Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 9.27.24  

Rampage

Date: September 28, 2024

Location: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Massachusetts

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

We’re going way out of order here as this show was taped before this week’s Dynamite. It’s a bit strange to go from the big stadium in New York to this arena and back to the stadium again tomorrow for Collision but a little change of pace shouldn’t hurt anything. If the show follows Rampage’s normal trend, things should go well enough. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

House Of Black vs. Lio Rush/Action Andretti

Brody King, Top Flight and Leila Grey are here too. Black and Rush start things off with Rush taking him down but charging into a kick to the face. Andretti tags himself in and yells at Black, who turns around hand hands it off to Matthews. More taunting has Andretti so annoyed that Rush comes in…and gets kneed out to the floor. Back up and Rush hits a quick dive, allowing Andretti to come back in and strike away. Rush front facelocks Black as the Righteous are watching in the back.

We take a break and come back with Andretti fighting out of a chinlock, setting up stereo crossbodies for a double knockdown. Rush comes in and picks up the pace on Matthews, including a poisonrana. The Final Hour is loaded up but Andretti tags himself in, only to be kicked into Rush on the top. The End finishes Andretti at 9:04.

Rating: B-. The House is getting back on track and have a bunch of people coming for them, which should keep them busy for awhile. Rush and Andretti having issues is fine, but could we do something else with Top Flight other than just having them stand around? For the life of me I do not get why they are stuck in such a rut but it’s been going on for a very long time now.

Post match Andretti yells at Brody King, who crushes him with a corner splash.

Anna Jay is back and says she isn’t sure where she fits in around here but she’s ready to find out starting tonight.

Anna Jay vs. Robyn Renegade

Renegade powers her into the corner to start and yells a lot on the otherwise clean break. Jay runs her over with a shoulder and chops away in the corner, setting up a basement dropkick. Back up and Renegade gets in a knockdown of her own but Jay hits a running forearm. A neckbreaker into a Gory Bomb finishes for Jay at 2:38. Jay looked like she had some new stuff, but none of that is going to matter if she isn’t actually pushed for a change.

We get a sitdown interview with Will Ospreay and Ricochet, who argue over their previous matches. The full thing is on YouTube.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico

Angelico grabs an early rollup for two to start and then kicks Takeshita out to the floor. The dance keeps Takeshita on the floor before hitting a running clothesline back inside. We take a break and come back with Angelico hitting some clotheslines. Some kicks to the head set up a small package for two before Angelico cranks on Takeshita’s arm. Something like an STF has Takeshita bailing to the ropes and going up, where Angelico backdrops him down. That’s shrugged off though and Takeshita hits the Blue Thunder Bomb into the Raging Fire for the pin at 9:08.

Rating: C+. This is a good example of what I don’t get about AEW. Takeshita is hot right now and looks to be on his way to a title match with Kazuchika Okada. That’s going to be one of the biggest matches of his career to date, so why in the world is he taking almost ten minutes to beat half of a low level tag team? Angelico doesn’t have any status to lose so why isn’t Takeshita out there mauling him in about four minutes?

We look at Bryan Danielson beating Nigel McGuinness on Dynamite and then attacking Jon Moxley later in the night.

Acclaimed vs. Fancy Clancy/TJ Crawford

Caster kicks at Clancy to start but walks into a dropkick. Crawford comes in and strikes away at Bowens, who wastes no time in hitting the Arrival. The Mic Drop connects as well before an assisted flipping slam finishes Clancy at 2:05.

Post match Caster says the Acclaimed is crashing the MxM’s party on Collision. The Collection pops up on screen to say the Acclaimed is not invited.

Willow Nightingale vs. Taya Valkyrie

Taya knocks her down into the corner to start and stomps away. Back up and Nightingale cartwheels away and kicks her in the head before hitting a crossbody for two. Nightingale’s middle rope dropkick sends her outside and the cannonball off the apron sends us to a break.

Back with Nightingale hitting a hard clothesline to leave both of them down. Nightingale kicks her in the face and hits the spinebuster for another near fall. Another missile dropkick misses though and Valkyrie plants her down for two of her own. Valkyrie has to slip out of a powerbomb attempt and hits a superkick but Nightingale is back with a superplex. Back up and Nightingale Pounces her into the Babe With The Powerbomb for the pin at 10:53.

Rating: B-. This was a good power fight, but wasn’t Taya just put with Deonna Purrazzo last week? Isn’t that a big soon to have her lose? That being said, hopefully Nightingale is put back into the title picture sooner than later. They were teasing something between her and Mariah May on Dynamite and that would work well, assuming Nightingale actually gets to win (and then keep) a title for a change.

Results

House Of Black b. Action Andretti/Lio Rush – The End to Andretti

Anna Jay b. Robyn Renegade – Gory Bomb

Konosuke Takeshita b. Angelico – Raging Fire

Acclaimed b. Fancy Clancy/TJ Crawford – Assisted flipping slam to Clancy

Willow Nightingale b. Taya Valkyrie – Babe With The Powerbomb

