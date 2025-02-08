Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review – 2.6.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: February 6, 2025

Location: Boeing Center At Tech Port, San Antonio, Texas

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan

The road to Sacrifice continues and we really don’t have much for the card yet. Then again, TNA has a history of waiting for the last minute to set up some of their shows and that might be the case again here. The big draw this week is the Nemeth Brothers getting a shot at Fraxiom and the NXT Tag Team Titles. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

We look at Joe Hendry in the Royal Rumble. It wasn’t much of a surprise but it’s still hard to fathom.

Here is Joe Hendry to get things going and it is time for a concert. Hendry sings about how terrible the world is but it doesn’t matter because he won the belt. Cue Jake Something to interrupt, saying he’s taking Hendry up on his title match anytime offer next week. Hendry, naturally in song, accepts.

Masha Slamovich is ready for Cora Jade.

Tyson DuPont vs. Ace Austin

DuPont has Wes Lee and Tyriek Igwe with him. The rather large DuPont powers him into the corner to start but Austin starts rolling around. Austin kicks away at the legs for a breather as commentary talks about what is coming tonight. A pop up powerslam gives DuPont two and we hit the full nelson. Austin fights out and hits a dropkick for a needed breather. DuPont misses a splash and gets caught with the Fol for the fast pin at 5:30.

Rating: C. This was more about having Austin fight against a rather large monster and show off what he can do. That is always going to work and it is nice to see a TNA star get a win here. Not a great match, but it was a simple story that helped Austin look like a winner after his recent loss to Moose. Nice work, though not much of a match.

Post match the brawl is teased but the Rascalz make the save.

Tessa Blanchard isn’t going to be in the battle royal tonight because she knows everyone is coming for her.

Steph de Lander and Mance Warner are happy together with the Digital Media Title.

Battle Royal

Rosemary, Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Savannah Evans, Jazz, Dani Luna, Jody Threat, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz, Xia Brookside

The winner gets a Knockouts Title shot next week and NXT’s Cora Jade is on commentary. Jazz is here as a surprise and wastes no time Jazz Stingering Edwards. The big brawl is on with people pairing off and Edwards tosses Steelz. Spitfire gets together to eliminate Edwards and both By Elegances attempt to hide underneath the ring, only to be pulled out.

Speaking of out, Heather and Luna both are, followed by Threat to get us down to five. Jazz isn’t interested in the potential alliances and gets eliminated by Rosemary shortly thereafter. Rosemary and Ash are out too, leaving us with Brookside vs. Evans. Brookside sends her to the apron but Jade offers a distraction. That means a headbutt can eliminate Brookside to give Evans the win at 8:45.

Rating: C-. This was short and to the point, which is what you need in a match like this. The ending helps set up Jade vs. Brookside if that is where things are going, as Jade feels like someone who is going to be a top challenger sooner than later. For now though, Evans is getting the title shot, despite not being the biggest star in the division.

Here are Eric Young and the Northern Armory for a chat. Young says they run this company, which has been dominated by Canadians for years. He has wrestled here more than anyone else and that puts him ahead of everyone. His first act was to take out Josh Alexander but here is Steve Maclin to interrupt. Maclin does not accept this as he Young is the only person he has ever trusted around here. If the two of them are with Young, Maclin isn’t with him. As Maclin leaves, Josh Alexander interrupts and he gets one final wish: his last match in TNA, next week against Young.

Sami Callihan is looking for Mance Warner and blows off Frankie Kazarian. Santino Marella comes in and doesn’t like Kazarian either.

Hardys/Leon Slater vs. The System

JDC headlocks Slater to start but it’s quickly off to Edwards, who gets stomped down in the corner. Everything breaks down and the Hardys hit Poetry In Motion as we take a break. Back with Alisha Edwards cutting off Slater’s big dive, allowing Moose to hit a powerbomb on the apron.

The camel clutch goes on and the Hardys are taken down, allowing a parade of finishers to get two with the Hardys making the save. Slater gets over to Jeff for the tag as everything breaks down again. Slater’s big dive connects and the Plot Twist to Moose sets up Slater’s Swanton 450. Jeff adds the regular Swanton for the pin at 10:45.

Rating: B-. It seems like they are setting up Slater as the next challenger for the title and I’ve heard worse ideas. Slater is not someone who is reinventing anything, but he does well with what he is doing. Let him go out there and fly around and give Moose a challenge. At the same time, I’m not sure I need to see the Hardys vs. the System again, but odds are we’re going back in that direction.

Mustafa Ali breaks up an argument between the Good Hands. With them gone, Ali gives Tasha Steelz a pep talk.

Matt Cardona vs. Mike Santana

Cardona gets knocked outside to start, allowing commentary to talk about upcoming events. Cardona manages some rams into various things as commentary previews the rest of the show. A neckbreaker gives Cardona two but Santana fights up without much trouble. Spin The Block is blocked but a Death Valley Driver leaves Cardona down for a second. Back up and the Reboot into a tiger bomb gets two but Radio Silence is broken up. A Death Valley Driver sets up Spin The Block to give Santana the pin at 8:20.

Rating: C+. For someone who is quite the big star, Cardona tends to lose a lot. It helps when he is going to be in and out of a bunch of promotions so he is going to be able to put a bunch of people over. That is a good thing to see with Santana, who is on his way to something big in TNA.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

NXT Tag Team Titles: Fraxiom vs. Nic Nemeth/Ryan Nemeth

Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer/Axiom) are defending and Arianna Grace are on commentary. Axiom and Nic wrestle each other down to start with Axiom getting a headlock. Frazer comes in to work on the armbar but Ryan comes in as well for a double elbow. Everything breaks down and Frazer’s dive is cut off, with Nic sending Axiom’s kick into Frazer’s face.

We take a break and come back with Ryan being sent into the corner for some kicks to the face. It’s back to Nic for the elbow to Axiom and Ryan grabs a front facelock. The chinlock goes on and Axiom gets kicked down again, only for him to fight up. Frazer comes back in to clean house but Nic plants him with the jumping DDT.

Everything breaks down and stereo Danger Zones give Ryan two on Frazer. The Golden Radio/brainbuster combination gets two with Ryan making the last second save. Ryan tries to bring in a chair due to reasons of being stupid, allowing Axiom to get in a shot on Nic. A missile dropkick/Russian legsweep combination to Ryan retains the titles at 13:38.

Rating: B. That’s a perfect way to go as they had a good title match going and then the ending was Ryan doing something like a moron. It made sense for everyone and gave them a way out, as the titles weren’t changing hands here and Nic wasn’t getting pinned. Best match on the show, which shouldn’t be surprising given that Fraxiom can have a good match with anyone.

Results

Ace Austin b. Tyson DuPont – The Fold

Savannah Evans won a battle royal last eliminating Xia Brookside

Hardys/Leon Slater b. The System – Swanton to Moose

Mike Santana b. Matt Cardona – Spin The Block

Fraxiom b. Nic Nemeth/Ryan Nemeth – Missile dropkick/Russian legsweep combination to Ryan

