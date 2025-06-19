Hall’s Evolve Review – 6.18.25  

Evolve

Date: June 18, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

We’re back to the developmental’s developmental and as usual, we have a guest star or two. In this case, Natalya is here for a tag match and there is a good chance that someone else will be around as well. Other than that, we’re going to need some challengers for the inaugural Evolve Champions so let’s get to it.

The opening recap sets up tonight’s tag match between Natalya/Kali Armstrong vs. Zayda Steele/Nikkita Lyons.

Opening sequence.

Zayda Steel/Nikkita Lyons vs. Natalya/Kali Armstrong

Armstrong and Lyons start things off with Lyons winning an exchange of strikes. Natalya comes in and it’s way too early for a Sharpshooter, meaning Armstrong tags herself back in. Armstrong knocks Lyons into the corner and it’s off to Steel, who is pulled into the wrong corner. Steel blocks the Sharpshooter as well (Natalya seems to be a fan of that one) and Lyons gets in a boot to the side of the head to take over.

Commentary hypes up Lyons vs. Natalya as something you never thought you would get to see, which would be better if we hadn’t seen it about a minute and a half ago. Lyons kicks away in the corner and we take a break. We come back with Lyons chinlocking Natalya, who armdrags her way out rather quickly. Natalya gets sent into the wrong corner though as commentary makes sure that you know how much Natalya gives back.

A snap suplex gives Lyons two and we hit the chinlock again. It’s back to Steel to stomp away in the corner but Natalya slips away and brings in Armstrong to clean house. Everything breaks down and Armstrong doesn’t like Natalya helping her, allowing Steel to get a quick two. The Kali Connection connects…but Natalya tags herself in for the Sharpshooter and the win at 8:06.

Rating: C+. The match told a fine story and if it leads to Natalya putting Armstrong over, it will make up for a good bit of what we’ve had to sit through here. There is only so much “Natalya is just so amazing” that I can take and sweet goodness were they pounding that concept in during the match. It’s a fine enough story though and that’s what Armstrong needs to get her title reign off on the right foot.

Post match Natalya looks at the title.

Stevie Turner is with Sean Legacy and Timothy Thatcher, the former of whom wants the first Evolve Title shot. He’s even willing to run a Vanity Project gauntlet to get the chance. Thatcher: “You want to do what?”

Jordan Oasis and Marcus Mathers are ready for their showcase match. Oasis has worked to get here and is ready for the win, but Mathers doesn’t like the sound of that. Mathers is ready to get his first win.

Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs aren’t happy that Carlee Bright was attacked and accusations are made. The result seems to be Kendal Grey vs. Zara Zakher.

Marcus Mathers vs. Jordan Oasis

Oasis grabs a headlock to start but Mathers is back up with a crucifix for two. Mathers dropkicks him into the corner for a running elbow but a middle rope crossbody is pulled out of the air. A fall away slam gives Oasis two and we hit the chinlock. Mathers fights up again but gets planted with a brainbuster for a quick two. Oasis hits a Cannonball but has to duck an enziguri. Instead Mathers slips out of a belly to back suplex and wraps a kick around to the face. The big running flip dive to the floor takes Oasis down again and it’s a 450 to give Mathers the pin at 5:05.

Rating: C+. Mathers is someone who has caught my eye elsewhere and it’s no surprise that he has wound up in WWE. They didn’t have much time here but they had a perfectly fine modern story match. I could go for more of both of them and that is a good sign for what is hopefully a long road each.

Post match respect is shown but Keanu Carver comes in to wreck both of them. Carver promises to send them both back to the bingo halls.

Tate Wilder, a cowboy, is coming soon.

Video on Kylie Rae vs. Wendy Choo, setting up next week’s Last Woman Standing match.

Sean Legacy vs. Vanity Project

Legacy has to win the gauntlet to earn a title shot against Jackson Drake (here at ringside with Zayda Steel). Ricky Smokes starts for the team and is quickly taken down for a standing moonsault. Legacy takes him out of the corner for a big kick to the back but Smokes is back up with right hands in the corner.

A spear gives Smokes two and we hit the chinlock. That’s broken up without much trouble and Legacy knocks him down for a needed breather. Some strikes into a release German suplex set up Shambles to give Legacy the first fall at 3:39. Brad Baylor is in second and takes out the leg as we go to a break. We come back with Baylor elbowing him in the face for two but Legacy avoids a charge. Legacy kicks him down and hits a springboard missile dropkick for two of his own. Back up and Legacy misses a charge into the corner as commentary talks about Tommy Dreamer running the gauntlet in 1995 ECW.

Baylor works on the leg but Legacy fights up, only for the leg to give out before he can hit Shambles. Legacy’s leg is fine enough to grab a suplex and backdrop Baylor out to the floor. Naturally the leg is fine enough to hit a running flip dive, with the leg giving out on the landing. Back in and Baylor catches him with a superplex, only for Legacy to reverse into a cradle for the pin at 9:00 total. Bryce Donovan is the last opponent and comes in with a big boot to finish Legacy at 9:19 total.

Rating: C+. This was about how the match should have gone and that’s not a bad way to go. The biggest thing here was having Legacy come close but not quite be able to pull it off, which made for a logical ending. There is a good chance that Legacy winds up getting a title shot, but at the same time, Legacy jumping straight to NXT is not out of the question either.

Post match the beatdown is on with Jackson Drake saying the Vanity Project calls the shots. Lince Dorado runs in with a chair for the save. Dorado says this isn’t how we do things around here…and he didn’t come alone. The LWO runs in and cleans house to end the show. Nothing wrong with that, as the LWO feel like big deals around here.

Results

Kali Armstrong/Natalya b. Zayda Steel/Nikkita Lyons – Sharpshooter to Steel

Marcus Mathers b. Jordan Oasis – 450

Vanity Project b. Sean Legacy – Big boot

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.