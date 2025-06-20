Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review – 6.19.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: June 19, 2025

Location: Mullett Arena, Tempe, Arizona

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Slammiversary is coming up in about a month and the card is at least coming together. The big story continues to be the roster wanting to get its World Title back from that evil outsider, NXT’s Trick Williams, and someone is going to need to step up. That process could start this week so let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young

The rest of the Northern Armory is here with Young. Callihan jumps them all to start fast and grabs a chair, which Young takes away. Young’s chair shot only hits the steps though and hurts his own hands, allowing Callihan to hit a clothesline. They gets inside for the opening bell, with Young getting two off a belly to belly suplex. Callihan headbutts away but gets dropped for two more. Young knocks him to the floor where the Armory gets in their cheap shots, meaning Callihan has to beat the count.

Back in and Callihan crotches him on top, where Young gets in a bite to the head. They both go for the eyes until Callihan grabs a Downward Spiral. Callihan charges into a boot in the corner, allowing Young to drop the top rope elbow for two. Back up and Callihan grabs him low, setting up a Stunner for a rather near fall. Somehow the Armory is able to get in with a chair shot without the referee noticing, allowing Young to grab a piledriver for the pin at 7:18.

Rating: C. This felt like a way to set things up for later, as we could be seeing a rematch, likely with some more violence included, down the line. Callihan doesn’t have much to do and neither does Young, so this should be about as good for both of them as anything else. Just don’t go too hardcore with the thing.

The non-champions are ready for the Champions Challenge tonight.

Here is Order 4 for a summit. Mustafa Ali starts by yelling at Tasha Steelz, accusing her of doing a terrible job. Ali also accuses her of calling “him”, even checking her phone and finding out that she did call “him” today. Steelz is thrown out, meaning it’s time for Jason Hotch. He’s not happy with Ali, who thinks Ali is wrong. Ali brings up that Hotch lives with his wife and family in a house that Ali pays for every month. Therefore, Ali wants an apology, which Hotch gives him.

That brings up John Skyler, who brings up every bad thing Ali has been doing lately. Ali is a great leader, but lately it has been up Order 1. Ali isn’t going to have that and orders Skyler to apologize, even from his hands and knees. That isn’t going to happen, with Ali bailing instead of fighting. The cracks continue to show, though I’m not sure who is going to be the one to take out Ali, because Skyler isn’t it.

Killer Kelly talks about the MK Ultra days with Masha Slamovich. Now it’s time for Kelly to take the title.

By Elegance vs. Lei Ying Lee/Masha Slamovich

The Personal Concierge handles By Elegance’s entrance and M By Elegance is here too. The dancing Ash backs away from Lee but Heather does the same, leaving By Elegance not being sure what to do. Slamovich comes in instead so Ash grabs her phone…which earns her a beating. Everything breaks down and Slamovich hits a running dive to take the villains out.

We take a break and come back with Ying hammering away in the corner, sending Ash right back to the floor. Ash gets in a cheap shot this time and takes over on Ying back inside, where some forearms in the corner keep her in trouble. Ying fights up and hits a running knee to the face but Ash hits a Meteora for the same. Heather’s stomps don’t do much good as it’s back to Slamovich to clean house. A catapult into a Codebreaker cuts Slamovich off for two but Rarefied Air is broken up. Cue Killer Kelly for a distraction, allowing Ash to hit Rarefied Air for the pin at 11:16.

Rating: C+. This was a way to set up the Knockouts Title match and that’s not a bad way to go. Kelly isn’t someone who is going to go after Slamovich hand to hand but rather trying to get inside her head. That’s an interesting change of pace and I could go with seeing how it goes. If nothing else it’s someone fresh and that’s a good thing to see.

The IInspiration wants the Knockouts Tag Team Titles back.

Here is Santino Marella for a chat. Next week, Mike Santana will be back and facing AJ Francis in a street fight. Marella brings out Tommy Dreamer, who got in a fight with Mance Warner last week. He’s willing to let Dreamer face Warner anytime, but here are Warner and Steph de Lander to interrupt. Steph says that the Innovator Of Violence thing was impressive in 1996, but she wasn’t even born yet. Dreamer agrees that it isn’t his time, though there is something they should know. Cue Jake Something to clear the villains out. Cool. Now do something important with him already. And give him a better name.

Tessa Blanchard and Indi Hartwell argue about last week and Blanchard brings up helping Hartwell when her career was starting. Hartwell says that Blanchard is proving everyone right.

We look at some TNA wrestlers at AAA TripleMania.

The System vs. Matt Cardona/???

Cardona needs a partner and brings out….the Home Town Man. Thankfully commentary flat out says “this is Cody Deaner” as Cardona and JDC start things off. JDC wants and receives Home Town, who takes over on JDC without much trouble. Cardona sends JDC outside for a running flip dive but Alisha Edwards offers a distraction so Eddie can take over. A neckbreaker gets Cardona out of trouble and it’s back to Home Town for Sliced Bread on JDC. Eddie goes for the mask but gets rolled up for the pin at 3:57.

Rating: C. They didn’t have much time here and that’s a nice thing to see given Home Town. I do like that they’re leaning into the joke instead of trying to make me care about Cody Deaner again, as that was a horrible failure. It’s nothing I want to see full time, but for a one off “fun” moment, it could have been far worse.

Post match Brian Myers comes in for the beatdown but Matt Cardona makes the save. The System beats him down as well.

We look at the six man tag from NXT, with Yoshiki Inamura pinning Trick Williams to earn a title shot…for Josh Briggs.

Rascalz/Elijah/Joe Hendry/Leon Slater vs. Moose/Steve Maclin/Trick Williams/Nemeths

Frankie Kazarian is on commentary. Nic and Elijah start things off with Nic out wrestling him without much trouble. Back up and Nic hits a dropkick, only for Elijah to grab the wrist for the Old School Meteora. Wentz comes in to flip out of Maclin’s wristlock, giving us a Maclin vs. Rascalz standoff. Ryan gets dragged in and double dropkicked before Williams and Moose get knocked to the floor.

The Rascalz hit stereo moonsaults but Moose is back in with the spear to Miguel. Everything breaks down and we take a break. Back with the champions taking turns choking Miguel on the ropes, though Maclin doesn’t seem to approve. Nic puts on a bow and arrow hold before it’s back to Williams for a cravate. A belly to back suplex is broken up though and it’s off to Slater to pick up the pace.

Maclin won’t tag in so Nic drops Slater to take over again. Slater suplexes Moose and brings Hendry back in…but the referee didn’t see the tag. Moose plants Slater but the spear is countered. The powerbomb is reversed into a DDT and the hot tag brings in Hendry to clean house.

The turning pose is cut off by Williams for the big staredown so Hendry clotheslines the Nemeths instead. Everything breaks down again and the Rascalz drop Moose, only to get knocked outside by the Nemeths. Ryan tries to bring in a title belt but Maclin takes it away. The Standing Ovation into the Highwayman’s Farewell finishes Ryan at 20:04.

Rating: B-. This is the kind of thing that happens every so often and for a rare treat, it works well. The ending lets someone get a potential title match set up in the near future but if nothing else, we have the already established feuds. They’re teasing the heck out of Hendry vs. Williams II and Moose vs. Slater is already set. That’s not a bad way to go and this was a fine way to set up some things which are likely to happen at Slammiversary.

Results

Eric Young b. Sami Callihan – Piledriver

By Elegance b. Lei Ying Lee/Masha Slamovich – Rarefied Air to Slamovich

Matt Cardona/Home Town Man b. The System – Rollup to Edwards

Rascalz/Elijah/Joe Hendry/Leon Slater b. Nemeths/Moose/Steve Maclin/Trick Williams – Highwayman’s Farewell to Ryan

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.