Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review – 7.24.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: July 24, 2025

Location: Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re done with Slammiversary and that means we should be in for something interesting. The big story coming out of the show was that Trick Williams retained the World Title against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. As a result, Hendry and Santana are going to be facing each other in a singles match this week. Let’s get to it.

We open with an In Memory graphic for Hulk Hogan.

Long Slammiversary recap.

Opening sequence.

Here is Santino Marella, who wants the TNA World Title back. He’s coming for the NXT North American Title but here is Masha Slamovich to interrupt. She wants her rematch for the Knockouts Title next week so Marella signs off on the request. Cue the System to interrupt as Slamovich leaves. Eddie Edwards talks about getting rid of Darkstate and he’s not going to let outsiders coming in to take over. They’re willing to go to war for TNA and be the soldiers.

Moose talks about facing Leon Slater, who made him remember why he loves this place as he earned the X-Division Title. They all want to take out Trick Williams, who comes out to interrupt, along with First Class. Williams thinks Moose must be stupid because Williams took out Average Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. Moose is ready to fight but here is Order 4 to interrupt instead. Mustafa Ali says they’re the real best faction in TNA and that’s enough to start the brawl with the System as we take a break. That set up a few things at once, with the System wanting to fight the NXT stars being a fine way to go.

In the back, Santino Marella makes Brian Myers and Matt Cardona against the Great Hands for later tonight.

Here is the Personal Concierge to mock Rhode Island and then introduce the Elegance Brand.

Elegance Brand vs. Iinspiration/Mara Sade

Sade is formerly known as Jakara Jackson in NXT. Heather and McKay start things off but Heather wants to stand on M’s back to even the heights. Instead everything breaks down and the Elegance Brand is sent outside for some dives. We take a break and come back with Lee in trouble and getting sent into the wrong corner.

M puts Heather on her shoulders for a splash onto Lee’s back before choking her on the rope. Lee manages a clothesline though and it’s off to Sade to clean house. Heather gets flipped off the ropes onto Sade for two but a quick Idolizer gives McKay the pin on Heather at 11:07.

Rating: C+. This could have been worse and keeps the IInspiration as the likely challengers to the titles. They’re about as good as any option that TNA has at the moment so I’ll take it over nothing. Sade came in and did well enough and it’s not like there isn’t room for her as another name in the Knockouts division.

Mike Santana has nothing to say about Slammiversary.

Indi Hartwell is happy with her win at Slammiversary when Dani Luna interrupts. Victoria Crawford comes in to voice her displeasure with both of them and a match seems to be made. Hartwell and Luna are more than a bit confused.

Eric Young, with the Northern Armory, says he is the only one who can see the truth.

Here is Leon Slater for a chat. Slater thinks it’s crazy that he won the title and is now the youngest X-Division Champion in history. He puts over Moose for showing him respect, but he wants to talk about AJ Styles. Slater wants to bring the title back to its roots of speed, but for now, he wants the Hardys out here.

Matt is very happy with Slater and Jeff says this is the Hardy Soul Train. Cue Steve Maclin to interrupt, who isn’t happy with the invaders coming in and taking their titles. You have all of these champions here, plus him, and it is up to them to hold the line against outsiders. Works for the champs. Again, simple and to the point here.

Mance Warner vs. Jake Something

No DQ and Steph de Lander is here with Warner. Something charges to the ring to start fast but gets hit in the face with a trashcan lid. Warner starts swinging various weapons but gets knocked to the floor, where he cuts off Something’s dive. Back in and Warner sets up four open chairs but gets powerbombed down for a quick near fall.

De Lander offers a distraction though and Warner superplexes Something through the chairs. The sledgehammer is brought in but only hits chair, allowing Something to knock him down. The thumbtacks are poured out on the floor and a suplex drops Warner onto them. Into The Void finishes for Something at 6:11.

Rating: C+. Not a bad match here, though it was kind of a short way to go for something with that many weapons. In theory it’s for the sake of keeping Warner in her comfort zone, but hopefully it lets Something feel like a bigger deal. He’s needed the chance to do so for a long time, but it won’t matter if there is no follow up to the match.

We look at Santino Marella challenging Ethan Page for the NXT North American Title for next week.

Here are Jacy Jayne and Fatal Influence for a chat. Jayne is proud of her win and she is ready for you to think of her when you think of the Knockouts Title. She insults most of the roster and promises to be champion for a long time because she always gets the last laugh.

Great Hands vs. Matt Cardona/Brian Myers

Cardona shoves Hotch down to start and it’s a Russian legsweep/STO combination to give Myers two. Hotch bails from the threat of the Roster Cut so Myers takes both of them down at once. Cardona is in with an Unprettier for two so Tasha Steelz offers a distraction. Alisha Edwards cuts her off but a member of the Secret Service comes in to chokebomb Cardona, giving Skyler the win at 3:05.

Rating: C. They barely had enough time to get going here but this was all about whomever the new monster is going to be. It makes sense to add someone of that size to the team, especially if they’re going to be fighting the System in the near future. Not much of a match here, but it served a purpose.

Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

Frankie Kazarian tries to sit in on commentary but Matthew Rehwoldt has him thrown out. We do get a handshake to start before Hendry powers him into the corner. They fight over a wristlock but neither can get very far so it’s time for a standoff. An exchange of headlocks leaves them staring at each other again until Santana elbows him down. A backsplash connects for Santana and we take a break.

We come back with Hendry winning a slugout but having to block the rolling Buck Fifty. Santana gets in a knockdown, only to walk into the fall away slam. The Standing Ovation is blocked so Hendry settles for an Angle Slam for two instead. Back up and the rolling Buck Fifty sets up a top rope splash to give Santana two of his own. They get into an exchange of rollups until Santana gets the pin at 13:55.

Rating: B-. This felt like something of a passing of the torch match and that’s what Santana needs. I’m still hoping that Santana walks out of Bound For Glory with the World Title, which would be the right way to go. Hendry losing clean is a big deal, but if he is going to be starting to wrap up his time in TNA, it might be something you see more frequently.

Respect is shown again to end the show.

