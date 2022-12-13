Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.12.22  

Monday Night Raw

Date: December 12, 2022

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

We are crawling towards the Royal Rumble and it seems like the build has been put on the back burner for at least a few more weeks. This time around the main focal point is finding a new #1 contender for the United States Title as Bobby Lashley faces Seth Rollins in what should be a good one. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

For the #1 contendership to Bianca Belair and the rest of Damage Ctrl is here with Bayley. Not that it matters as here is Becky Lynch to beat up Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai and chase them out of the arena with a chair, leaving it one on one. Cue Bianca Belair to watch as things get even bigger. Bliss starts fast and knocks Bayley outside, where it’s time for a breather. Back in and Bayley gets smart by stomping on the foot, earning herself a running crossbody. Bayley manages to knock her outside again though and we take a break.

Back with the fight going outside again where Bliss kicks at the ribs and knocks Bayley down, setting up the cannonball off the apron. Back in and a DDT gets two on Bayley, who is right back with a sunset flip into the corner for two. They head outside again with Bayley teasing going after Belair, allowing Bliss to knock her back again. They go inside again with Bliss dropkicking her into the corner, setting up Twisted Bliss for the pin and the title shot at 13:00.

Rating: C-. Yeah this didn’t exactly work, as they were going outside every few moments, seemingly with no clue about what else to do. The ending was also pretty flat, as Bliss just won almost out of nowhere. Bayley will probably be getting ready for a showdown with Becky Lynch sooner than later, but it’s going to be a bit difficult to buy Bliss as a threat to the title. At least she’s a fresh challenger though and that’s nice for a change.

Post match Belair comes in to shake hands but Bliss would rather have a hug. That works for Belair, but Bliss pulls her in for Sister Abigail. Bliss’ face goes all evil but then she snaps back to reality and leaves, looking upset with herself.

We look at Kurt Angle spraying the Alpha Academy with milk on Smackdown.

The Alpha Academy isn’t happy and claim Angle is a dinosaur. The OC comes in to say Japan thought it was hilarious, setting up AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable tonight.

We look at Austin Theory winning the US Title at Survivor Series.

AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable

Mia Yim and Luke Gallows (no Karl Anderson) and Otis are here too. Styles starts fast and kicks him down, setting up his own SHUSH. A backbreaker puts Gable down but he manages to send Styles outside for an Otis cheap shot. Styles gets dropped onto the apron and sent into the steps as we take a break.

Back with Gable rolling German suplexes until Styles escapes to set up the Pele kick. An overhead belly to belly drops Styles but Gable is right back with the ankle lock. That’s reversed into a Calf Crusher which is reversed into an ankle lock. With Styles slipping out of that as well, it’s a northern lights suplex to give Gable two. The moonsault misses though and it’s the Styles Clash to give Gable the pin at 9:07.

Rating: C+. Not bad, though the Alpha Academy continues to feel like one of the least interesting and important teams in a good while. They have been beaten down so hard that it stops mattering and that is where we are again. Gable can still go in the ring and working with Styles was going to almost guarantee that things went well, but they need to find something new for the team to do if they are going to ever mean anything.

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis are going over some detailed drawings to decide what to do with Lumis’ money. Candice LeRae comes in to suggest doing something related to the holiday season. This seems better than the drawings, including fully functioning Iron Man suits and Bluey bling.

Judgment Day vs. Street Profits/Akira Tozawa

In the back, the Profits are asked why they saved Akira Tozawa, with the answer being IT’S AKIRA TOZAWA! Dawkins is driven into the corner to start and Balor fires off some shoulders to the ribs. Priest comes in for a heck of a right hand but Dawkins gets over to Tozawa anyway. A running chop in the corner cuts Tozawa off so he tries a chop to Priest. The ensuing glare allows Balor to blast Tozawa with a clothesline as we take a break.

Back with Tozawa fighting up and diving over to Ford for the hot tag. Everything breaks down and Ford is launched over the announcers’ table. We settle back down to Dominik Two Amigoing Ford to make things worse. A cheap shot in the corner keeps Ford down with the referee missing a tag to Dawkins. Ford finally backflips out of a belly to back suplex and enziguris Balor, allowing Ford to get over to Dawkins for the tag.

Everything breaks down again but Balor grabs a Nightmare on Helm Street for a double knockdown. Tozawa and Dominik come in with the former unloading with right hands. Priest comes back in to wreck people until Tozawa dumps him out. Dominik grabs a rollup for two but Tozawa sends him outside for the suicide headbutt. Back in and Tozawa DDTs Balor and Dominik but Priest Razors Edge tosses him inside, allowing Tozawa to get the pin at 14:47.

Rating: B-. This got rolling near the end and a lot of that was due to Tozawa. It’s kind of interesting to see him go from nothing joke stories to a few decent midcard matches out of nowhere. The talent is there, so why not let him show what he can do in a match that actually matters (at least somewhat) for a change? WWE can always use fresh blood and if Tozawa can help, good for him.

Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano clean out a merchandise stand and, after a break, give the gear away to fans. Cue Miz to steal the bag of Lumis’ money but Adam Pearce cuts him off and says give the money back. Miz isn’t happy and wants to face Gargano again. Gargano calls him Mike, resulting in a shout of MY NAME IS THE MIZ! Gargano: “Ok Miz.” Lumis will face Miz for the money next week….and let’s make it a ladder match, with Miz putting up his own share of money, double or nothing.

Miz says he doesn’t have money, but Gargano doesn’t buy it. Miz: “I have a ton of money in my accounts….that my wife controls.” Instead, he gets an allowance and has to ask if Maryse will give him an advance. That works for Gargano, but for tonight, Miz gets to give out this merchandise, dressed as an elf. Pearce approves and Gargano gets the bag of money back. As has been the case with this story, there are some funny moments but the segments take WAY too long to get to the point.

Iyo Sky vs. Candice LeRae

The rest of Damage Ctrl is here too, with Bayley joining commentary. Sky flips out of a headscissors to start so Candice scores with an enziguri. That earns her a flapjack as Graves complains about Bayley’s headset not working. The beating continues as we take a break, coming back with Candice slugging away.

They fight to the floor with a poisonrana planting Sky hard so Candice can get two back inside. Sky palm strikes her into a bridging German suplex for two before going up. Candice tries to catch her but Mrs. LeRae’s Wild Ride is broken up. The Over The Moonsault finishes for Sky at 10:22.

Rating: C. Good enough, but Candice continues to be just kind of there most of the time. She can have a watchable match but I could go for something a little stronger than that most of the time. That being said, the women’s division doesn’t have the strongest depth and a rank between the top stars and the cannon fodder is a good idea.

We look back at Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle failing to beat the Usos last week, with Riddle being sent out on a stretcher.

Owens isn’t happy with the loss but Elias comes in to cut him off. With Owens’ mouth hanging open, Elias asks Owens to have his back tonight against Solo Sikoa. Owens goes on a rant about everything Elias did to him earlier this year. That was Ezekiel, but Elias thinks they should wipe the slate clean, with Owens ranting about how that doesn’t make sense. Elias says he needs Owens, who walks away, comes back, and walks away again. Owens being the one who remembers things is an interesting choice and works for him.

Post break, Elias is in the ring for a tribute song to Matt Riddle. The song is about how they’re friends and even bros but now it’s time for Elias to beat Solo.

Elias vs. Solo Sikoa

Sami Zayn is here with Sikoa. Elias kicks away to start but gets knocked down without much effort. Back up and Sikoa fires off the chops, only to get kicked out of the corner. Elias knocks him outside and we take a break. We come back with Sikoa missing the middle rope headbutt, allowing Elias to score with the jumping knee for two. Sikoa isn’t having that and hits a superkick, setting up Spinning Solo for the pin at 8:04.

Rating: C. This was a match where there wasn’t much doubt about who was winning and they didn’t veer away from that whatsoever. Elias isn’t going to be the one to beat Sikoa and I don’t think anyone really expected him to be. Instead, we had a completely watchable match between two guys who had a bit of an issue coming out of last week. It wasn’t exactly memorable, but Sikoa continues to be pushed strong.

Post match Sikoa hits a Samoan Spike and loads up the running Umaga attack. Cue Kevin Owens for the save though and the Bloodline bails. Elias thanks Owens and gets Stunned to even things up a bit after everything Ezekiel put him through.

Video on the history of Tribute to the Troops. This would mainly be back when WWE went overseas and it felt special, rather than now when it’s a tacked on hour after a TV taping.

We get some photos of Miz as an elf, giving out merchandise to kids. Why they had that outfit ready might be better left unanswered.

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio is here with Ripley while Asuka has no paint on her face for a change. Asuka goes for the arm multiple times but can’t get the armbar early on. Ripley powers her down but gets pulled into an armbar. With that broken up, they fight to the apron with Asuka hitting the Codebreaker to send Ripley outside.

We take a break and come back with Ripley missing a splash and an exchange of kicks leaving both of them down. Asuka manages to send her to the apron for the running hip attack to the floor. A Dominik distraction doesn’t quite work as the Asuka Lock goes on. Dominik puts the foot on the rope for the break, earning himself the mist from Asuka. That’s enough of a distraction for the Riptide to finish Asuka at 11:31.

Rating: C+. Asuka’s face change was a nice surprise but at the same time, it’s not going to mean much if she loses again right after. Asuka is still one of the most talented stars in the division, but every week it feels more and more like she is just someone there to make others look good. That being said, Ripley has felt like she is ready to break out for months now (if not longer) and this was another step there.

Post break Dominik is getting his eyes cleaned out as the rest of Judgment Day freaks out.

We look at Dolph Ziggler returning last week to go after Austin Theory.

Ziggler talks about what the United States Title means and how Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley are going to go to war tonight for a chance at being champion. As for Theory, he needs to learn what being a champion means.

Video on Bobby Lashley.

Miz gave out more gifts.

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

For a future US Title shot. Lashley shoulders him down to start and they’re on the floor early, with Rollins being sent into the barricade. Rollins manages to post him though and a running knee off the apron drops Lashley as well. Back in and Lashley suplexes him over the top and out to the floor before grabbing the steps. The referee cuts that off so Lashley sends Rollins over the barricade as we take a break.

Back with Lashley taking him up top but getting bitten back down. Rollins hits a high crossbody into an enziguri to send Lashley outside, setting up the series of suicide dives. They get back inside where Rollins hits the Falcon Arrow for two but Lashley sends him back outside. The posting rocks Rollins but he’s right back in with a basement superkick. Rollins’ frog splash gets two so he tries the stomp, which is reversed into the Hurt Lock. The referee gets bumped so Lashley’s spear only gets a delayed two. Another spear is countered into the Pedigree to give Rollins the pin and the title shot at 12:55.

Rating: B-. That’s a great counter for the spear that Rollins has used before, but the fact that you could kind of see it coming tells you just how many people in WWE use the spear. Rollins winning is the more interesting way to go and Lashley is not going to be happy with that referee issue. They did a nice job with making the match seem big though and that is an important part of making the US Title feel important.

Post match Lashley goes after the referee so here is Adam Pearce. Lashley shoves him too and gets fired to end the show.

Results

Alexa Bliss b. Bayley – Twisted Bliss

AJ Styles b. Chad Gable – Styles Clash

Judgment Day b. Street Profits/Akira Tozawa – Toss Razor’s Edge to Tozawa

Iyo Sky b. Candice LeRae – Over The Moonsault

Solo Sikoa b. Elias – Spinning Solo

Rhea Ripley b. Asuka – Riptide

Seth Rollins b. Bobby Lashley – Pedigree

