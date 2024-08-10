Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.9.24  

Rampage

Date: August 9, 2024

Location: LJVM Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, Excalibur

I’m starting to not know what to expect from this show and it’s not in the best way. Odds are we’ll get some good action and some minor storyline advancement, but a lot of Rampage tends to feel like a bunch of one off matches. The good thing is the talent is more than good enough to make that work and we should be in for a fun show. Let’s get to it.

In Memory Of Kevin Sullivan.

Opening sequence.

Darby Allin vs. The Butcher

Butcher runs him over at the bell to start and a slam sends Allin into the corner so the choking can ensue. Allin is tossed outside and sent into various things, only to avoid a charge into the barricade. The top rope Coffin Drop drops a standing Butcher but he knocks a diving Allin out of the air back inside. Allin is bleeding from the nose and gets dropkicked into the corner to make things even worse.

We take a break and come back with Butcher grabbing a Texas Cloverleaf, with Allin having to get the ropes. Butcher knocks him out to the floor for a swinging into the barricade, followed by a good posting. Back in and a half nelson backbreaker gives Butcher two but Allin is back with a super Code Red. The Coffin Drop finishes Butcher at 10:25.

Rating: B-. Allin has two title matches coming up so he needed a win like this one to start him on the right path. It’s going to take some time to get there but at least things are looking in the right direction for him. There will always be a place for someone smaller like Allin fighting up against a monster like Butcher and it worked well here.

On Dynamite, Don Callis yelled at Rush over his loss but Rush said he was willing to do everything to become the best. That includes beating up Preston Vance on Collision.

We look at the brawls between Jeff Jarrett/Jay Lethal/Hangman Page after Dynamite.

Lethal is ready for Page on Dynamite.

Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero

Bryan Danielson is on commentary. They fight over a lockup to start until Yuta grabs a test of strength. Romero gets a bodyscissors but can’t manage a cross armbreaker. Back up and Yuta gets in a belly to back suplex before sending Romero outside for a suicide dive. We take a break and come back with Yuta fighting out of a chinlock as Swerve Strickland is watching somewhere. They strike it out and then go to the top for some biting of Yuta’s fingers. A running Sliced Bread takes Yuta down but he counters the top rope version. Cattle Mutilation finishes Romero at 11:00.

Rating: B-. Perfectly fine technical match here but I can’t imagine there was that much of an audience for two midcarders having a cold match. That’s the problem with Rampage as a whole: what we’re getting is good enough, but it’s not exactly something worth getting excited over. That makes the show feel like it’s just there because it has to be and that’s not great.

Willow Nightingale is frustrated with what Stokely Hathaway has done to Kris Statlander. Tomohiro Ishii comes in for a chat.

Private Party vs. Zane/Dave Dawson

Zay and Dave get in a fist pumping (air, not faces) off to start before it’s off to Quen. A slam attempt on the much bigger Zane fails terribly but Quen manages to get Dave up for the slam and ensuing crash. It’s back to Zay to clean house, including the Silly String for two on Dave. A Stunner int an assisted Sliced Bread puts Zane down, setting up Gin and Juice for the pin on Dave at 4:00.

Rating: C+. This was pretty much the definition of “it was what it was” as you had an established team facing a local pair in a power vs. speed match. Private Party hasn’t meant much of anything in a long time in AEW and this isn’t going to change that. Maybe it gets better later, but for now, this was more a reminder of “oh yeah, they work here”.

Deonna Purrazzo promises to summon a symphony of violence on Thunder Rosa.

Dustin Rhodes wants to fight the Kingdom and win the ROH Tag Team Titles. The Kingdom come in and kick Dustin low.

Saraya vs. Nyla Rose

Harley Cameron is here with Saraya. Cameron offers a distraction before the bell so Saraya can shove Rose outside and hammer away. They get inside for the official start with Rose fighting up and sending her into the corner for a splash. Rose slams her down a few times but actually gets driven into the corner for some forearms to the face. Back up and Rose sends her outside, where a slide is cut off and she gets tied in the ring skirt.

We take a break and come back with Rose asking if Saraya has lost her mind. A side slam puts Saraya down but she avoids a splash and hits the Paige Turner for two. Rose is right back with a basement superkick for two and it’s time to trade forearms. Back up and Rose drops her with a clothesline but Cameron offers a distraction. Rose tries a suplex but Cameron plays Bobby Heenan with the trip to give Saraya the pin at 9:32.

Rating: C+. As usual, Rose has more charisma than most of the roster but comes up short in a match against someone who isn’t a jobber. This wasn’t exactly much of a main event, but it was nice to have Rose out there doing her stuff. Saraya will likely have at least something to do at All In, but I’m not sure I can imagine it being overly important.

Results

Darby Allin b. The Butcher – Coffin Drop

Wheeler Yuta b. Rocky Romero – Cattle Mutilation

Private Party b. Zane Dawson/Dave Dawson – Gin and Juice to Dave

Saraya b. Nyla Rose – Splash with assist from Harley Cameron

