Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review – 4.17.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: St. Joseph Civic Arena, St. Joseph, Missouri

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

It’s a special night for the company as not only do we have the usual Impact Wrestling, but the show will be followed by Unbreakable. That means tonight is a big preview for that show, but it is also one of the last shows before Rebellion. In other words, it’s going to be a packed night and TNA has a lot to cover. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Laredo vs. Jason Hotch

Tasha Steelz is here with Hotch and Laredo is no longer a kid. A wristdrag takes Hotch down but Steelz offers a distraction, allowing Hotch to get in a shot from the floor. Back in and Hotch strikes away but gets sent into the corner. A neckbreaker and missile dropkick have Hotch down on the floor and of course Laredo hits a dive. Laredo nails a twisting senton but gets caught with a Mustafa Ali rolling neckbreaker for two. They go up, where Laredo hits a super powerslam for two more, only to walk into a swinging backbreaker. Hotch goes up again but gets caught in a super Spanish Fly for the pin at 6:06.

Rating: C+. Laredo is a good choice to open the show as he wrestles a nice, fast paced style that works well with anyone. Hotch is talented as well and you could put him in there with Laredo for a fine outing. That’s what we got here, as TNA has a good record of starting off shows well.

Leon Slater is ready for Brian Myers tonight but he still wants to become the youngest X-Division Title.

Cody Deaner is trying to get Santino Marella to extend his contract so he gets an Ultimate X qualifying match.

Jazmyn Nyx vs. Xia Brookside

The rest of Fatal Influence is here with Nyx and Brookside has Lei Ying Lee. Nyx takes her down with a headscissors to start but gets rolled up for some near falls. A running dropkick rocks Nyx again but she kicks Brookside in the chest for two. Brookside gets bulldogged into the corner for one and we hit the chinlock.

Back up and they trade kicks to the head for a double down, followed by a slugout. Nyx hits a leg lariat for two but Brookside is back with a middle rope crossbody for the same. The seconds get into it so here is Rosemary to mist Jacy Jayne. Brookside is confused but manages to small package Nyx for the pin at 7:48.

Rating: C+. Brookside continues to be someone who could do something if she was given the chance, but right now it seems like she might be destined to team with Rosemary and go after the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. That’s not exactly a career breakthrough, but it’s better than sitting around in the midcard loop forever. Fatal Influence are still useful around here as they are NXT stars TNA wrestlers can beat and it’s working well enough.

Ultimate X Qualifying Match: KC Navarro vs. Cody Deaner

Deaner says he has to win to keep his job but Navarro doesn’t want to hear it. He offers Deaner a chance to leave but the people tell Deaner to wrestle. Deaner punches him in the face and they start fast with some right hands in the corner leaving Navarro in trouble. A shot to the face gives Navarro two and we hit the chinlock. That’s broken up and Deaner grabs an airplane spin into a TKO for two. With nothing else working, Navarro whips out a chain and knocks Deaner cold for the pin at 3:56.

Rating: C. For the life of me I do not get the appeal of Deaner. The people’s choice deal is fine enough for someone but could they use it on someone a bit more interesting? Navarro is in a better place at the moment and he’ll be fine in Ultimate X, but right now his bigger appeal is that he’s not Cody Deaner.

Post break Navarro is very fired up about his win and is ready to be X-Division Champion.

We look at Maggie Lee beating Savannah Evans on Xplosion, albeit with some help from the Personal Concierge.

Lee thinks there is a lot going on at the moment but she isn’t changing for anyone.

The Personal Concierge is here with Maggie Lee, who is an official project of Elegance. Therefore, tonight she has a special partner.

Maggie Lee/Heather By Elegance vs. Gigi Dolin/Tatum Paxley

Dolin rolls Lee up to start and gets dropkicked against the ropes for two. Lee fights back but Heather isn’t interested in a tag. Some double teaming has Lee in trouble so the Concierge offers a distraction, allowing an assisted hot shot to drop Dolin for two. A few running shots in the corner get two and Heather chokes away for another near fall. Dolin fights up and brings Paxley back in to clean house. Everything breaks down and the Cemetery Driver finishes Heather at 4:42.

Rating: C. As usual, the Knockouts Title division is rather good but the Knockouts tag division just comes and goes without getting much of anywhere. That’s what we had here as neither the action nor the story are very interesting. The division hasn’t been very interesting in a long time now and this was another example of a match where nothing really changed.

Post break Heather is panicking so here are Meta Four, Spitfire and Gigi Dolin/Tatum Paxley. They all want a title shot, so Heather snaps and says yes to all of them.

We get a special look at the Unbreakable triple threat from 2005. To be fair, it’s so fondly remembered for a reason. We see the last few minutes of the match as well.

AJ Francis is ready to win the International Title.

Joe Hendry and Masha Slamovich are ready for Unbreakable.

Dani Luna vs. Jakara Jackson

Jody Threat and Lash Legend are here too. They fight over a lockup to start with Luna powering out of a headlock and shouldering her down. Legend gets in a cheap shot and that’s good for a quick ejection. Back in and Jackson’s chinlock doesn’t last long as Luna powers her down, setting up the clothesline comeback. A Blue Thunder Bomb gives Luna two and Jackson’s tornado DDT gets the same. Luna grabs a quick Luna Landing for the pin at 7:05.

Rating: C. Another match without much to see here and that’s part of the problem with Spitfire. There’s nothing to them that really makes them feel interesting and that has been the case for a long time now. They just don’t do anything that makes them stand out and having them beat guest stars from NXT isn’t changing that reality.

Here is Elijah for a song. Elijah sings about how we walk this way in TNA and how he wants some barbecue after the show. Then he switches to talking and issues an open challenge for Rebellion. My goodness I am sick of open challenges.

Unbreakable rundown.

Ethan page is ready to win the TNA Title at Rebellion because Joe Hendry is banged up and he’s better than Frankie Kazarian.

Leon Slater vs. Brian Myers

Slater starts fast but gets punched in the face to knock him into the corner. A bouncing kick to the face knocks Myers to the floor but it’s too early for the big dive over the post. Instead Myers sends him into the post and we take a break. Back with Myers taking him down again and grabbing a chinlock.

That’s broken up in a hurry and Slater hits a running boot to the face, followed by the Crossover for two. Myers charges into another boot to the face of two but he’s right back with an implant DDT. Slater is back up to send Myers outside for the big running flip dive. That’s too much for Myers so he loads up the System ring, which is taken away, allowing him to hit Slater low. The Roster Cut gives Myers the pin at 11:38.

Rating: C+. Slater continues to be in that weird place where he needs to win something already or all of his athleticism and skills won’t matter very much. If he can’t beat Myers, whose job is pretty much to boost up bigger names, who is he supposed to beat? I’m not sure I get this one as it’s not like anything was on the line, so why not let Slater get a win?

One more Unbreakable rundown wraps us up.

Results

Laredo b. Jason Hotch – Super Spanish Fly

Xia Brookside b. Jazmyn Nyx – Small package

KC Navarro b. Cody Deaner – Chain to the head

Gigi Dolin/Tatum Paxley b. Maggie Lee/Heather By Elegance – Cemetery Driver to Heather

Dani Luna b. Jakara Jackson – Luna Landing

Brian Myers b. Leon Slater – Roster Cut

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.