Tony Schiavone

We’re just over two weeks away from Worlds End, so it is time to firm up the card a bit more. Oddly enough we don’t have any Continental Classic matches scheduled for this week, as instead, we are getting a Final Battle preview with Matt Cardona facing Bryan Keith. Also, Toni Storm is back, as she is returning to the ring on Rampage for some reason. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Matt Cardona vs. Bryan Keith

Chris Jericho is on commentary. Cardona knocks him to the apron to start and then grabs a headlock to put Keith down. A corner clothesline sends Keith outside with Cardona hitting a dive. Keith manages to send him into the steps for a needed breather, followed by a neck crank back inside.

Cardona fights up and is quickly kicked in the head for his efforts. We take a break and come back with Cardona pulling him off the buckle, setting up a quick faceplant. The running boot in the corner gives Cardona two but Keith is back with a Rock Bottom for two of his own. Back up and a quick Radio Silence finishes for Cardona at 10:56.

Rating: C. Nothing much to see here as this was about giving Cardona a win. You know, because he didn’t have one around here in a long time before he is getting a title shot on pay-per-view in a week. That’s what you have to do to build up the title match, but it was just a generic Cardona match, which isn’t making me want to see Final Battle.

Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

Storm is no longer Timeless. They trade headlocks to start and Storm nails a running big boot to take Cameron down. Some right hands in the corner have Cameron in trouble as Excalibur ignores the match to run down the card for other shows. We take a break and come back with Storm fighting out of a chinlock and hitting some running shoulders. That means it’s time to ignore the match again to talk about upcoming shows but Storm’s chokebomb brings Excalibur back to paying attention. Storm Zero finishes Cameron at 7:28.

Rating: C+. So not only is Storm back in pretty much a nothing match on the least important of the weekly shows, but almost half of the match was spent on a commercial and a good chunk of the commentary was focusing on other things. This wasn’t exactly a big showcase for Storm, which is annoying given how big of a deal her return was on Dynamite. I could go for more of these two, but Cameron is likely going to be kept in comedy bits, which might not be a bad idea.

Previous for Brody King vs. Komander in the Continental Classic next week.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shazza McKenzie

McKenzie grabs a rollup to start and hits a knee to the face but takes too time going up. Purrazzo pulls her into the Tree of Woe for a running shoulder to the ribs. A powerbomb into a Fujiwara armbar finishes McKenzie at 1:25.

Kris Statlander is ready to move forward after her match with Mercedes Mone. She’s still coming for the title.

Here is the Don Callis Family, with Callis yelling about how they’re in the getting over and making money business. Callis brags about Kyle Fletcher taking out Will Ospreay and then Kazuchika Okada. And that’s that.

Don Callis Family vs. Powerhouse Hobbs/Mark Davis

Callis is on commentary as Archer and Hobbs slug it out to start. Some running clotheslines in the corner have Archer in trouble before a double shoulder takes him down. Archer gets in a running clothesline though and we take a break. Back with Davis fighting his way out of the corner but Archer cuts off the tag attempt.

Takeshita muscles Davis up for a suplex but he punches his way to freedom. Hobbs comes in to clean house, only to get dropped by the running knee. Everything breaks down and the Tower Of Doom leaves everyone down. Hobbs takes the straps down but gets kicked in the face, setting up a chokeslam to give Archer two. Hobbs drops Archer in a hurry though and hits the spinebuster for the pin at 11:58.

Rating: B-. It picked up at the end and it was nice to see Hobbs get a pin after coming back. That’s what he needs to help reestablish himself after being gone for so long. Davis is still just kind of there because he was involved with Fletcher before. I’m not sure I can see that being a good long-term story, but there might be a spot for Davis elsewhere on the roster.

Hobbs holds up the International Title to end the show.

Results

Matt Cardona b. Bryan Keith – Radio Silence

Toni Storm b. Harley Cameron – Storm Zero

Deonna Purrazzo b. Shazza McKenzie – Fujiwara armbar

Powerhouse Hobbs/Mark Davis b. Don Callis Family – Spinebuster to Archer

