Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review – 7.3.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: July 3, 2025

Location: UMPC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

We’re less than a month away from Slammiversary and the big story is going to be Joe Hendry and Mike Santana both trying to get the World Title back to TNA from Trick Williams. More of the card needs to be set up, which very well could take place tonight. In addition, we have Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich in a chain match. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

IInspiration vs. Victoria Crawford/Tessa Blanchard

Indi Hartwell is on commentary. Crawford backs McKay into the corner to start but McKay is right back with a quick Oklahoma roll for two. Blanchard comes in to choke Lee on the ropes, followed by a chinlock. That’s broken up and Lee gets in a swinging faceplant, allowing the tag back to McKay to clean house. Hold on though as Blanchard argues with Hartwell, leaving the IInspiration to hit the Idolizer for the pin on Crawford at 5:22.

Rating: C. Having the IInspiration back is a good thing as they actually offer a regular team in the Knockouts tag team division. They’re about as perfect of a team for the division as you can get and while I don’t know if they’re here permanently, it’s nice to see them getting some reps. What they’re doing so far is working though and that’s a good start.

Post match Hartwell and Blanchard get in a fight, with Hartwell issuing a challenge for Slammiversary.

Also at Slammiversary: the IInspiration gets a Knockouts Tag Team Title shot.

Here is Order 4, minus Mustafa Ali, for a chat. Tasha Steelz reveals that she called Cedric Alexander, and wants both he and Ali out here. Alexander talks about their history on 205 Live and how they wrestled all the way to Wrestlemania, with John Cena himself watching. Ali says he doesn’t want Alexander’s help, because Alexander took everything from him.

Ali wants a Wrestlemania rematch, but at Slammiversary. That’s not what Alexander wants, but he’ll do it. The fight is on, with Alexander and the Great Hands clearing out the security. I’m not sure on the idea of having this be focused on something from WWE but at least the match should be good.

We recap Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich.

Knockouts Title: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly

Slamovich is defending in a chain match. They’re tied at the wrist by a chain and they slug it out to start. The fight is quickly outside where Kelly chokes her around the post to take over. Back in and Kelly fires off some knees to the face for two but Slamovich hits some clotheslines with the chain. Slamovich uses the chain to pull her into the post and then chokes away for a bonus.

Kelly is sent face first into the steps over and over and they go up the ramp, where Kelly gets in a suplex. Back in and they slug it out from their knees before a double clothesline leaves them both down. Kelly sends her into the corner and grabs Angel’s Wings for two. A running dropkick gets two in the corner so Slamovich goes simple by just choking her with the chain for the win at 11:16.

Rating: B-. The match was fine enough but I’m not sure how much interest there was in seeing these two fight. Yeah they have a history together, but Kelly was never a big star in the first place. Once MK Ultra broke up, Slamovich has moved way up and while it’s fine to have her face Kelly like this, it’s not the biggest match in the world.

Post match NXT’s Fatal Influence runs in to jump Slamovich. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee make the save.

We look at Eric Young snapping last week and arguing with the Home Town Man in a digital exclusive.

Young yells at the Northern Armory, who promise to do whatever it takes to impress him. If this means we’re done with Young’s latest stable, I’m all for it.

Mike Santana says he has earned the World Title shot at Slammiversary and it is going to be worth everything he has gone through to get here.

Matt Cardona vs. Eddie Edwards

Alisha Edwards is here with Eddie. Cardona starts fast with a faceplant before hammering away in the corner. A backdrop and flapjack put Eddie down and Cardona hits the Reboot. Back up and Eddie gets in a shot of his own for two so Alisha puts the System ring on the apron. Cue Brian Myers to argue with Eddie though and Cardona gets a rollup for the pin at 4:15.

Rating: C. We might be seeing the beginning of the end of the System and after a year and a half, it might be time. Cardona and Myers getting back together isn’t the worst idea, but it’s still strange seeing Cardona as a good guy these days. I’ll take the possible cracks in the stable though, and that’s what we’re seeing so far.

Post match NXT’s Darkstate stable (four guys who attack various wrestlers) run in for the beatdown.

The Home Town Man has been attacked. I fail to see the negatives here.

Video on Leon Slater, who has been a TNA fan for years and is trying to become the youngest X-Division Champion of all time. This is a rather personal look at Slater and it makes him a lot easier to like, as this is obviously something he loves quite a bit.

Mance Warner vs. Jake Something

Steph de Lander is here with Warner and Steve Maclin is on commentary. Warner slugs away to start but Something fights back until de Lander grabs his foot. Warner slugs away again but the running knee is cut off. Something goes outside and yells at Maclin but the brawl is on, with Maclin jumping both of them for the double DQ at 2:57.

Post break Maclin agrees to fight both of them for the International Title.

Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz

Ryan Nemeth and Myron Reed are here too and Wentz is replacing an injured Trey Miguel. Wentz flips out of a wristlock to start and a middle rope crossbody gets two. Wentz goes after Ryan but gets jumped by Nic and we take a break. We come back with Wentz slugging away and catching Nic in a sitout powerbomb for two. They trade rollups for two each until Wentz hits a spinning knee for two more. Ryan grabs Wentz’s leg for a distraction so Wentz dives on him, only for Nic to grab the Danger Zone for the win at 9:02.

Rating: C+. Having Miguel in there wouldn’t have made much of a difference so this was about as good as we were going to get. The ending wasn’t exactly inspiring but Wentz isn’t going to be beating a star of Nic’s caliber. Then again it’s all about setting up their precious ladder match at Slammiversary so momentum only means so much.

We look at Joe Hendry beating Wes Lee on NXT, with Mike Santana helping him a bit.

Here is Frankie Kazarian for his new segment, the King’s Speech. He gets right to the point and brings out his guests: Joe Hendry, Mike Santana and Trick Williams (he’s a bigger fan of one than of the other two). Kazarian talks to Williams first, with Williams saying that he’s already beaten the two of them. The fans say they believe but Kazarian believes they’re idiots. Santana gets annoyed at Kazarian for cutting him off and says that he’s here to be the best in the world, and that’s what he’ll do at Slammiversary.

Hendry says the people are still believing in him but Williams says he’s still the man around here. Kazarian likes what Williams is saying and the brawl is on with the bad guys leaving Hendry and Santana laying to end the show. This was pretty basic stuff, but despite being a big star, Hendry isn’t feeling right in here. He’s had his moment and while I get the appeal of him doing it again, this feels like it would be better with Santana on his own.

Results

IInspiration b. Victoria Crawford/Tessa Blanchard – Idolizer to Crawford

Masha Slamovich b. Killer Kelly – Choke

Matt Cardona b. Eddie Edwards – Rollup

Jake Something vs. Mance Warner went to a double DQ when Steve Maclin interfered

Nic Nemeth b. Zachary Wentz – Danger Zone

