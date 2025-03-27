Hall’s WWE EVOLVE Review – 3.26.25  

WWE EVOLVE

Date: March 26, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

We’re getting firmly into the standard operation procedure around here, and that includes some matches and stories being set up. Now that so many wrestlers have been introduced, we can see what happens when those wrestlers are put together. That is what we should be seeing this week, likely with a few other big (well, bigger) names included. Let’s get to it.

Ava is proud of Stevie Turner’s efforts recently and has taken her to the ring for a big announcement: Turner is officially the General Manager of Evolve. At least they kept this short, as the show doesn’t really need a boss. She is thrilled to get the job and is happy to have been selected over Robert Stone. Everything is up for grabs around here, and someone is going to become the first face of Evolve. To get those spots, you have to impress both her and the fans, so we can start with a match. Stone: “We’re doomed.”

As the wrestlers (who were around the ring), Luca Crusifino and Keanu Carver have to be held apart.

Wolfgang vs. Sam Holloway

They fight over a lockup to start and then trade big shoulders to no avail. A headbutt off goes to Wolfgang, who hits a running splash in the corner to really take over. Holloway gets in a shot of his own to send Wolfgang to the apron, where a hard slam has Wolfgang in even more trouble. An elbow drop gets two back inside, and Holloway slams him again for the same.

Holloway grabs an abdominal stretch to stay on the ribs, but Wolfgang fights out and hits a middle rope elbow. For some reason, Wolfgang tries a slingshot flip and hurts his back again, allowing Holloway to suplex him into the corner. Holloway drives in shoulders to the ribs, but Wolfgang knocks him off the top and hits the Howling (Swanton) to the back for the pin at 7:35.

Rating: C+. Simple, to the point match here with Wolfgang fighting through an injury to win. That being said, I’m not sure why you would want Wolfgang, who has been presented as a villain in Gallus, to wrestle that way. It’s weird to cheer for him when he’s not the most likable guy, but Holloway did at least look decent in defeat. Post-match, Joe Coffey says send anyone who wants some of Gallus.

Aria Bennett and Layla Diggs seem to be friends and perhaps partners.

Carlee Bright, with pom poms, is in the VIP area.

Kendal Grey vs. Zara Zakher

Zakher takes her down, and they fight over waistlocks. That goes nowhere, so they switch to fighting over wrist control. Zakher gets in an armdrag into an armbar, followed by a handspring elbow in the corner for two. Back up and Grey grabs Eat Defeat onto the shoulder and then sends it into the buckle a few times. Zakher fights up again and hits some shots in the corner, followed by a nice spinebuster for…one as she rolls off of Grey for no apparent reason. They trade rollups for two each, but Zakher misses something off the top. Grey kicks her in the face and grabs a cross armbreaker for the tap at 6:09.

Rating: C. This is the kind of showing that makes Grey look like a bigger star as she won a fairly hard-fought match against someone who has been built up at least a little bit in the first few weeks. Grey might not be a big star, but she’s a bigger deal than Zakher, so this isn’t a terrible way to go. Now just do something with Grey in the coming week. Post-match, Kylie Rae comes out to check on Zakher, but the teddy bear from Wendy Choo is sitting in the corner.

Drako Knox comes to commentary and talks about liking the feeling of putting fists to faces last week. He doesn’t like Swipe Right being in the VIP section and mocking him last week, though, so he wants to get in the ring.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Ice Williams and Swipe Right are in the VIP section.

Layla Diggs/Aria Bennett vs. Haze Jameson/Kalyx

Diggs takes Kalyx down to start and flips over into an armdrag. Jameson is seemingly flirting with Swipe Right as Bennett comes in with a moonsault for two on Kalyx. Back up and Kalyx takes over on Bennett and hands it off to Jameson, who has to be reminded to come in. Jameson’s wristlock on Bennett doesn’t do much, but she gets in another takedown and grabs a chinlock. It’s back to Kalyx for a running elbow, but Jameson goes over for a drink in the VIP section. Diggs comes back in with a sitout gordbuster for the pin on Kalyx at 2:47. They packed a good deal of stuff in there. Post-match, Kalyx is annoyed, and the winners dance a bit.

Video on former Evolve Champion Timothy Thatcher, who is back for what appears to be one night only.

Video on Sean Legacy, who has wanted to be a wrestler for a long time and got mocked as a result. Now he is proving that he can do it.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Sean Legacy

Legacy hits a dropkick at the bell and adds a standing moonsault for tw,o only ten seconds into the match. Thatcher is up with the uppercuts, but Legacy kicks leg out and hits another dropkick for another two. They go outside with Legacy hitting a suicide dive, and we take a break. Back with Thatcher knocking him out of the air and hitting a belly to back suplex for two. Thatcher grabs a surfboard before just wrenching on the fingers for some pain. Legacy fights back and is quickly belly to bellied right back down.

The chinlock goes on to keep Legacy down, and a knee to the back does the same. Legacy fights up and sends him to the floor, followed by a suplex back inside. Legacy strikes away and grabs a German suplex to leave Thatcher shaken up. A missile dropkick gives Legacy two more as the VIP stars aren’t impressed. Legacy grabs his torture rack into a neckbreaker (that needs a name) for the win at 8:49.

Rating: B-. This is where things can get interesting, as Legacy seems to be one of the people that WWE wants to get behind on the new show. If that’s who they want to go with, they did something smart here by having him beat someone that fans likely recognize. That’s what you need to do to build someone up, as Legacy is still brand new around here. Good main event, with Legacy showcasing himself wellPost-matchch Thatcher gives some sarcastic applause before leaving. Legacy glares at Swipe Right and Ice Williams. Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel come out to even the odds, but Williams switches to the good guys, sending Swipe Right bailing to end the show.

Results

Wolfgang b. Sam Holloway – Howling

Kendal Grey b. Zara Zakher – Cross armbreaker

Layla Diggs/Aria Bennett b. Haze Jameson/Kalyx – Sitout gordbuster to Kalyx

Sean Legacy b. Timothy Thatcher – Torture rack neckbreaker

