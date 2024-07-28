Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 7.26.24  

Rampage

Date: July 26, 2024

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Matt Menard

It’s the Rampage after Dynamite, meaning we are in for the traditional Royal Rampage followup. That means a double ring battle royal with the winner getting a World Title shot at Grand Slam. In this case it means we have a different enough kind of show and that is often nice to see. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Royal Rampage

There are two rings with ten total entrants, last man standing gets a World Title shot at Grand Slam. Ring #1 starts with Orange Cassidy in at #1 and Brody King in at #2 while Ring #2 starts with Claudio Castagnoli in at #1 and Komander in at #2. Cassidy and Komander grab an arm each to start and walk the ropes but the wristdrags are both blocked. Tomohiro Ishii is in at #3 (Ring #1) and goes after King, with Cassidy offering a low bridge. Brian Cage is in at #3 (Ring #2) and plants Komander with a half nelson slam as Cassidy and King slug it out.

The Butcher is in at #4 (Ring #1) and teams up with Cage for a double elbow to Cassidy. Matt Menard jumps off commentary to be in at #4 (Ring #2) and that goes nowhere until Roderick Strong is in at #5 (Ring #1). Strong and Butcher beat up King and it’s Kip Sabian in at #5 (Ring #2). Sabian gets to clean house, including a gordbuster to Komander. Brandon Cutler is in at #6 (Ring #1) because when Excalibur said “TEN TOTAL ENTRANTS” he meant “TEN TOTAL ENTRANTS PER RING”, further proving that Excalibur is not very good at his job.

Cutler talks a lot and is immediately eliminated by Ishii. Nick Wayne is in at #6 (Ring #2) and Menard is eliminated to make room for him. Kyle O’Reilly is in at #7 (Ring #1) and starts striking away, as is his custom. Jeff Jarrett is in at #7 (Ring #2) as Menard is back on commentary. We take a break and come back with Butcher being eliminated and Matt Taven in at #8 (Ring #1). A DDT plants Cassidy and Komander is knocked out as well. Jay Lethal is in at #8 (Ring #2) and teams up with Jarrett to go after Wayne, who is tossed by Sabian.

Mike Bennett is in at #9 (Ring #1) and it’s a Backpack Stunner to Cassidy. The Beast Mortos is in at #9 (Ring #2) and gets to clean house until Jarrett clotheslines him down. Sabian is knocked out and it’s Darby All in at #10 (Ring #1), only to be knocked outside (not eliminated) by King. Lethal and Jarrett stop to strut as Lio Rush is in at #10 (Ring #2) to complete the field.

King and Allin fight up into the crowd despite not being eliminated. We take another break and come back with Mortos having been eliminated as King and Allin come back to ringside. Ishii and Bennett are both out, with Cassidy, Taven and O’Reilly following them out in short order. That leaves Strong, King and Allin in Ring #1 as Rush and Castagnoli fight in Ring #2.

They both wind up on the apron and Castagnoli swings Rush out. Strong is tossed out as well and Castagnoli eliminates Lethal to keep clearing the ring. King chokes Allin on the apron as he did in a previous edition but this time Allin slips out and hits a running body block to get rid of King and win Ring #1. Jarrett fights back on Cage and hammers away in the corner but here is Hangman Page to jump Jarrett and yell a lot.

That leaves Castagnoli and Cage in Ring #2 as we take another break. Back again with Castagnoli slugging at Cage, who pulls him out to the apron as well. A Neutralizer on the apron gets rid of Cage to win #Ring 2. Castagnoli goes after Allin and sends him to the floor (not out) before swinging him into the steps (geez). Back in and a nasty German suplex drops Allin again as Menard wants Allin to give up. They go to the apron with Castagnoli stomping away but Allin drapes him over the top and hits the Coffin Drop for the win at 36:44.

Rating: B. This is one of the more unique matches that AEW runs every year and it worked again here. Allin winning should make for a good World Title match when they get back to New York for Grand Slam and that is something they should have set up this far in advance. They’ve got a cool concept here and kept it moving to get all of the entrants in. Nice job and a good bit of fun.

Post match Castagnoli won’t shake hands.

Following an attack at the hands of Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale agrees to give Statlander a match in South Carolina. No word on which show that will be.

Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey

Statlander backdrops her down to start and hits a kick to the face, setting up Friday Night Fever for the pin at 54 seconds.

Lance Archer vs. Alejandro

Archer has jumped Alejandro in the back and carries him to the ring for the opening bell. Two chokeslams and the Blackout finish Alejandro at 1:06.

Saraya is ready to show what she can do on Dynamite.

Outrunners vs. Private Party vs. Righteous vs. Don Callis Family

Vincent headlocks Floyd to start but it’s quickly off to Magnum for the big pose. That’s broken up as well and it’s Dutch coming in to clean house. Floyd is sent hard into the corner and we take a break. Back with Quen busting out a big running flip dive but Floyd dives him a Stunner over the ropes. Fletcher comes in to hammer on Floyd in the corner and Rush adds the running slap. Fletcher’s piledriver finishes at 8:50.

Rating: C+. This didn’t have time to get going and they had to rush to the end. It was going to be tricky to make this work with the amount of time they had and they had a break to make it worse. The Family getting the win is a fine way to go, though winning a match like this is only going to have so much value.

Results

Darby Allin won Royal Rampage last eliminating Claudio Castagnoli

Kris Statlander b. Leila Grey – Friday Night Fever

Lance Archer b. Alejandro – Blackout

Don Callis Family b. Outrunners, Private Party and Righteous – Piledriver to Floyd

