Hall’s Defy Wrestling Living Proof Review  

Living Proof

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Rich Bocchini, Ethan HD

This is from Defy Wrestling, a promotion based out of the Pacific northwest. The promotion has been around for a long time and I’ve liked most of their stuff that I’ve seen over the years. This show is likely going to include the usual array of guest stars that you see in Wrestlemania Week so that should be a nice bonus. Let’s get to it.

Note that I do not follow the promotion so I apologize in advance for any plot or character points I miss.

Some women, possibly Vert Vixen and Rhio, get in a fight backstage.

Bollywood Boyz/Galeno del Mal vs. C4/Negro Casas

The Boyz and C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas) have been feuding for a good while now. The bell rings and we pause for a Bollywood dance off, because, well, that’s what the Bollywood Boyz (Harv and Gurv) do. We settle down to Harv small packaging Chhun for two before handing it off to Gurv. The bigger Rosas comes in to run Gurv over with a shoulder and a double dropkick sends Harv outside. Casas (65 years old) comes in to chop away at the far bigger del Mal, who drops him with a single chop.

We settle back down to Rosas working on Gurv’s arm and it’s back to Casas for some chops of his own. Del Mal comes in and Rosas gets crushed in the corner with some splashes. The Bollywood Blast hits Rosas and it’s back to del Mal for a very big running splash. Harv’s chinlock is broken up with a chinlock and it’s back to Chhun to clean house. A double suplex drops del Mal but the Boyz are back in with stereo Sharpshooters to C4. Casas breaks those up and, along with C4, grab stereo la majistrals for a triple pin at 10:09.

Rating: C+. This was right out of the modern six man tag playbook and that only made for such an interesting match. It was a bunch of people running in and doing various spots until the ending. What we got wasn’t bad and the fans were into the dancing at the beginning, but this never got to a very high level.

Here is Ravenous Randy Myers (the Weirdo Hero) for a surprise chat, though he does kiss some fans on the way in. He welcomes the darling fans to the 11am show and says we should make some magic. Myers parades around the ring a bit and here is Evan Rivers to go after him. Myers fights back and chases him through the crowd.

Amira/Vert Vixen/Viva Van vs. Liiza Hall/Nicole Matthews/Rhio

Vixen and Rhio start things off but Hall tags herself in to make us wait for what seems to be the big fight. They fight over wrist control and get nowhere until Vixen takes her down for an elbow to the back. Van comes in for a double basement dropkick for two on Hall, who pulls her down to work on the arm for a bit. Rhio comes in to trade rollups for two each with Van, who comes back with a spinwheel kick.

It’s off to Amira, who charges into a raised boot in the corner, allowing Matthews to come in. A quick armdrag takes Matthews down but she’s right back with a quickly broken rear naked choke. They trade kicks from the mat with Matthews getting the better of things, meaning it’s off to Hall for some kicks to the back. A double knockdown keeps Amira in trouble but she counter’s Hall’s kick to the head into a powerbomb for a needed breather.

Now we get the big showdown between Vixen and Rhio with an exchange of kicks to the head. The fight gets intense enough that Amira and Matthews come in to try and pull them back to the corners. Instead everything breaks down, with Vixen and Rhio slugging it out on the floor. They fight into the crowd, leaving Hall to suplex Van. Amira gets taken up to and crashes back down off a spider suplex. Van and Matthews kind of fall out of the corner (not sure what they were trying there) before Van hits an Ocean Cyclone suplex (ah that’s what they were trying) for the pin on Matthews at 14:07.

Rating: B-. I was getting into this one as they made Rhio vs. Vixen feel like a showdown between people who wanted to hurt each other. That’s what it needed to be and it made for a good match. The other four were doing their thing as well and I got into a match between people I don’t particularly know. I’ll call that a good sign, as you should be able to tell that kind of a story.

Michael Oku vs. Evil

Amira (not the one from the previous match) is here with Oku. Of note: during the entrances we get a graphic for upcoming events, including the one we’re currently watching. Evil goes for a cheap shot off the handshake to start (because of course) and grabs a headlock. Oku sends him to the floor for a suicide dive though, only for Evil to be ready for the Fosbury Flop.

It’s already time to choke with the tag rope (and Evil even ripped it off to be extra ev…well you get the idea) and Evil gets some near falls. A rake to the eyes has Oku in more trouble but he comes back with a quick middle rope dropkick. Oku plants him down for some near falls but it’s way too early for the half crab. Evil throws the referee at Oku and gets in a low blow, setting up a suplex neckbreaker (with an assist from the referee) for two.

Amira won’t let Evil bring in a chair though and Oku sends him to the floor for the flip dive. Back in and a frog splash high crossbody gets two on Evil and the half crab goes on. That’s broken up rather quickly and another low blow sets up a fisherman’s suplex for two on Oku. Back up and Oku’s running knee sets up a spinning frog splash for two more. Another frog splash hits raised knees though and Evil hits a hard clothesline for his own near fall. A fireman’s carry into a sitout powerbomb gets two more on Oku, followed by Everything Is Evil (STO) for the clean pin at 10:10.

Rating: B-. Oku has changed just enough of his style that I’m liking him a bit more and it’s nice to see someone with his skills in the ring. On the other hand you have Evil, who isn’t exactly worth seeing most of the time. I was a bit surprised to see Evil get a clean win as Oku is a fairly big star, though I guess he isn’t annoying New Japan stable big.

Post match Evil puts on a Scorpion Deathlock, with Amira helping the referee to break it up.

Tag Team Titles: Lykos Gym vs. Susumu Yokosuka/Hyo vs. Sinner And Saint

Sinner And Saint, with Evan Rivers, are defending. We pause for Hyo, who seems to be a male stripper, to get money stuck into his gear. Hyo and Kid Lykos II (partner of Kid Lykos) with Hyo missing a dropkick, allowing Lykos to grab a quick rollup for two. Icarus (Sinner) comes in and gets caught with a basement dropkick but Williams (Saint) cuts off a whip into the corner.

Lykos comes in to take over on Williams and a double back elbow sets up a basement dropkick for two. Williams is back up to take over on Lykos II’s arm and it’s back to Icarus for a clothesline. Lykos II gets in a shot of his own though and it’s off to Hyo and a double stomp to Williams. Rivers gets on the apron for a cheap shot so here is Randy Myers to get some revenge from earlier and chase Rivers into the crowd.

Yokosuka remembers that he’s in the match but can’t get a powerbomb on Icarus. Instead Icarus is sent into the corner but it’s Lykos II getting suplexed down. Hyo takes down the suspenders and hits a middle rope backsplash, with Sinner and Saint making the save. The Lykoses hit something like a Motor City Machine Guns Skull & Bones and we hit the parade of knockdowns. Williams sends Hyo into a low blow, setting up Ode To The Fallen (Angel’s Wings/kick to the head combination) to retain the titles at 11:07.

Rating: B-. It was a pretty wild match where they gave up on the tagging about halfway through. That’s what happens most of the time in matches like this and while it was still entertaining, it turned into a bunch of near falls and saves. Sinner And Saint still don’t do much for me, though it was certainly not a boring match.

Kenta vs. Mance Warner

Kenta is trying to get back to the top after losing the World Title and this is one of his big steps. They forearm and then slap it out before going outside for Kenta’s kicks to the chest. Kenta even steals a fan’s hat, though he is nice enough to give it back. Warner gets in a few shots of his own, only to get kicked in the face for his efforts. Commentary tries to pinpoint Bucksnort, Tennessee as Warner and Kenta go to the stage for a chair duel. Then they sit in the chairs and trade slaps, as wrestlers tend to do.

Warner gets the better of things and takes the chairs back to the ring, with Kenta joining them shortly thereafter. Kenta powerslams him through an open chair but Warner is back up with the running lariat for two. They trade shots to the head until Kenta grabs a Falcon Arrow, followed by a top rope double stomp for two. The GTS is broken up and Warner hits a rather hard chokeslam for two of his own. Back up and they trade forearms until Warner drops him with a right hand. That’s shrugged off though and a quick GTS finishes Warner at 13:11.

Rating: B-. This started good good and then slowed down a bit, with things thankfully not getting too far into the hardcore/violent stuff that Warner tends to do. Instead it was more of a straight fight and Kenta felt like he earned the win. This was a nice change of pace after having so many tag matches thus far.

Rock N Roll Express vs. Midnight Heat

Midnight Heat is Eddie Pearl/Ricky Gibson (not Robert Gibson’s former partner). For the sake of simplicity, I’ll refer to Robert Gibson as “Robert”, Ricky Gibson as “Ricky” and Ricky Morton as “Morton”. The fans really do not like Midnight Heat and Ricky makes it even worse, saying that the fans are here to see if the Express are still actually alive. They are for now, but this match hasn’t started yet. The Express has the chance to take their boots off and get out of here right now.

Morton mocks the Heat for taking so long to say anything. Yeah the Express is old but in their day, the Heat couldn’t beat either one of them. Morton thanks the fans for always being there for them and it’s time to get it on. Robert sends the Heat into each other to start and a double right hand sends them outside for a needed breather.

Back in and Morton hits a running knee lift to Pearl before taking him into the corner. Pearl manages to knock Morton into the corner and it’s off to Ricky for an assisted kick to the ribs. Morton avoids a charge in the corner though and Robert comes in (ignore that he was half in before the tag) as everything breaks down. Gibson hits Pearl by mistake and Morton busts out a Canadian Destroyer. Robert’s right hand of all things finishes Gibson at 7:34.

Rating: C. The thing to remember about the Express is that they aren’t going to be the fast paced stars like they were forty years ago. The point of having them around is getting to show off their charisma and the nostalgic, which is not a bad idea. That’s what they did here, and they still look good enough in the ring to get by. They’re a fun team and it was nice to see that they still have enough of it to be entertaining.

Defy World Title: Clark Connors vs. El Phantasmo vs. Man Like DeReiss

Connors is defending and DeReiss raps his way to the ring, as is his custom. The challengers yell at each other to start so Connors flips both of them off and bails to the floor. Back in and Connors stomps away on DeReiss but Phantasmo is back up to hammer on Connors in the corner. Phantasmo bends Connors’ finger back but the long form Old School is broken up.

Instead Connors is knocked out to the floor, where DeReiss gets beaten up too. Connors teases chopping a fan who is sitting on Phantasmo’s lap but then just pokes Phantasmo in the eyes instead. Back in and Connors grabs a chinlock on Phantasmo but DeReiss comes off the top with a Blockbuster to take Connors down. The Tower Of Doom brings DeReiss crashing down and Connors gets two each.

DeReiss and Phantasmo get sick of Connors and superkick him down before Phantasmo drops DeReiss with a forearm. Phantasmo misses a kick to the face and a cutter drops him for a change. DeReiss’ 450 connects but Connors comes back in to steal the near fall. Phantasmo is back with a superkick each and something like a Pedigree gets two on Connors. DeReiss tries another 450 but hits Connors’ raised knees. Connors hits a spear each and No Chaser (implant DDT) pins DeReiss to retain the title at 12:38.

Rating: B-. I’m not sure if there was some kind of a personal issue here, but it never felt like they were really angry at each other. Maybe that’s not what they were going for, but it didn’t make for the most exciting match. All three of them did look good in the ring, though Connors is still relatively early in his title reign so having him keep the belt is a good move. Let him get a nice win and move on, which is what he pulled off here.

Results

C4/Negro Casas b. Bollywood Boyz/Galeno del Mal – Triple pin

Amira/Vert Vixen/Viva Van b. Liiza Hall/Nicole Matthews/Rhio – Ocean Cyclone suplex to Matthews

Evil b. Michael Oku – Everything Is Evil

Sinner And Saint b. Lykos Gym and Hyo/Susumu Yokosuka – Ode To The Fallen to Hyo

Kenta b. Mance Warner – GTS

Rock N Roll Express b. Midnight Heat – Right hand to Gibson

Clark Connors b. Man Like DeReiss and El Phantasmo – No Chaser to DeReiss

