Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 3.20.24  

Rampage

Date: March 20, 2024

Location: Coca Cola Coliseum, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

We’re having a rare live edition of the show this week and that means they are going to be coming in hot after Dynamite. The big match of the week is a street fight between Kris Statlander/Willow Nightingale and Julia Hart/Skye Blue, though it is going to be taking place about an hour after an I Quit match on Dynamite. Let’s get to it.

We open with Adam Copeland’s celebration after winning the TNT Title in the main event of Dynamite. Copeland mocks Cage and the Patriarchy a bit more before leaving.

Bullet Club Gold is in Florida and see rather pleased with turning on the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn last week. Jay White has painted Sting’s baseball bat gold and laughs about Darby Allin’s foot being broken, meaning he can’t climb Mt. Everest.

Here is the Acclaimed for a chat. They aren’t happy with what Bullet Club Gold did to them last week and now Billy Gunn isn’t even cleared to return to the ring. Jay White isn’t even here tonight because he hates Toronto. When the Acclaimed gets beaten down though, they show up because they want to fight.

Caster offers White a free trip anywhere because White needs to run from him. Bowens says the Club isn’t here because they aren’t good enough, so maybe White should have signed somewhere else. White got a World Title shot and lost to MJF with one leg. The only gang the Acclaimed needs are these people right here. Heck of a fired up promo here and you can smell the unification match from here. I hope.

Tag Team Title Tournament Wildcard Match: Orange Cassidy/Trent Beretta vs. Kyle Fletcher/Powerhouse Hobbs

Don Callis is here with Fletcher/Hobbs. Hobbs wastes no time in spinebustering Cassidy before taking him into the corner for a running knee to the ribs. Another charge misses though and Hobbs crashes out to the floor, allowing the tag off to Beretta. Everything breaks down and Beretta hits a big dive down to the floor. Back in and Beretta hits some running shots in the corner until a pendulum bomb cuts him off.

We take a break and come back with Beretta hitting a tornado DDT to get himself out of trouble. It’s back to Cassidy to pick up the pace, including the spinning DDT for two on Fletcher. Hobbs isn’t having that and grabs the torture rack, with Beretta making the save. Cassidy’s kicks just tick Hobbs off so he runs Cassidy over without much trouble. The Stundog Millionaire into the half and half has Fletcher down, meaning we can pause for some hugging.

Hobbs makes the save and sends Cassidy into the LED ring skirt. Cassidy is fine enough for an assisted Beach Break on the floor but Fletcher gives Beretta a spinning Tombstone back inside. Beretta saves Cassidy on top and hits a half and half superplex, setting up Cassidy’s top rope DDT. The Orange Punch finishes for Cassidy at 10:33.

Rating: B-. Fun match here, with Cassidy and Beretta working together to take out the monster in Hobbs. That left them to beat Fletcher, which is fine enough as the ROH titles have already been treated like garbage anyway. Cassidy and Beretta might not be winning the titles, but I could certainly see them making a run all the way to the finals for the underdog story.

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Kevin Matthews

Shibata fires off the forearms to send Matthews into the corner, setting up the big running dropkick. Matthews gets in a clothesline but Shibata grabs a sleeper into the PK for the pin at 1:22. That was quick.

Adam Copeland and friends are celebrating the title win.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rocky Romero

Don Callis is here too. Takeshita powers him into the corner to start and then sits Romero on another corner for some mind games. Romero goes simple by hitting him in the face, setting up a quick hurricanrana. The Forever Clotheslines are broken up as Takeshita knocks him down and sends him to the floor as we take a break.

Back with Romero hitting some suicide dives until Takeshita pulls one out of the air. Takeshita elbows the post though, allowing Romero to hit another dive. Sliced Bread gives Romero two and it’s time to go after the arm. The cross armbreaker goes on but Callis’ distraction breaks it up. Takeshita grabs a wheelbarrow suplex into a Blue Thunder Bomb for two, leaving Takeshita looking stunned. Romero kicks him away but gets run over with a clothesline. The spinning Falcon Arrow finishes for Takeshita at 8:56.

Rating: C+. This was the kind of win that Takeshita needed to get back on track after his big loss to Will Ospreay. As has been the case for far too long with Takeshita, the talent is absolutely there but he needs something to do. By something I don’t mean working for Don Callis, even though multiple talented stars are stuck doing just that.

Video on Willow Nightingale/Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart/Skye Blue.

Willow Nightingale/Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart/Skye Blue

Street fight and Stokely Hathaway is here with the heroines, who are in white to make bleeding seem likely. The brawl starts in the aisle as Hathaway joins commentary to start praising his team. They get inside with Hart being wedged in a chair for a kick to the head. A backbreaker drives the chair into Hart (that’s a new one) for two and it’s time to bring in a table.

Blue comes in for the save but accidentally gets spiked by Hart as we take a break. Back with the villains still in trouble and the fans declaring this awesome. Blue has to fight out of a powerbomb onto the announcers’ table and hits Code Blue to plant Nightingale instead. That leaves Statlander to bring out the thumbtacks but Blue kicks her down.

A powerbomb out of the corner sends Statlander into the tacks, which are then put in Statlander’s mouth. Blue hits a superkick to the tack filled mouth for two but Nightingale is back up with a Death Valley Driver through the tables at ringside. Back in and Statlander backdrops Hart onto some chairs but the 450 only hits said chairs. Hartless makes Statlander tap at 11:27.

Rating: B-. They had to try and follow the I Quit match and while it didn’t quite work, it wasn’t due to a lack of trying. All four of them were working hard here and the violence was intense, though there was nothing overly big to make things feel epic. For now though, I’ll take Hart getting a win over a bigger name, which she hasn’t done very often.

Results

Orange Cassidy/Trent Beretta b. Powerhouse Hobbs/Kyle Fletcher – Orange Punch to Fletcher

Katsuyori Shibata b. Kevin Matthews – PK

Konosuke Takeshita b. Rocky Romero – Spinning Falcon Arrow

Julia Hart/Skye Blue b. Kris Statlander/Willow Nightingale – Hartless to Nightingale

