Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.8.24  

Date: February 8, 2024

Location: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

The new TNA continues as we are on our way to No Surrender. That show is already starting to come together with Alex Shelley set to get his rematch for the World Title. Other than that, ABC and the Grizzled Young Veterans are still feuding over the Tag Team Titles and need to have a second match. Let’s get to it.

Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler

Non-title and Skyler talks about how he’s looking forward to Mustafa Ali taking Sabin’s X-Division Title. In a related note, Ali is sponsoring the match and you can trust him. Skyler takes him into the corner to start for a chop, only to have Sabin come out of the corner with a spinning crossbody. Some armdrags into an armbar has Skyler in trouble but he’s fine enough to send Sabin outside.

Back in and a Regal Roll sets up Skyler’s middle rope dive into a raised boot but Skyler is right back on the ribs. Sabin fights out of that as well and it’s a clothesline into a DDT for two on Skyler. Hotch’s distraction lets Skyler hit a slingshot spear for two but gets Helluva Kicked in the corner. The Cradle Shock finishes for Sabin at 7:11.

Rating: C. This was a quick warmup for Sabin before he gets the real title match with Ali at No Surrender. The Good Hands are just that: a pair of wrestlers who can have a nice match with anyone and you know Sabin is just fine doing the same thing. Ali should make for a better challenger and it wouldn’t shock me to see him win the title, but we should be in for a heck of a match.

Alex Shelley is ready to hurt Eddie Edwards in tonight’s main event.

Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

Brookside starts fast with a hurricanrana out of the corner and a crossbody gets two. Steelz catches her on the ropes though and a hanging DDT slows Brookside down for a change. We’re already in the chinlock before Steelz knocks her down for some near falls. The incredible run of offense is broken up as Brookside sends her into the corner for some running knees. A neckbreaker gives Brookside two and she grabs an octopus to really mix it up. The Brookside Bomb is broken up though and Steelz rolls her up with trunks for the pin at 4:23.

Rating: C-. I wasn’t feeling this one as they didn’t have the time to go anywhere. They’re setting up a trilogy match, which is only so interesting when the first two matches were completely generic TV matches. Brookside could get something out of beating Steelz again and at least she didn’t lose clean here.

The ABC aren’t happy with last week’s loss to the Grizzled Young Veterans. Said Veterans jump them and crush Ace Austin’s arm in a crate.

Eric Young (I believe) was watching Frankie Kazarian’s speech last week.

Jake Something wants to know what was up with Kazarian last week and violence is teased.

Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz

Wentz has Trey Miguel with him. They fight over wrist control to start until Wentz uses the hair to send him into the corner. Back up and Bailey hits a kick to the chest but a Miguel distraction lets Wentz hit him in the face. Choking on the ropes lets Miguel get in a shot of his own but, as usual, Bailey is right back with a kick to the face. A moonsault to the floor drops Wentz and we take a break.

Back with Wentz hitting a running knee in the corner but they trade kicks to the head for a double knockdown. Wentz avoids a superkick and grabs a swinging half nelson slam for two. Bailey grabs something like a flipping Downward Spiral for two of his own and there’s the tornado kick in the corner. The Ultimate Weapon is loaded up but Miguel pulls Bailey down, setting up the UFO Cutter to give Wentz the pin at 11:00.

Rating: B-. It’s almost hard to believe that Bailey has fallen this far, as he looked primed to move into the World Title scene for a little while. There was interference here but Bailey just lost to Wentz, who is mainly a tag wrestler. Maybe this leads to Bailey finding a friend to get his win back, but it still feels like Bailey has lost a lot of momentum and stature in the last few months.

Post match the beatdown is on but Trent Seven runs in for the save. Steve Maclin runs in as well but Nick Nemeth runs in for the real save.

Trinity/Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans/Gisele Shaw

Jai Vidal is here with the villains. Grace and Evans go with the power off to start with Evans actually blocking a suplex attempt. That only lasts so long as Grace powers her into the corner and now the suplex connects. Trinity comes in with the splits splash for two on Evans and it’s back to Grace, who has to kick Vidal away.

Shaw pulls her down by the hair on the apron and comes in for the reverse chinlock. That’s broken up and Grace hits a hard clothesline, allowing the tag back to Trinity. A high crossbody only gets one on Evans so the Rear View connects for two. Grace drops Shaw and it’s the Code Red into Starstruck to finish Evans at 6:35.

Rating: C+. This was the farewell match for Trinity as not only has she already come back to WWE but she’s already signed a contract with Smackdown. There’s nothing wrong with having her beat someone like Evans on the way out as it gives the fans a nice feel good moment. Shaw will be fine as she gets the title shot at No Surrender and very well may win the title, but this was about Trinity and that’s ok.

Deaner says he’s at a crossroads but AJ Francis interrupts to offer his services. They make the mistake of saying Joe Hendry’s name (even Deaner has to clap), with Hendry popping in to say no one likes Francis. That earns a threat from Francis before he leaves, with Deaner making his own threat. I’m sure Hendry is terrified.

Kon vs. Richard Adonis/Ori Gold

Chokeslam finishes Adonis at 30 seconds.

Post match the lights go out and we see PCO’s medics trying to revive him but Kon breaks it up to start the big man fight. Security tries to break it up but PCO gets a running start and dives onto everyone to keep it going. Kon plants him on the ramp, which leaves PCO down for all of three seconds. They fight into the back and we take a break.

Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels

Angels jumps him during the entrance and the beatdown is on as the bell rings. Alexander shrugs that off and sends Angels flying with a toss suplex. Some less than serious kicks to the face wake Angels up so he goes to the eyes to send Alexander outside. The dive sets up a frog splash for two back inside but for some reason Angels tries his own C4 Spike. That’s countered into an ankle lock so Angels goes to the rope, leaving Alexander to hit the powerbomb backbreaker. The ankle lock makes Angels tap at 3:57.

Rating: C+. This could have been a total squash but Alexander had to work a bit as Angels got in some offense here. That’s better than I was expecting and it was nice to see Alexander take a bit more time than usual. Alexander is being re-positioned near the top of the card and that means he needs wins like this to make him feel more like a dominant force.

Post match a fan jumps Alexander and sends him into the steps. That would be former WWE star Simon Gotch (Matthew Rehwoldt’s partner). Post break Rehwoldt denies any involvement in what happened.

No Surrender rundown.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Eddie Edwards vs. Alex Shelley

Alisha Edwards is here with Eddie. Shelley ducks a chop in the corner to start as they’re taking their time to start. An exchange of shoulders goes to Shelley and he sends Eddie outside but Alisha breaks up a dive. We take a break and come back with Shelley knocking him down but having to shake some kinks out of his own shoulder. Eddie gets in a shot of his own though and Alisha chokes away on the rope. Shelley is back up with a dragon screw legwhip to take out the leg (which he worked on during the break).

The Figure Four stays on the leg but Eddie makes the rope pretty quickly. Shelley gets smart by loading it up again but Alisha offers a distraction to break it up. An overhead belly to belly gives Eddie a breather before a knee to the face gets one. Shelley is back up with a Shell Shock attempt but Alicia distracts him AGAIN, allowing Eddie to get two off a rollup. The Boston Knee Party misses though and Shelley cradles him for the pin at 13:40.

Rating: B. You can almost picture TNA putting this show together and throwing these names into a match because they knew it would work. There is something to the idea of just putting talented wrestlers and letting them have a good match, which is what happened here. Beating Eddie, especially clean after the interference, gives Shelley a nice boost on the way to No Surrender and that was exactly the point.

Post match Brian Myers runs in for the beatdown but Kevin Knight and Kushida make the save to end the show.

Results

Chris Sabin b. John Skyler – Cradle Shock

Tasha Steelz b. Xia Brookside – Rollup with trunks

Zachary Wentz b. Mike Bailey – UFO Cutter

Trinity/Jordynne Grace b. Savannah Evans/Gisele Shaw – Starstruck to Evans

Kon b. Richard Adonis/Ori Gold – Chokeslam to Adonis

Josh Alexander b. Alan Angels – Ankle lock

Alex Shelley b. Eddie Edwards

