Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review – 5.29.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: May 29, 2025

Location: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan

We’re done with Under Siege and there wasn’t much to talk about on the show. However, there was also an NXT show over the weekend, where NXT’s Trick Williams won the TNA World Title. That’s going to set the stage for Against All Odds, which is already taking place next weekend. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Trick Williams winning the NXT Title at Battleground. Commentary welcomes us to the show and you would think someone died.

Opening sequence.

Rascalz vs. First Class vs. Aztec Warriors vs. The System

For the Tag Team Title shot at Against All Odds and Laredo Kid is on his own after the System attacked Octagon Jr. earlier today. The System bails to the floor to start so Miguel and Kid flip around to a standoff. We hit the rapid fire tags until Kid clears the ring. Alisha Edwards offers a distraction but gets ejected for her efforts. The Rascalz take everyone else out with a bunch of dives and we take a break.

Back with Myers grabbing a chinlock on Kid before Francis comes in with a hard clothesline. First Class starts taking turns on Kid, with Francis adding a running knee in the corner. Navarro accidentally tags Kid, meaning he has to face Francis. That doesn’t present a problem, as Navarro drops down and gets covered, with everyone else running in for the save. Why they did that rather than shaking hands and having Navarro suddenly give up isn’t clear.

Wentz comes back in to clean house until Francis has to make a save. Everything breaks down and Miguel hits a running flip dive onto the System. Kid is up to dive onto just about everyone else but Francis plants him with a chokeslam off the top. Miguel Meteoras Francis though, allowing him to steal the pin on Kid at 12:44.

Rating: B-. This was a match that had to happen as they only had so much time to get challengers ready for Against All Odds. The move makes as much sense as anything else as the Rascalz are an established team and won a fast paced match to get the title shot. As usual, it’s a good choice for an opener and it went well.

The Nemeths are ready for the Rascalz.

During the break, First Class had an argument and Mike Santana jumped AJ Francis.

We meet new signees Myla Grace and Harley Hudson, who are ready to prove themselves and have some attitude. They had a match on Xplosion and the fans seemed to like it so it’s time to keep fighting. The Personal Concierge pops in to ask where Santino Marella is, with Xia Brookside (watching the interview) and the newcomers laughing at him. I’ve seen worse ways to introduce someone.

Raj Singh vs. Mustafa Ali

The rest of Order 4 is here with Ali, who jumps him in the corner to start fast. Back up and a running dropkick puts Singh down again, followed by a neckbreaker to make it worse. Singh gets in a clothesline and hammers away but the Great Hands offer a distraction. Ali drops the 450 for the pin at 2:49. Hopefully that’s it for Singh, as he and Ali don’t need to do this long term.

Post match Ali yells at the rest of Order 4 until the Great Hands lay out Singh again.

Arianna Grace is worried about the mixed tag match but Santino Marella says it’ll be great for them to team together. And Jimmy Korderas is going to be the guest referee!

Ash By Elegance vs. Lei Ying Li

Ash wastes no time in bailing to the floor at the threat of a spinning kick. Back in and a running knee and a running dropkick have Ash in more trouble but she gets smart by kicking at the leg. An arm/leg crank doesn’t last long for Ash as Li is up to strike away in the corner. A running knee gives Li two and she yells a lot, setting up a spinning torture rack neckbreaker for the pin on Ash at 5:57.

Rating: C. This was a way to give Li a quick win and that’s all it needed to be. She might be in line for a title shot sooner than later, perhaps as soon as Against All Odds, so giving her a fast win makes sense. Li is mainly there to do her kicks, but she does them rather convincingly most of the time.

Post match Masha Slamovich comes in and says she’ll see Li at Against All Odds.

We look at Trick Williams winning the World Title, plus the fallout.

We look at Mike Santana winning his NXT debut and then challenging Trick Williams for an NXT Title shot next week.

Williams doesn’t like Brampton so he’s not there. Instead, he’ll beat Santana to keep the title.

Mance Warner vs. Bryce Hansen

Steph de Lander is here with Warner, who jumps Hansen in the corner to start. We pause for a crawl over to de Lander for a kiss before a clothesline drops Hansen again. A running knee and an implant DDT give Warner the pin at 2:40. Warner looked good here, and he did it without barbed wire.

Post match de Lander says Warner wants the International Title.

We look at Xia Brookside snapping and attacking Rosemary at Under Siege.

Rosemary is happy that Brookside has finally seen the dark. She wants Brookside to fill her soul with darkness.

Santino Marella/Arianna Grace vs. Robert Stone/Tessa Blanchard

Well hold on as Blanchard is injured so Victoria Crawford is taking her place. We have some special rules too: the match cannot go over ten minutes, Alisha Edwards will be the guest enforcer referee, and the Cobra is BANNED.

Santino Marella/Arianna Grace vs. Robert Stone/Victoria Crawford

Jimmy Korderas is guest referee. Stone runs away from Rivera to start and it’s quickly off to Grace. Blanchard trips her down and gets ejected, meaning Crawford gets the chance to come in instead. Crawford gets in a knockdown and grabs a chinlock. Stone teases coming in so Marella chases him off, meaning it’s time for a front facelock instead.

That’s broken up and it’s off to Marella as everything breaks down. Grace comes back in with a high crossbody but Stone pulls Korderas out. Said Korderas is sent into Marella, who is sent into the barricade. Crawford ax kicks Grace, allowing Stone to get the pin, as counted by Alisha Edwards, at 6:32.

Rating: C. The match was kind of a mess with so much going on, but that is probably a lot better than having them work a straight match. At the same time, this is still one of the worst stories going today as the battling bosses is only so good on its best day. When you have it with these guys, it’s leaving quite a bit to be desired.

We look at members of the local government helping Eric Young pin Moose at Under Siege.

Young, with the Northern Armory, wants the X-Division Title. Moose comes in and will talk to Santino Marella about it.

Heather By Elegance, with the Personal Concierge, introduces M By Elegance (Maggie Lee) after her makeover. Cue Myla Grace and Harley Hudson to interrupt, saying they want to earn some respect. Then they throw champagne on Lee, who panics and leaves with By Elegance.

Against All Odds rundown, with Elijah getting a World Title shot.

International Title: Matt Cardona vs. Steve Maclin

Maclin is defending and gets a pep talk from Tommy Dreamer in the back. Maclin starts fast and hammers away in the corner to knock Cardona outside. An elbow off the apron connects and a backdrop puts Cardona on the ramp as we take a break. Back with Cardona hitting a neckbreaker and then a neckbreaker for two. The neck crank goes on to keep Maclin in trouble, at least until the comeback is triggered.

Maclin fights up and we get a double knockdown, followed by the clothesline comeback. Cardona gets in a knockdown of his own for two and goes up, where he is superplexed back down. Back up and some running boots in the corner rock Maclin, who is right back with a running knee. The Jar Headbutt gets two, as does Cardona’s Unprettier. Radio Silence gets two more but Maclin ties him in the Tree of Woe for the running shoulder. KIA retains the title at 15:51.

Rating: B-. They got going a bit near the end here, which is a good addition to a match which seemed designed to give Maclin a nice win. Cardona is a name with some value and it worked with a one off match. Good stuff for a main event here, though we’ll get to Maclin’s next real challenger soon enough.

Mike Santana is ready to win the World Title.

Results

Rascalz b. First Class, Aztec Warriors and The System – Top rope chokeslam to Kid

Mustafa Ali b. Raj Singh – 450

Lei Ying Li b. Ash By Elegance – Torture rack neckbreaker

Mance Warner b. Bryce Hansen – Implant DDT

Robert Stone/Victoria Crawford b. Santino Marella/Arianna Grace – Ax kick to Grace

Steve Maclin b. Matt Cardona – KIA

