Hall’s AEW WrestleDream 2024 Review  

AEW WrestleDream 2024

Date: October 12, 2024

Location: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, Washington

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

We’re back on pay per view and that should make for a solid show. The card has only looked so good during the build, but that does not always translate to what you see in action. The main event is Jon Moxley challenging Bryan Danielson for the World Title so let’s get to it.

Zero Hour: Ring Of Honor TV Title: Brian Cage vs. Atlantis Jr.

Atlantis is defending and has a bad neck coming in. Cage strikes away to start and hits a spinebuster to put him down again. After some posing, a hard whip into the corner has Atlantis in more trouble. Cage is confident enough that he gets to lounge on the ropes for a bit as commentary talks about Taz. The slow beating continues with Cage shouting at the crowd and cutting off Atlantis’ comeback attempt.

Atlantis scores with a crossbody to send him outside, setting up the suicide dive. Back in and Atlantis gets two, only to be planted with a pump handle slam for two more. Atlantis superkicks him down and hits a frog splash for another near fall. Cage is right back with a discus lariat into the Drill Claw for the pin and the title at 10:55.

Rating: C+. Well, Cage did win something and it gets the title off of Atlantis, who was doing a grand total of nothing with it, but it’s still one of the lower titles on the minor league show. The match had nothing significant built up about it and the title just changes hands. It’s going in the right direction, but dang this isn’t overly interesting, or exactly a great way to fire up the crowd.

Zero Hour: Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron

Cameron takes her down without much trouble to start and Jay is looking moderately annoyed. A shot to Jay’s back just fires her up and she hits a hip shot to the face. Jay hammers away in the corner and sends her to the apron for a choke. With that broken up, a running dropkick sends Cameron outside, where she gets in some choking and rams Jay onto the floor.

Back in and some knees to the ribs set up a Russian legsweep for two on Cameron but Jay hits a running spinwheel kick in the corner. A running flipping neckbreaker gives Jay two but she gets taken into the wrong corner. Jay kicks her leg out though and hits a nasty Gory Bomb for the pin at 8:18.

Rating: C. So the idea is that Anna Jay is back from Japan and all tough and such. Well then maybe it’s not the best idea to have her take eight minutes to beat a comedy star. Cameron has improved in the ring in recent months but she still isn’t someone who should be treated as a serious threat. If Jay has undergone this big improvement and learned a bunch of new stuff, she didn’t get to show much of it here.

Zero Hour: MxM Collection vs. Acclaimed

The Collection brings out Rico (yes THAT Rico) of all people to counteract Billy Gunn. Mansoor kicks Bowens down to start, earning himself a flip onto his face. Mason comes in and sends Caster to the apron but the posing lets Caster hit a quick shoulder block. The slow beating continues with Caster getting chopped in the corner, setting up an old Smoking Gunns’ Sidewinder for two.

Caster fights up and hands it off to Bowens to clean house. That’s broken up as well and a belly-to-back suplex/chokeslam combination puts Bowens down. Caster makes the save but has to break up the Collection’s Scissor Me Timbers. Bowens hits a big dive to take out Mason on the floor, which brings Rico in for an attempted save. Billy Gunn cuts that off and gives him a Fameasser to a big reaction, leaving the Arrival into the Mic Drop to pin Mansoor at 11:24.

Rating: C. I liked the Rico stuff a lot here as he’s kind of the perfect choice for such a spot. Between the fashion deal and his history with Gunn, it was about as perfect of a choice as you could have had. I can’t imagine he’s a full-time addition to the team, but for a one-off bit of nostalgia and a great choice for the spot, it couldn’t have been much better. The match was…well it was exactly what you would expect from these teams.

Mercedes Mone and Kamille complain about things not being ready for them when Queen Aminata comes in. She’s not impressed, but Mercedes doesn’t have time for them.

Here is Tony Khan to bring out Antonio Inoki’s family for the big tribute. Khan wants the fans to do the Inoki chant…..and the fans sit there in silence, with Tony Schiavone having to tell the fans the words. That was hysterical.

Zero Hour: Conglomeration/Outrunners vs. Dark Order/Premiere Athletes

Nese kicks Magnum in the head to start and grabs a headlock before it’s off to O’Reilly vs. Reynolds. O’Reilly easily chokes him down so Cassidy can add some falling headbutts. Reynolds gets sent into the corner for some right hands from various opponents. Cassidy is knocked out to the floor to cut that off though and the big stomping ensues.

Back in and Silver hammers on Cassidy before stopping to pose, allowing Cassidy to get in a backdrop. The tornado DDT is enough for the tag to Magnum as commentary is cracking up. Nese kicks Magnum down and Daivari hammers away, but it’s time to Hulk Up, which has the fans all over this. Cassidy is back in with the Orange Punch but Mark Sterling makes the save. Cassidy’s top rope trust fall takes out the Dark Order and Total Recall finishes Daivari at 11:30.

Rating: C+. This is where AEW tends to lose me a bit. What did the Conglomeration add here? They had a tag match last night on Rampage, so why did they need to be in action again here when the Outrunners are one of the hottest acts in the company? Let them have their own match rather than running the Conglomeration out there and cut down on some of the people clogging up the show.

And now, the show proper, with no opening video but some pyro.

Hangman Page vs. Jay White

Juice Robinson is here with White, who slugs away to start. Page hammers him down in the corner without much trouble but misses a charge into the corner. White starts in on the leg before sending White throat first into the ropes. Back up and White charges into a boot in the corner so Page can fire off some right hands.

A fallaway slam into the corner gives Page two but his sleeper is quickly broken up. It’s too early for the Buckshot Lariat though and White gets in a knockdown of his own. White grabs a DDT for two and a bridging German suplex gets the same. Page is sat on top and chopped down, with his leg getting tied in the ropes for some extra pain. Said leg is fine enough for Page to grab a Death Valley Driver onto the apron and a powerbomb onto the steps keeps White in trouble.

Page stops to argue with the referee though, allowing White to drop Page knee-first onto the ramp for a nasty crash. Back in and they slug it out until White manages a swinging Rock Bottom for two. The Bladerunner is countered into the Deadeye though and Page heads to the apron. The Buckshot Lariat is loaded up but the knee gives out, allowing White to grab the Bladerunner for the pin at 16:25.

Rating: B. Well, it was a good opener, though that’s certainly a surprising result. White getting a win is a nice thing to see, but Page losing clean just after he went all evil and over the top to beat Swerve Strickland is not what I was expecting. We’ll have to see where it goes, but dang that result was a shock.

Women’s Title: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

Nightingale is challenging after winning a four-way on Dynamite. May’s early slap in the corner is blocked so she jumps over Nightingale and takes her down. That just earns her a heck of a Pounce but May knocks her back into the corner to keep up the stomping. Nightingale powers out of a chinlock and strikes away, including a superkick for a big knockdown.

A spinebuster gives Nightingale two but May is right back with a release German suplex. Nightingale shrugs that off and grabs something like an Indian Deathlock before ramming May’s face into the knee for a bonus. May’s leg is fine enough to hit a quick dropkick into May Day for two and the shock is rather strong.

The Babe With The Powerbomb is blocked so they trade rollups until Nightingale can kick her in the face. The Death Valley Driver into the corner gives Nightingale two so she takes May up top. May is right back with a super hurricanrana for a great counter though, setting up the running knee and Storm Zero to retain at 10:48.

Rating: B. Back-to-back strong matches to start here as May felt like she earned the win rather than stealing it. May needed a win like this as she hasn’t looked like the strongest champion at times. On the other hand, you have Nightingale, who loses another title match and leaves fans wanting to see her win again. That needs to happen at some point, and this time maybe it could be for her rather than to give Mercedes Mone a big moment.

We recap Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for Perry’s TNT Title. Perry attacked Shibata’s friend Minoru Suzuki and gave Shibata a title shot when he was mad.

TNT Title: Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Perry is defending and bails to the floor when Shibata tries too much wrestling. Back in and the threat of a cross armbreaker has Perry on the floor again. Perry comes back inside and fires off the kicks, followed by the driving shoulders in the corner. Shibata easily wins a battle of the chops though, with the fans seemingly pleased with Perry being in pain. A suplex puts Perry down but Shibata sits down or the free kicks to the back.

Perry’s kicks just seem to annoy Shibata, who takes him outside for a suplex against the apron. Back in and another suplex gives Shibata two but Perry pulls him into the Snare Trap. A hanging DDT onto the floor knocks Shibata silly again for two but he’s fine enough to counter the running knee into a Death Valley Driver. Shibata gets the sleeper and drops back, only for Perry to stack him up for the pin to retain at 9:20.

Rating: C+. Well, points for a surprise finish if nothing else, as Perry outsmarted Shibata to get the pin. This match was completely fine, but it was dealing with the issue of having very little in the way of drama. Shibata was pretty clearly not winning the title as Perry is probably going to hold it for a long time, but they did have a good ending and that helped a lot.

Post-match Perry loads up a belt shot but Daniel Garcia comes in for the save. The staredown is on but here is MJF to interrupt. The distraction lets Perry drop Garcia and MJF brags about his movie career before hammering on Garcia again. MJF mocks the idea of a bidding war over Perry and, after forgetting that we’re in Tacoma instead of Seattle, pulls out the Dynamite Diamond Ring again. That’s loaded up but Adam Cole makes his return and MJF gets to panic a bit. Cole chases him off without much trouble and helps Garcia up.

We recap Will Ospreay defending the International Title against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita. Ricochet was getting a title shot when Takeshita interfered (on Don Callis’ behalf), setting up the three-way.

International Title: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay

Ospreay is defending and Don Callis is on commentary. Takeshita gets kicked down to start before the other two can do their flip into the double pose. Back up and Takeshita takes Ospreay outside for a DDT and it’s already time for a table. Said table is set up on the floor but Ricochet kicks Takeshita down. A Sasuke Special is pulled out of the air so Takeshita can hold him up, only for Ospreay to Sasuke Special down onto both of them (that was sweet).

Back in and more double teaming has Takeshita staggered until Ricochet drops Ospreay for two. Ricochet can’t Blue Thunder Bomb Takeshita so Ospreay kicks both of them down at the same time. All three head to the apron, where Ricochet has to block an Oscutter. Instead, it’s a Death Valley Driver to Takeshita, setting up Ricochet’s middle rope Meteora. Takeshita is laid on the table but Ospreay catches Ricochet with a running Spanish Fly for two back inside.

Ricochet hits a backslide bomb but misses a 450, allowing Osprey to hit a Styles Clash with Takeshita making the save. Ricochet’s handspring is countered into the Blue Thunder Bomb for two and everyone is down again. Takeshita shrugs off shots from both of them and puts them down with a single shot each. Some double-teaming puts Takeshita down for a second but he BLASTS THEM with a forearm each to take over again. Ospreay is back up with a springboard forearm to Takeshita, only for Ricochet to come off the top with a 450 for two in a great sequence.

An exchange of poisonranas lets Takeshita German suplex both of them at once, with Callis (and the fans) being rather appreciative. With the other two on the floor, Takeshita hits a big flip dive for two on Ricochet back inside. Ospreay is back in with a hurricanrana to send Ricochet flying into Takeshita before stealing the near fall himself. Ricochet hits a quick shooting star press on Ospreay but Takeshita makes the save and gets two of his own.

Takeshita and Ricochet head to the apron, where Takeshita hits a kneeling Tombstone through the table to a BIG reaction. Back in and the Hidden Blade connects but Callis pulls the referee like a good heel manager should. Ospreay loads up the Stormbreaker on Callis but Kyle Fletcher runs in to deck Ospreay for the save. Takeshita’s running knee finishes Ospreay for the pin and the title at 20:42.

Rating: A-. They got a little too much weight on the Fletcher turn (which really wasn’t that shocking) but this was ALL action and Takeshita absolutely had to win the title after that kind of a performance. As great as Ospreay is, he was outshined on this one as Takeshita was in a class by himself and deserved the win. Awesome match that lived up to the hype it had coming in.

Post match Fletcher gives Ospreay the Tiger Driver 91. Geez what a dastardly villain. That might cause Ospreay some mild discomfort for a week or two!

Jerry Lynn talks to Orange Cassidy and says he’s never seen anyone like him. If Cassidy were to try, he could be something special. Hook comes in and seems to agree.

Here is Prince Nana, who plugs his coffee company and brings out Swerve Strickland for a chat. Swerve is happy to be back and thanks the fans for the hometown reception. His neck is still tingling a bit but he is medically cleared. Swerve is here to talk about his future but here are MVP and Shelton Benjamin to interrupt. MVP wants to talk about Swerve’s future as well but he hasn’t heard back from Swerve at all.

The reality is MVP was the one who saw greatness in Swerve years ago and YES this is Swerve’s house. MVP brags about his own resume and wants to talk business. Swerve talks about a match they had in Defy Wrestling (MVP and the fans both approve) and yeah MVP has done some great things for a lot of people. It’s true that things have been going badly for Swerve under Nana’s leadership, but he wouldn’t have had it in the first place without Nana.

Swerve has been hearing things about Nana selling weed to high school students in parking lots, but the reality is Nana is family. That’s something Swerve won’t turn his back on, and MVP can forget his business card. Benjamin doesn’t accept that and takes his jacket off but referees break it up. This really didn’t need to be a long PPV segment as it could have easily been on Dynamite without missing a beat.

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

2/3 falls and Hologram’s PPV debut. They trade mostly ineffective springboards to start until Hologram is flipped into a pose. Hologram is up with some superkicks and a backdrop to the floor, setting up a big suicide dive. Back in and Mortos hits a quick bulldog, followed by a pop-up Samoan drop for two. The super gorilla press is reversed though and Hologram hits a high crossbody into a crucifix for the first fall at 3:44.

Back up and Mortos runs him over with a Pounce to the floor, setting up a heck of a dive. A running gorilla press plants Hologram onto the ramp and they head back inside, where Hologram is tied in the Tree of Woe. That means a running spear to cut Hologram in half, but he pops up to the top rope for a dive to drop Mortos again. Back in and a heck of a poisonrana plants Mortos but he grabs a backbreaker to cut Hologram off again. A powerbomb backbreaker and a discus lariat ties things up at 8:49 total.

Mortos is smart enough to wait for Hologram to get up before running him over. They go up top, where Hologram spins out of a backbreaker and grabs a headscissors for a needed breather. Mortos rolls outside and that means a big rope walk flip dive to take him out again. Back in and a top rope double stomp hits Mortos but a 450 hits raised knees.

Now the super gorilla press can plant Hologram for two, followed by another powerbomb backbreaker and discus lariat for a rather near fall. Hologram is back up with a rope rope crucifix bomb for two of his own, setting up the torture rack helicopter bomb to finish Mortos at 16:42.

Rating: B. Another rather entertaining match with Hologram looking good, though it’s another case where he’s just kind of put in a spot to entertain the crowd and little more. He needs to have an actual feud or story, and that’s not what we got here. Instead, we got a bunch of enjoyable spots with Mortos being a great monster against Hologram’s superhero. Nice stuff here, even if it felt like a Collision main event.

We recap Brody King vs. Darby Allin, which is the result of King, an old rival of Allin, accepting an open challenge. Then Allin hit him in the face with a rock, like any good hero would do.

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Allin gets a special skateboard-themed entrance, complete with a video of him, uh skateboarding. King misses a charge into the corner but throws Allin outside without much effort. After picking Allin up with one hand, King loads up the steps and chops the heck out of Allin. A dive over the steps doesn’t work for Allin, only for King to knock him out of the air. King puts the steps onto Allin and climbs onto them, followed by one heck of a chop back inside.

A Cannonball misses though and Allin hits some hard dives. The Coffin Drop to the floor has King rocked and a Code Red gives Allin two. A sleeper goes on but King drops him down onto the apron for the break. King snaps off a German suplex, followed by a release German superplex because Allin is kind of dumb. It works so well that King does it AGAIN, only to load up another superplex to the floor. This time Allin shoves him onto the steps, setting up a top rope Coffin Drop onto King onto the steps to leave them both down again. Back in and another Coffin Drop finishes King off at 12:25.

Rating: B. Your taste in this match is going to depend on how much you enjoy Allin doing stupid things and taking very painful bumps. As usual, he’s an incredible pinball and can take a great beating, it feels like the same kind of thing he’s done over and over. They were hyping up the idea that Allin had never beaten King so points for tying up a loose end that a handful of people might have remembered coming in.

We recap Private Party challenging the Young Bucks for the Tag Team Titles. Private Party beat them five years ago and, having done pretty much nothing important since, are getting a title shot here.

Tag Team Titles: Private Party vs. Young Bucks

The Bucks are defending and Private Party gets a mini training video before their entrance. Hold on though as the Bucks point out that Private Party beat them five years ago and then beat up Kassidy on the stage. Quen climbs the set and dives onto everyone else before they go inside to officially start. Private Party double teams Matt on the floor for two, with Nick making a save back inside.

The Bucks superkick Kassidy down but the posing takes too long, allowing Kassidy to fight back. The slingshot X Factor is blocked and Kassidy kicks Nick in the head for two. Silly String is broken up though and Nick hits a big step-up flip dive to the floor. A poisonrana, Canadian Destroyer, and 450 on the floor leave everyone down for a breather. Back in and Kassidy takes Nick up, where Nick grabs a super cutter for a near fall.

The TK Driver is broken up and everyone is taken down again. McGuinness thinks the Bucks are trying to expunge their loss from five years ago. You can’t buy this kind of in-depth analysis people. More Bang For Your Buck is broken up and Gin & Juice gets two on Nick. Private Party hits their own More Bang For Your Buck for two with Matt having to make a save. The EVP Trigger gets two but the second hits knees, allowing Kassidy to get two off a small package. Back up and a quick TK Driver finishes Quen to retain the titles at 15:49.

Rating: B-. This is a fine example of a match where the wrestlers were trying but they were running uphill with an anchor. Private Party were not pay-per-view level challengers and there was no way around it. The Bucks were getting their win back from five years ago and get to hold onto the titles which lose more and more value every single day. There was no reason to believe Private Party was getting the belts here and they weren’t getting around that reality. This did not need to be on pay-per-view.

Private Party are left in the ring for the big ovation and get some polite applause.

We recap Chris Jericho challenging Mark Briscoe for the Ring Of Honor World Title. Jericho beat him in a tag match and has made it personal by mentioning Mark’s brother Jay. Those are major fighting words.

Ring Of Honor World Title: Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho

Jericho, with Big Bill, is challenging. Briscoe stomps away in the corner to start and knocks him outside for some more shots to the face. The elbow off the apron connects and Briscoe loads up the chair, only to hit a big running flip dive to take out Jericho and Bill. There’s the Blockbuster off the apron to take Jericho down again but Bill tries to get involved.

Cue Orange Cassidy to fight Bill to the back, leaving it one one-on-one. A Death Valley Driver has Jericho rolling out to the apron, where he knocks Briscoe out to the floor. Back in and Jericho takes him up top but gets sent crashing back down, allowing Briscoe to strike away. A fisherman’s buster gives Briscoe two but Jericho is right back with the Walls.

That’s broken up so here is Bryan Keith, with Rocky Romero running out to fight him to the back. Back up and Briscoe sends him outside for the big step-up flip dive through a well-placed table. The Jay Driller is countered and Jericho hits a Judas Effect, setting up his own Jay Driller for two. They slug it out from their knees, which fires Briscoe up as he knocks Jericho down again. The Froggy Bow sets up the Jay Driller to retain the title at 15:19.

Rating: B-. Again, a perfectly good match that did have some drama to it as there is always the chance that Jericho will get a big win. Other than that, it’s probably the biggest singles win of Briscoe’s career and he had a nice moment by avenging his brother’s memory. At the same time though, it’s just another Jericho match and that’s kind of hard to get fired up about again.

We recap Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the former’s World Title. Danielson has said he’s done the next time he loses, but Moxley has gone all evil and talking about how he has to do this to Danielson, suggesting some kind of a higher power. Danielson is fighting for himself and the company.

AEW World Title: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Danielson is defending and Marina Shafir is here with Moxley. They start the fight on the floor with Danielson hitting a running dropkick but getting choked with a camera cable. Shafir’s cheating is enough for Moxley to hit a clothesline and they go inside for the opening bell and the YES chants are on. Danielson suplexes his way out of a choke and hits the running knee for an early two. Moxley is sent outside for a big dive but he’s right back with a piledriver onto the announcers’ table.

More choking ensues and Moxley yells at the referee because he’s all tough and mean and such. Shafir gets in a few shots of her own so Moxley can get two, followed by various strikes around the ropes. Moxley stomps away and snaps the fingers before Shafir peels back the floor mats. A piledriver onto the exposed concrete is countered with a backdrop but Moxley is able to catch Danielson on top. They take turns raking each other’s skin until Danielson ties him in the Tree of Woe.

A spider German superplex plants Moxley but the Swan Dive misses, allowing Moxley to hit his own Stomp. The bulldog choke goes on but Danielson rolls out and grabs a piledriver. They slowly pull themselves up and slug it out (BOO/YES) until Danielson hits a running clothesline. Shafir breaks up the running knee so Moxley can hit a cutter, but that’s enough for an ejection.

Now the running knee can connect to give Danielson two and the LeBell Lock goes on. The rope is reached for the break and Moxley heads outside, where he counters a suicide dive into a Death Rider on the exposed concrete. Back in and Moxley grabs a choke, with Danielson climbing the corner and crashing down for the break. Another running knee gets another two but Moxley hits some lariats. The Death Rider gives Moxley one so Moxley piledrivers him into another choke and Danielson is out at 26:52.

Rating: B. Yeah the big bad Moxley wins after kicking out of a bunch of finishers. That’s what you have to expect with Moxley because his whole deal is “I’m really tough and awesome and don’t care and violence and blood and such”. That doesn’t make for the most compelling character, but it’s likely going to be the focal point of the company for another good while.

The bigger story here is Danielson’s in-ring career (at least the full-time version) coming to an end and…are you really surprised he went out with someone beating him in what passes for clean in a main event match around here? He’ll be back at some point, but that’s the kind of loss that should put him on the shelf for a long time to come.

Post-match Moxley’s crew comes out and whip out the plastic bag but here is Darby Allin to make the save. Wheeler Yuta runs in and takes Allin out (shocking I know) before putting the bag over Danielson’s face. Private Party and Jeff Jarrett run in but get fended off as well, with Castagnoli Pillmanizing Danielson’s neck. A bunch of guys finally run in for the save. Everyone gets all somber and Excalibur is crying as Danielson does a stretcher job to end the show.

Results

Brian Cage b. Atlantis Jr. – Drill Claw

Anna Jay b. Harley Cameron – Gory Bomb

Acclaimed b. MxM Collection – Mic Drop to Mansoor

Conglomeration/Outrunners b. Dark Order/Premiere Athletes – Total Recall to Daivari

Jay White b. Hangman Page – Bladerunner

Mariah May b. Willow Nightingale – Storm Zero

Jack Perry b. Katsuyori Shibata – Rollup

Konosuke Takeshita b. Will Ospreay and Ricochet – Running knee to Ospreay

Hologram b. The Beast Mortos 2-1

Darby Allin b. Brody King – Coffin Drop

Young Bucks b. Private Party – TK Driver to Quen

Mark Briscoe b. Chris Jericho – Jay Driller

Jon Moxley b. Bryan Danielson – Choke

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.