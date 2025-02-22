Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review – 2.20.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: February 20, 2025

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re closing in on Sacrifice and the card needs to start coming together. The big story coming out of last week was the last match for Josh Alexander, but it seems like we are going to be seeing some stars from NXT showing up around here. Throw in Tessa Blanchard wrestling this week and things should be interesting enough as we are live this week. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Here is World Champion Joe Hendry in the ring for his concert. His first song is about being in the Royal Rumble and seeing various WWE Superstars and if you don’t watch Impact, you can’t see him. Cue the Colons (Eddie and Orlando, formerly known as Epico and Primo) of all people to interrupt in their debut to suggest violence.

They go towards the ring but here is Elijah (formerly Elias) with his own guitar to say he’s joining TNA as well. The fans deem this awesome and Elijah says this place could use a colon cleanse. Cue Santino Marella to make the tag match main event. Works for Elijah, but he wants a concert right now. Elijah and Hendry sing a little ditty and promise to raise some h*** tonight. They’re not major stars, but bringing in that much fresh blood in a single segment is a good thing.

Leon Slater is ready for JDC in a no DQ match tonight.

The Colons say they targeted Joe Hendry because this place needs them.

Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont vs. Radicalz

Wes Lee (from NXT) and Ace Austin (not from NXT) are here too. The Rascalz clear the ring at the bell and hit dives before sending DuPont outside again. Igwe manages to send both Rascalz to the floor to take over but Miguel kicks his way to freedom. Wentz comes back in to clean house as everything breaks down. A belly to back suplex/leg lariat combination hits Austin for two with Miguel making a save. Miguel hits a top rope Meteora to Igwe, setting up the Swanton for the pin at 4:04.

Rating: C+. Power vs. speed here and as usual, it worked rather well. It’s also nice to see an NXT team actually lose, as TNA does not have the best record. Igwe and DuPont could turn into something one day, but they have a lot of experience to gain on the way there. Nice, fast paced way to start things off here though and that’s a good choice.

Post match Lee issues the challenge for a six man tag at Sacrifice and it seems to be on.

Here is First Class for the debut episode of the First Class Penthouse. We meet various wrestling podcasters and a successful music producer and a rapper. With that out of the way, we meet Noelle Foley and Frank The Clown, with KC Navarro going live on some social media platform. AJ Francis rants about how great he is and now he has his own Piper’s Pit. He teases AJ Styles as his first guest but then introduces…himself. And that’s that. This was a lot of talking in a short amount of time.

Unbreakable is back on April 17.

Rosemary vs. Lei Ying Lee

Rosemary wastes no time in grabbing the Upside Down but Lee kicks her away. Lee strikes away and hammers down right hands in the corner. An airplane spinning slam gets two and Thunderstruck connects to give Lee the pin at 4:10. That’s a surprise.

Rating: C. Well ok then. Rosemary losing a lot isn’t the biggest surprise but seeing her lose to Lee is quite the shocker. Lee hasn’t felt like a big deal in her time around the company and I’m not exactly seeing this change her status. What matters is that TNA is trying, though I’m not sure how well it will go. They have to try though and this is certainly a way to do just that.

Post match Rosemary mists her to send Lee crawling away.

Sami Callihan promises to find Mance Warner and Steph de Lander. Then he finds the two of them and the brawl is on.

Lei Ying Lee is getting checked on but Tessa Blanchard is annoyed at not getting the medic’s attention.

Here is the Northern Armory, with Eric Young promising to bring his cronies to the next level. Young is the lifeblood and foundation of this company because no one has done what he has done around here. Steve Maclin should be out here with him but he doesn’t show up. Young gets it because Maclin doesn’t trust him, but we’ll work on that. Young is going to get a World Title feud out of this isn’t he?

Mike Santana is at a group therapy session but Mustafa Ali, with his Secret Service, comes in to give the group a pep talk. Santana is not impressed.

We look at Moose interrupting NXT Champion Oba Femi and challenging him on NXT. Later, Moose agreed to face Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup next week.

JDC vs. Leon Slater

No DQ. Slater slugs away to start and kicks a chair out of his hands. The chair is slammed onto JDC’s fingers and it’s already time for a table. Slater hits a big running flip dive over the corner to take him out again but JDC gets in a whip through a chair. We take a break and come back with JDC unloading with a kendo stick.

Slater takes it away from him and slugs away as the fans approve. Another table is loaded up on the floor but JDC knocks him back inside. Slater puts him onto the table and hits the Swanton 450 (that looked great) but here is the System to put Slater through able table. JDC gets the pin at 11:30.

Rating: B-. Slater continues to showcase himself rather well most of the time and that was the case here. They certainly protected him in the end with the interference leading to his loss so a rematch isn’t out of the cards. That Swanton 450 is still great as you almost forget that he’s going to flip until the last possible second. Good brawl here, as they kept something of a limit on the weapons use instead of just going nuts with them.

Post match the beatdown is on but the Hardys and NXT Champion Oba Femi (a monster who might be bigger than Moose) make the save.

Post break Santino Marella makes the System vs. the Hardys/Oba Femi for next week.

Here is Tessa Blanchard for her first match on Impact in four years but she’s not in wrestling gear. Blanchard says she’s not wrestling tonight because she wasn’t given the proper medical attention. Cue Santino Marella to call this unprofessional and if she doesn’t wrestle next week, she’s fired. Here is Masha Slamovich to say she wants to see Blanchard wrestle next week (Fans: “PLEASE DON’T WRESTLE!”) but for tonight, she’ll take Blanchard’s place. Keeping Blanchard as a special attraction makes sense, though the fans do not seem overly thrilled with seeing her.

Masha Slamovich vs. Mila Moore

Non-title. Moore jumps her to start but gets piledriven for the pin at 29 seconds.

Post match NXT’s Cora Jade runs in and jumps Slamovich. Jade and Blanchard glare at each other.

Post break, Ariana Grace and Santino Marella make Cora Jade vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Title at Sacrifice. The Personal Concierge comes in to say he wants By Elegance to get a Knockouts Tag Team Title shot at Sacrifice. Marella seems to agree, but if Spitfire wins, they get the Concierge. That has to be illegal.

Ryan Nemeth talks about how his brother Nic will be back at Sacrifice.

Joe Hendry/Elijah vs. Colons

Eddie gets double elbowed out to the corner to start and we take a rather early break. Back with Hendry hitting a delayed vertical suplex on Orlando, followed by the fall away slam from Eddie. A cheap shot cuts Hendry down though and we hit the chinlock. Orlando’s Russian legsweep gets two and he chokes with a knee.

A legsweep gets two more and the guillotine choke goes on. To keep Hendry down even longer. That’s broken up and the tag brings in Elijah to clean house as everything breaks down. Hendry and Orlando brawl out to the floor, leaving Elijah to Tombstone Eddie for the win at 13:07.

Rating: C+. This was a way to bring in the new stars in the span of one match and that’s a nice way to go. I’m not sure I can imagine Hendry vs. Elijah going forward in a title program, but it could work as a one off match at a show on Sacrifice’s level. Other than that, the Colons showing up and losing in their first match is a bit of a stretch, but maybe they’re not going to be the biggest deal around here.

