Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 9.15.23  

Date: September 15, 2023

Location: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho

The road to WrestleDream continues but first of all we have Grand Slam next week, which should be a heck of a show. Grand Slam has mostly come together but there is always room to add a little bit more. As for tonight, Jade Cargill is back to challenge for her TBS Title. Let’s get to it.

Jeff Jarrett/Jay Lethal/Butcher and the Blade vs. Hardys/Lucha Bros

There are approximately 72 other people at ringside. Jarrett and Penta have the staredown to start but Jarrett breaks up the Cero Miedo. The running crotch attack to the back of the neck hits Penta but he’s right back up with a superkick. Lethal comes in and gets dropkicked down by Fenix so it’s Butcher coming in and getting superkicked down as well.

The Hardys take turns on Butcher’s arm and a double suplex drops Blade. Butcher finally knocks Matt out of the air and gets two off a suplex. Lethal drives Matt into the corner and we take a break. Back with Matt and Blade hitting a double clothesline for a double knockdown. Matt gets over to Fenix for the tag as everything breaks down again.

The rope walk kick to the head hits Jarrett and Lethal as Butcher is low bridged outside. Penta hits the running flip dive but Fenix’s dive is cut off. Alex Abrahantes dives onto Satnam Singh but gets pulled out of the air. Fenix hits a big corkscrew dive onto all four villains before Fenix hits the Black Fire Driver to finish Butcher at 9:32.

Rating: B-. Take eight people (plus a bunch more on the floor) and let them do their thing for about ten minutes. This was about sending a bunch of people into the ring and letting them go nuts for a bit, which is something that should always work. Fun match here, and it’s nice to see the Hardys on the winning side for once. If they’re going to keep putting people over, they need to win something. The same is true of Butcher and the Blade, but that ship seems to have sailed.

Post match the Hardys are down on the ramp so here is the Righteous to stand over them.

Britt Baker is annoyed at all over her recent losses but wants the TBS Title.

QTV is rather happy with QT Marshall’s success but Johnny TV doesn’t seem happy with a question about Marshall’s whereabouts. They also have their own luchador: El Hijo del Harvey, who Harley Cameron tries to stab.

Matt Sydal/Christopher Daniels vs. The Kingdom

Daniels and Bennett start things off with the former working on the arm until a shoulder puts him down. Bennett stomps away but Daniels kicks his way out of trouble and brings Sydal in. A standing twisting moonsault sends Bennett over to Taven, who shoves Sydal in the face.

Sydal shrugs that off and knocks Taven back, allowing Daniels to come back in. Everything breaks down for a bit and Bennett decks Daniels to take over as we take a break. Back with Daniels coming in for a belly to back suplex spun into Sydal’s Downward Spiral for two on Taven. Daniels and Bennett chop it out until Taven splashes Daniels in the corner. The Proto Pack (backpack Stunner/running boot combination) finishes Daniels at 8:15.

Rating: C+. Nice match here and it’s good to see the Kingdom getting a chance to actually wrestle. They’re a good team and I have no idea why they’ve been stuck just standing behind Roderick Strong for so many weeks. At the very least, they’re kind of perfect to be the next Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champions and in theory that might be where they’re going.

Post match Taven says they need to get back to Roderick Strong in the hospital and it’s all Adam Cole’s fault. They want the Ring Of Honor Tag Team Titles and remember that it’s NECK HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH. If someone doesn’t believe that, you hit them low and give them a piledriver.

The Mogul Embassy doesn’t like the Young Bucks and want a six man tag with Cage and the Gates of Agony vs. the Bucks/Hangman Page.

Acclaimed/Billy Gunn vs. Outrunners/Peter Avalon

Non-title. Gunn headlocks Floyd to start but an elbow to the face breaks it up rather quickly. Avalon comes in and gets hit in the face, allowing the tag off to Bowens. House is cleaned, including a running Fameasser from behind. Avalon gets his timbers scissored and the Mic Drop finishes at 2:43. Pretty easy squash.

Post match the Dark Order comes out to issue the challenge for the Trios Titles. First though, it’s a singles match on Collision, with a game of Rock Paper Scissors to determine who fights for the champs. After everyone keeps throwing scissors, Bowens says he’ll do it. Spanking is promised.

Aussie Open vs. Lord Crewe/Damian Chambers

The Aussies rush them to start and finish with Coriolis to Crewe at 54 seconds.

Here’s what’s coming on upcoming shows, including next week’s two hour Rampage.

TBS Title: Jade Cargill vs. Kris Statlander

Statlander is defending and Mark Sterling is here with Cargill. The fight over a lockup doesn’t go anywhere as we see Britt Baker watching backstage. The slugout goes to Cargill, who catches a crossbody, only to have Statlander do the same, though hers goes into a slam. Statlander misses a knee so Cargill is sent outside, where she catches another crossbody. Statlander gets F5’d onto the apron and we take an early break.

Back with a battle over a suplex going to Jade, who holds her a bit before dropping her down. Statlander puts her down as well and they both nip up at the same time. Statlander unloads in the corner until the running knee connects. Friday Night Fever is countered so Statlander grabs a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Sterling offers a distraction and Cargill gets two off a chokeslam. Jaded is blocked and Statlander hits a discus lariat. An ax kick sets up Friday Night Fever to retain at 10:08.

Rating: B. That was a heck of a back and forth fight and as usual, Cargill has a tendency to overcome expectations. At the same time, there is a good chance that she is going to be gone after this and if that is the case, she went out with a good one. As for Statlander though, she needed to get this win to completely establish herself as the bigger deal and now she has beaten Cargill twice.

Respect is shown to end the show.

