Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 9.13.24  

Rampage

Date: September 13, 2024

Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

We’re taped as the fallout from All Out continues. Dynamite was in a weird place with everything they had to do as so many people are missing after the pay per view. That could spill over to Rampage as well, but the show certainly marches to the beat of its own drum. Let’s get to it.

Dark Order vs. Conglomeration

Briscoe chops away at Reynolds to start and it’s off to Cassidy, who gets kicked in the face. A double flipping faceplant sets up a triple kick to the face, allowing the Order to pose on Cassidy. Silver hits Reynolds by mistake though and then he does it again, which ahs the Order fighting among themselves. Everything breaks down and Silver is left alone for a running basement dropkick. The Stundog Millionaire rocks Silver again but Uno is back with Something Evil. Briscoe hits a hard clothesline though and we take a break.

Back with O’Reilly cleaning house and the double kicks having Reynolds in more trouble. Everything breaks down and a DDT sends O’Reilly outside. Cassidy comes back with a double hurricanrana and Briscoe uses the chair for a step up flip dive. The Jay Driller finishes Reynolds at 10:07.

Rating: B-. This was the kind of match you would expect from them and even though the Dark Order is only going to be so much of a threat to anyone, at least it was fun while it lasted. The Conglomeration continues to be one of the most entertaining things in AEW, as not only is Briscoe absolutely hilarious, but they work well together in the ring. It’s as good of an opening match as you’re going to get a lot of the time and it worked well here.

Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes argues with the Kingdom and a Fight Without Honor seems set. We’ll even make it a Bunkhouse Brawl, say it with me, on Collision rather than Ring Of Honor.

Kamille vs. Robyn Renegade

Kamille stomps away in the corner but Renegade slips behind her and hammers away. They head outside with Kamille carrying her around and working on the arm. Back in and Renegade hits something like a crossbody for two but gets caught in an Oklahoma Stampede. The sitout Dominator finishes Renegade at 3:16.

Rating: C. Total destruction here, which is what it should have been. Kamille is a powerhouse and mainly there to work for Mercedes Mone but at the same time she can wrestle a decent enough power match. There was only so much to be seen here, but at least she got to make this work in the short time she had.

Christopher Daniels accepts Jack Perry’s open challenge for a TNT Title shot on Collision.

Roderick Strong vs. Beef

Beef is the rather annoying cousin of Anthony Henry, who can’t stand him. Strong grabs a headlock to start but Beef takes him down in a surprise. Back up and Beef runs him over as we take an early break. We come back with Beef winning a slugout and the fans chanting BEEF on every punch. Beef gets the better of the slugout and hammers away in the corner, only for Strong to come back with a superplex for two. Back up and Beef knocks him into the ropes for a running crossbody to the back but the Kingdom offers a distraction. Beef gets back in and Strong knees him in the face for the pin at 7:53.

Rating: C+. The fans were into Beef but he didn’t get to talk, which makes him a lot more tolerable. I’m not sure I can imagine Beef becoming a big deal anywhere but if the fans can have some fun with him, fine enough. For now though, this was little more than a goofy match to fill in some time.

The Righteous say there is a light in the tag division and they’re all here because they’re not all there. Dutch calls out the House Of Black.

Outcasts vs. The Hex

Saraya and Belle start things off with Saraya stomping away in the corner. Kay gets drawn in and it’s off to Cameron to choke in the corner. Saraya’s cheap shot knees on the apron have Belle in more trouble as this is one sided so far. Back in and Belle finally kicks her away, allowing the tag off to Kay for the house cleaning. That lasts all of five seconds as Cameron kicks her down and the Nightcap finishes for Saraya at 3:47.

Rating: C. Pretty much a squash and that’s all it needed to be as the Outcasts are being built up so Jamie Hayter can destroy them in the near future. Saraya and Cameron are still pretty low on the totem pole but they’re a good way for Hayter to look like a monster on the way back in. It’s not a bad idea and if they keep things quick, it should work well.

Post match Jamie Hayter runs in to chase the villains off.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Action Andretti

Don Callis is here with Takeshita while Lio Rush is with Andretti. Takeshita takes him up against the ropes for a shove to the face but Andretti takes things outside. That just earns Andretti a face first drop onto the apron and Takeshita sends him into a few things. Back in and some hard chops have Andretti in trouble and a superplex makes it worse as we take a break.

Back with Andretti hammering away, including a running back elbow. Andretti sends him outside and hits a rolling splash off the apron, with commentary pointing out that it was kind of a weird move. Back in and Takeshita hits a hard clothesline for two but he has to avoid a standing shooting star press and moonsault. Andretti’s running dropkick is shrugged off but a super hurricanrana works a bit better. Takeshita isn’t having that and hits a running knee but pulls Andretti up at two. Raging Fire finishes for Takeshita at 11:54.

Rating: B-. This was a good showcase for Takeshita, who seems to be on his way to a Continental Title shot against Kazuchika Okada, which could be where he finally gets his big win. Ok so it isn’t likely, but at least Takeshita would be getting some serious competition. For now though, he got to have a nice match against Andretti, who is always good for one of those.

Results

Conglomeration b. Dark Order – Jay Driller to Reynolds

Kamille b. Robyn Renegade – Sitout Dominator

Roderick Strong b. Beef – Jumping knee

Outcasts b. The Hex – Nightcap to Kay

Konosuke Takeshita b. Action Andretti – Raging Fire

