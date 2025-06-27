Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review – 6.26.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: June 26, 2025

Location: UMPC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re just under a month away from Slammiversary and the company is taking its time setting things up. That’s perfectly fine as they still have a few weeks, though the main event is officially set. Joe Hendry will get his chance to regain the TNA World Title from Trick Williams and bring the belt back from NXT. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Here is Joe Hendry to get things going and….wow some of those camera shots show hundreds of empty seats. Get the tarp out already people. Anyway Hendry thanks the people for having his back and giving him such a great life. At the same time, he has to acknowledge that he lost the World Title to Trick Williams.

That kills him and he could walk out and go home but hearing these people cheering his name makes it all worth it. He was in the Royal Rumble and at Wrestlemania as TNA Champion and he owes the fans something as a thank you. Now he wants the fans to be part of his redemption and he will bring the title back to TNA at Slammiversary. We’re getting to the point where he has to win the title and while that’s a strong possibility, I wouldn’t say it’s a guarantee.

Killer Kelly doesn’t like Masha Slamovich forgetting their past together and teases a chain match. As for tonight, she’s becoming the new #1 contender in a battle royal.

Ryan Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz

Their respective partners are here too because these teams (and the Hardys and First Class) are in a four way for the Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary. And say it with me: it’s a ladder match. Ryan works on a wristlock to start but Wentz flips out and wristdrags him to the rope. Nic cuts off a handspring though and Ryan sends Wentz outside for two.

We’re already in the chinlock but Wentz it out rather quickly, earning himself a whip into the corner. A neckbreaker takes too long and Wentz gets in a backslide for two, followed by a kick to the chest. The running shooting star press gives Wentz two but Ryan’s DDT gets the same, leaving his eyes bugging out of his head. Ryan tries to bring in a belt but gets kneed down, setting up the Spiral Tap to give Wentz the pin at 4:25.

Rating: C. They didn’t have time to do much and as usual, it’s one of the one off matches that has no impact on a ladder match. I like the idea of a four way title match but hearing the stipulation being added kills the interest. Wentz getting a win is nice to see, but it is only going to mean so much when it comes to climbing ladders. Did I mention I’m sick of ladder matches? Just wanted to make that clear.

We look at Joe Hendry showing up in NXT, setting up his match next week with Wes Lee.

Trick Williams is ready to beat Hendry at Slammiversary and he’s ready for AJ Francis to kick Mike Santana back to the block tonight.

Masha Slamovich is ready for the battle royal to crown a new #1 contender. As for Killer Kelly, they can have a chain match next week. Arianna grace runs in to say she has a surprise for Slamovich, but we can’t find out what that is yet.

Battle Royal

Lei Ying Lee, Ash By Elegance, Alisha Edwards, Cassie Lee, Dani Luna, Harley Hudson, Indi Hartwell, Jada Stone, Jessie McKay, Jody Threat, Katie Arquette, Mila Moore, Myla Grace, Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, Xia Brookside

For a future Knockouts Title shot. By Elegance stops to pose early on, earning a beatdown from the IInspiration. Everyone else gets involved and the five of them are all dumped, leaving the others to brawl. Arquette (yes she’s related to David) is tossed out rather quickly and Stone follows her. There goes Luna as well and we take a break.

We come back with Moore and Hudson tossing Rosemary but getting eliminated just as fast. Steelz dumps Edwards and Crawford follows her out. Brookside, Steelz and Lee are out in a hurry and we’re down to Blanchard vs. Hartwell. They both fight over the top and out to the apron…but Ash By Elegance comes out from underneath the ring and throws them both out to win at 11:26. A replay shows that Elegance went underneath the ropes before being tossed out earlier (fair play as I didn’t catch it).

Rating: C. Usually I can’t stand these “oh wait someone is still in” finishes but they did a nice job of surprising me this time so points for a bonus. Ash getting the shot is interesting as she’s a big enough star to be a threat to take the title. The rest of the match was a standard battle royal, but at least they didn’t do anything too bad.

Post match Masha Slamovich comes out for the staredown but here is NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne as well. And there’s the surprise.

We look at Tommy Dreamer bringing Jake Something back last week to deal with Mance Warner.

Something is glad he’s back and he’s ready to fight Warner next week. Then he wants the International Title. Maclin comes in to welcome Something back.

Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler

This is a Call To Arms match, where both of them start with one arm tied to the ropes. You untie yourself and then have a regular match, won by pinfall or submission. That’s quite the odd choice for a stipulation. The rest of Order 4 is here too. Ali gets smart by whipping out some scissors to cut himself free and kicks Skyler in the face.

Skyler fights back and manages a backdrop to the floor. Jason Hotch gets the scissors away and gives them to Skyler, which removes the ropes as a factor less than two minutes into the match. Skyler hits a rolling neckbreaker for two but gets sent into the post. Ali hits a quick 450 for the pin at 3:36.

Rating: D. I have no idea what the point of this thing was, as the arm deal was basically not a factor. In theory the idea was to have Ali get annoyed at Hotch for helping Skyler as Order 4 continues to fall apart. That being said, at some point Ali is going to need a serious challenger to come after him and Hotch and Skyler aren’t big enough.

Post match Ali beats up Hotch for helping Skyler but Tasha Steelz blocks a chair shot. Cedric Alexander, and a former rival of Ali’s, debuts and the rest of Order 4 gets behind him. Ali leaves on his own, despite Alexander trying to reason with him. That might not be the big name, but it’s a step in the right direction.

We recap the System beating down Matt Cardona and the Home Town Man last week.

The System is ready for Leon Slater at Slammiversary but Cardona interrupts and wants a fight. The team just leaves instead.

Hardys vs. Northern Armory

Eric Young is here with the Armory. Jeff takes over on Williams’ arm to start and it’s off to Matt to do more of the same. Young pulls Matt out to the floor for a cheap shot though and Icarus takes over in the corner. Young gets caught interfering again though and that’s good for an early ejection. Matt is able to bring Jeff back in to clean house and the Plot Twist sets up the Swanton to pin Icarus at 4:13.

Rating: C+. The Armory was only able to do so much without Young here and that isn’t a big surprise. The Hardys get a win here and get ready for their next title shot in their signature match. I’ll spare myself yet another rant about the ladder stipulation and go with saying it’s nice to see the Hardys looking a lot better in the ring than they did in recent years. They seem to be all together for once and that is great to see.

Post match the Hardys invite Leon Slater to the ring because they’re ready to see him win the X-Division Title at Slammiversary. Slater say that endorsement means so much to him and he promises to win the title for himself and his family and the fans. He’s ready for Moose and will be at ringside during Moose’s match.

Moose vs. Shane Sabre vs. Jake Painter

Non-title and Slater is on commentary. Moose wanted this to be a three way so he could show Slater what is coming for him at Slammiversary. Moose boots both of them in the face to start and hits a double clothesline. Sabre is sent outside and the spear finishes Painter at 2:03.

Post match Slater gets in the ring for the staredown but Moose bails.

Video on First Class helping Trick Williams, including against Mike Santana.

Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis

Street fight and KC Navarro is here with Francis. They go straight to the slugout to start with Santana knocking him to the floor. It’s already time for a table and Santana hits a running boot to send Francis over the barricade. Francis is sent into the barricade but manages to send him into the same barricade as we take a break.

Back with Francis choking with a chair, which he then sits in to talk trash. Santana slugs back but gets slammed onto the chair to cut him off. That doesn’t last long as Santana sends him outside for a flip dive and it’s time to set up the tables. An Asai moonsault cuts Francis down again and the rolling Buck Fifty gets two back inside.

Santana AA’s him through two chairs for two and then does it again through the tables. Cue Trick Williams but Joe Hendry runs out for the save, leaving Santana to hit a frog splash for two. Francis pulls him out of the air for a Styles Clash of all things though and it’s time to bring in the champagne bottle. Santana takes it away though and smashes it over Francis’ head. Spin The Block gives Santana the pin at 15:44.

Rating: B. This was a heck of a fight and I got far more into it than I was expecting. It’s a good example of a match that is made better by the crowd, as they wanted to see Santana beat this guy up. I had a great time with the whole thing and Santana looked like a star. He’s going to be in the World Title picture sooner than later and if TNA doesn’t pull the trigger on him eventually, I have no idea what they’re missing.

Post match Santana thanks the fans and says he wants in the main event for the World Title at Slammiversary to end the show. Well that would be a game changer to the match.

Results

Zachary Wentz b. Ryan Nemeth – Spiral Tap

Ash By Elegance won a battle royal last eliminating Tessa Blanchard and Indi Hartwell

Mustafa Ali b. John Skyler – 450

Hardys b. Northern Armory – Swanton to Icarus

Moose b. Shane Sabre and Jake Painter – Spear to Painter

Mike Santana b. AJ Francis – Spin The Block

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.