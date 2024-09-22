Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 9.20.24  

Rampage

Date: September 20, 2024

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness

We’re back to the Friday show as the slow build towards WrestleDream begins. Before we get there though, next week is the big Grand Slam Dynamite and there is a good chance that we might be seeing something added to the card this week. Other than that, there is a four way match involving Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne, which is continuing due to reasons. Let’s get to it.

Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith

Non-title. Keith backs him into the corner to start but Briscoe switches places and stomps away. Briscoe takes it tot he floor and hits the dropkick through the ropes, setting up the Bang Bang Elbow from the apron. The step up dive off the chair is broken up and Keith gets in a low blow to take over. They to back to the floor with Keith kicking him in the face and snapping a suplex as we take a break.

Back with Briscoe blocking Diamond Dust and hitting a superplex for the double knockdown. They chop it out and trade jumping enziguris until Briscoe hits a Rock Bottom. The Death Valley Driver looks to set up the Froggy Bow but Keith breaks it up and knees him down for two. Now the Diamond Dust is countered into a heck of a lariat, with the Jay Driller finishing Keith off at 12:24.

Rating: B-. The fact that the title wasn’t on the line or really even mentioned here continues to show that it doesn’t exactly need to exist. Briscoe rarely defends it in any kind of an important match and other wrestlers don’t seem to want it. Here it was just a thing that happens to be there during a feud between the Conglomeration and the Learning Tree, though Jericho coming after it wouldn’t stun me.

Post match Chris Jericho runs in to beat down Briscoe with the baseball bat but Orange Cassidy makes the save. Big Bill and Kyle O’Reilly run in as well and the Learning Tree stands tall.

Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher

Butcher jumps him from behind to start and the beating is on, with a half nelson backbreaker getting two. The stomping continues as Yuta is clearly distracted again. Yuta manages a quick basement dropkick though and hammers away in the corner. Some rolling German suplexes set up the elbows to the head into Cattle Mutilation for the tap at 4:01.

Rating: C. There is something interesting here with the Yuta being all distracted thing as he eventually snaps back to reality and turns into a machine. That being said, there is a good chance that we’ll be seeing something big come of it in the near future, which will hopefully see new Trios Champions. Or just drop the things already for the greater good.

The MxM Collection has stolen Max Caster’s jacket and are going to give it a makeover.

Harley Cameron vs. Hikaru Shida

Saraya is here with Cameron. Shida takes her down to start and hits a kind of reverse side slam. Some right hands in the corner are broken up with a Saraya distraction though and we take a break. Back with Shida hitting a running knee for two but an enziguri misses. They trade rollups for two each until Shida kicks her in the head. Another Saraya distraction breaks up the Katana (with Shida looking scared to try it) so here is Jamie Hayter to chase Saraya off. Shida uses the distraction to grab the Falcon Arrow for the pin at 8:57.

Rating: C. This would be the second straight match where someone is hesitant or distracted, but at least in this case it’s over one move rather than everything. Shida gets some momentum back after her big loss and Cameron is pretty much an easy target for just that. Not much to this one, but the Saraya/Hayter showdown should work at some point.

Post match Saraya challenges Hayter to a Saraya’s Rules match at Grand Slam. Hayter is in.

Roderick Strong/The Beast Mortos vs. Joe Keys/Marcus Mathers

The Kingdom is here with Strong and Mortos. Strong takes Mathers down to start and hammers away before it’s off to Mortos. A Samoan drop/jumping knee gives Mortos and Strong the double pin at 1:26. Total destruction.

Deonna Purrazzo talks about how she is here to hurt people and has some friends, such as Taya Valkyrie.

Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian vs. Rocky Romero vs. Lio Rush

It’s a four way brawl to start with Rush sending the rest outside for a dive, only to have Sabian hit a dive of his own. Back in and Sabian avoids Rush’s Final Hour as commentary runs down all of the upcoming matches on various shows. Wayne is back in to kick Sabian down and we take a break.

Back with Rush coming back in to take Wayne down but Sabian hits a missile dropkick. Romero remembers he’s in the match with the Forever Lariats and a running Sliced Bread for two on Sabian. Wayne can’t hit Wayne’s World on Sabian but he can cutter a diving Rush out of the air. Back up and Sabian hits his Deathly Hallows on Romero but Wayne steals the pin at 10:16.

Rating: C+. I think we can effectively call that the most Rampage main event you could ask for in any given week. I’m not sure why the Sabian vs. Wayne stuff is continuing but it certainly looks like we’ll be seeing more of it going forward. Other than that, this was similar to the four way Konosuke Takeshita won a few weeks ago: he was the only person to get any serious focus coming in and then picks up the win.

