Hall’s TNA Impact Wrestling Review 8.7.25  

Impact Wrestling

Date: August 7, 2025

Location: Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Emergence is coming up sooner than later and we have a big time main event as Trick Williams will be defending the World Title against Moose. That should make for a big showdown but we’re going to need something else on the card. We should be covering some of that this week so let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Opening sequence.

Here is Trick Williams to get things going. He’s officially set to defend the title against Moose next week at Emergence and all of bubble headed Moose’s bubble headed family is going to be there. Williams wants to talk about it but cue Moose to interrupt. They go face to face and the threat of Moose’s spear sends Williams bailing.

Gia Miller is back and thankful for the help she received while she was gone. As for Tessa Blanchard, if she puts her hands on Gia one more time, Gia will “f****** kill you.” Joe Hendry comes in to say Mustafa Ali will believe in him tonight.

Steve Maclin was at a local soccer stadium.

Mike Santana meets with Sami Callihan but Eric Young and the Northern Armory interrupts. Young says he was running this place when Santana was in high school and now it needs a cleanse. Santana glares them away.

International Title: Jake Something vs. Steve Maclin

Maclin is defending and Frankie Kazarian is on commentary. Maclin hammers away to start and gets two off an early Angle Slam. They hit stereo clotheslines for the double down and then slug it out from their knees. Something is sent outside for the Scud and they fight to the apron…for a double countout at 3:47.

Rating: C+. This was a hard hitting match while it lasted but the ending feels like it is designed to set up the rematch, likely with some adjusted rules, for Emergence. I’m curious to see how that goes, as Maclin feels secure as champion but Something could pull off the upset. This likely sets that up and the path they took to get there worked well.

Post match they have to be held apart but Maclin gives him a running flip dive onto the security.

Mance Warner and Steph de Lander can’t find Santino Marella.

Cedric Alexander says he is in his prime and is ready to win the X-Division Title.

Xia Brookside/Lei Ying Lee vs. Elegance Brand

The Brand is kicked down to start and Brookside’s step up backsplash gets two on M. Lee sends M outside and we take an early break. We come back with Heather’s clothesline getting two on Lee and the Brand hit running boots in the corner. M comes in but Lee rolls over for the tag off to Brookside to clean house. A Codebreaker cuts that off but Lee is back with Thunderstruck. Lee picks M up for a VERY spinning TKO and the pin at 8:10.

Rating: C. Nice enough tag match here, with Brookside and Lee beating the non-champions edition of the Elegance Brand. That should put them close to the top of the list of contenders for a title shot, as it isn’t like there is a ton of competition to clear. I’ll take a thrown together team who works well as a unit though, as it’s better than floating around aimlessly.

Santino Marella and Arianna Grace go to Marella’s office…but something is apparently happening in there (likely Mance Warner/Steph de Lander related).

Ash By Elegance yells at the rest of the Brand for screwing up on her big night and throws all of them out.

It’s time for an emergency edition of the First Class Penthouse. There is a big problem, as KC Navarro is out of action with a torn ACL. AJ Francis doesn’t seem too worried as he brings out Navarro’s replacement: Rich Swann! Navarro is officially out, which makes sense as he was Swann’s replacement in the first place. That doesn’t work for Navarro, who goes on a RANT about how he has done everything for Francis. However, Francis says he’s been carrying Navarro for nine months and kicks the crutch away so Navarro has to limp off. Well that’s a good evil move.

Mara Sade vs. Vicious Vicki

Sade isn’t having any of Vicki’s wristlocking and knocks her straight down. A flipping splash gets two, with Sade pulling her up. Finish Her (a butterfly gutbuster) finishes Vicki at 1:52.

We look at Joe Hendry appearing on NXT and getting a match set up with Charlie Dempsey. Wren Sinclair appears to be a Hendry fan too.

In addition on NXT, Moose, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Oba Femi got in a fight with Darkstate, setting up an eight man tag next week.

Knockouts Title: Ash By Elegance vs. Jacy Jayne

Ash, with the Personal Concierge (the only other person out here for either of them) is challenging. They fight over a lockup to start and go to the mat and then the corner with neither getting much control. An exchange of rollups gets two two each until Ash powers her down…and here is Masha Slamovich to jump Ash for the DQ at 1:56.

Post match Jayne jumps Slamovich and Fatal Influence runs in for the beatdown, with the Elegance Brand making the save. Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee, plus the IInspiration run in to get in on things as well, with Slamovich, Brookside, Lee and the IInspiration clearing the ring.

The Hardys talk about defending not just their titles, but also their legacies.

Here is Santino Marella to announce some matches for Emergence. First up, Steve Maclin is defending the International Title against Jake Something, no DQ and no countout. Next, Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan. For the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, the Elegance Brand is defending against the IInspiration, Xia Brookside/Lei Ying Lee and Fatal Influence in a four way.

Before he gets any further though, Marella wants the Nemeths out here right now. Nic says they get a rematch for their titles, but after last week’s attack on the Hometown Man, Nic is suspended for Emergence. On the other hand though, Ryan is facing the Hometown Man one on one.

Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Hendry

Order 4 is with Ali. The fans are behind Hendry to start, even as Ali backs him into the corner. Hendry is back out with a wristlock and takes him down a few times to amp up the frustration. The delayed suplex gives Hendry two as commentary rapid fires through the Emergence card.

Ali is knocked outside and we take an early break. We come back with Hendry firing off some uppercuts but getting dropped with a pair of neckbreakers for two. The standing corkscrew moonsault misses for Ali though and Hendry snaps off a DDT. The fall away slam drops Ali again but it’s time to go outside, where Hendry has to take out the Great Hands. Back in and the Hands are pulled inside, only to be clotheslined right back out.

Ali’s rolling neckbreaker is countered with a cutter and the Standing Ovation connects but Tasha Steelz pulls the referee. The Great Hands hit their Samoan drop/Blockbuster combination but Ali misses a charge in the corner. A pop up powerbomb and AA give Hendry two, only for Steelz to break up another Standing Ovation. Agent Zero gets in a big boot and Ali’s 450 is good for the pin at 14:50.

Rating: B. This was about Hendry not being able to overcome the odds on his own as his bad luck continues. That’s not the brightest sign for his future, but when you’re on NXT most of the time these days, things seem to be going fairly well. The match did feel big, and Ali getting into the World Title picture is a rather promising concept.

Results

Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something went to a double countout

Xia Brookside/Lei Ying Lee b. Elegance Brand – TKO to M

Mara Sade b. Vicious Vicki – Finish Her

Ash By Elegance b. Jacy Jayne via DQ when Masha Slamovich interfered

Mustafa Ali b. Joe Hendry – 450

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.