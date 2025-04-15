Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 4.14.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: April 14, 2025

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

It’s the last Raw before Wrestlemania and that means it is going to be a talking heavy show. The Wrestlemania cards are now officially set as we know what to expect from both nights. There is still the chance that something else could be added here, but odds are it’s going to be firming up what is already set. Let’s get to it.

We look back at Jey Uso getting fired up for his match with Gunther at Wrestlemania, saying he is no longer afraid.

Here is a ticked off Gunther to talk to Michael Cole. Gunther does not want to hear about Jey and is ready to destroy him. Gunther actually says “screw” Jey and the people, because he is the greatest gift WWE has ever seen. He is the greatest World Heavyweight Champion of all time and he will not let Jey ruin that for him. Jey can have all the confidence he wants coming in to Wrestlemania but the reality is Jey cannot lace Gunther’s boots. Gunther promises to lay him out for a fourth time and then Gunther will get to call his mother and talk about his win. This was a FAR more unhinged Gunther as Jey is clearly getting to him.

We look at Bayley and Lyra Valkyria becoming the new #1 contenders to the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Bianca Belair has been going through a lot lately but she is ready for Wrestlemania. She can’t deny that it is a triple threat and she is going to use everything she has been through to become the Women’s Champion again.

Bayley vs. Liv Morgan

Lyra Valkyria and Raquel Rodriguez are here too. Bayley doesn’t take kindly to a slap to the face to start so the chase is on, only for Morgan to take over on the way back in. That’s broken up and Bayley hits a Thesz press into a basement lariat. A missed jump over Morgan in the corner seems to bang up Bayley’s leg but she’s fine enough to come back with a clothesline.

Bayley sends her to the floor but a suicide dive is cut off with a forearm. The third Amigo on the floor is blocked though and Bayley goes knee first into the steps. Now the Third Amigo off the steps can connect and we take a break. Back with Bayley missing a charge into the buckle so Morgan hits a running enziguri for two. Bayley misses a running knee and gets rolled up but a second attempt connects, setting up the running sunset bomb into the corner.

They go to the apron (as matches are seemingly required to do these days) where Morgan hits a Codebreaker, followed by a dropkick off the apron for two back inside. Bayley comes back with something like a Stunner into the Bayley To Belly but Rodriguez puts the boot on the rope. Valkyria goes after Rodriguez, who gets taken out by Bayley. Oblivion is loaded up but Valkyria holds Bayley to the ropes, allowing her to get a rollup pin on Morgan at 12:53.

Rating: C+. This was the best way they had to get ready for the title match at Wrestlemania as Bayley and Valkyria went over pretty much the entire division on Smackdown. Morgan and Rodriguez are the closest thing we have to an established team in the division, so going with a singles match made sense. I could see a title change taking place, but Bayley and Valkyria are such a new team that it would be a stretch.

We look back at CM Punk getting Paul Heyman in his corner at Wrestlemania, plus Seth Rollins threatening Heyman and attacking Punk last week on Raw.

Rhea Ripley sees right through Bianca Belair’s lies and knows what she is here to do. The reality is that Ripley will stop at nothing to get back what she loves. Then she used a page out of Iyo Sky’s playbook to get back to the title match at Wrestlemania. She’s getting the title back.

Rey Mysterio vs. Julius Creed

The LWO and American Made are here too. Creed backs him into the corner to start but Mysterio is back up with a running headscissors. A hard clothesline takes Mysterio down though as this is somehow Creed’s first singles match on Raw. Mysterio dropkicks the knee out but it’s too early for a 619. Brutus Creed offers a distraction so Chad Gable can pull Mysterio off the top, only for Dragon Lee to cut Julius off. The referee has had it and ejects EVERYONE (well not Rey and Julius) and we take a break.

Back with Mysterio hurricanranaing Julius to the floor (but seemingly losing his grip and crashing out as well). Julius is back up and pulls Mysterio out of the air into a suplex, walking him up the steps because that is something a human can do. Back in and Mysterio hammers away in the corner before a spinning DDT gets two. A missed charge sends Julius to the floor so here is El Grande Americano, with Mysterio going for the mask. Julius’ shot from behind is cut off and it’s a 619 into the slingshot splash to give Mysterio the pin at 10:19.

Rating: B-. Good match here with Julius getting to showcase himself in a losing effort. Losing to Mysterio is hardly the worst thing in the world for anyone and this should be a nice way to set up the Mysterio vs. Americano match at Wrestlemania. There is a lot more juice to this whole feud and that makes me interested in where they go for the match.

Post match Americano comes in to take out Mysterio and drops Dragon Lee before the save can be made.

The War Raiders are ready to face New Day at Wrestlemania and promise war. If WWE still did Kickoff Show matches, this would be a perfect choice as it does not feel Wrestlemania worthy. Or do it tonight.

New Day is ready for war and last week is just a taste of what they are willing to do.

HHH Hall Of Fame video, looking at the Cell match with Undertaker.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

Scarlett is here with Kross, who is back to his old music and apparently got his tights made by the guy who makes Styles’ gear. That’s…odd. Kross yells at him to start and gets backed into the corner for his efforts. Styles charges into a boot and gets sent throat first into the middle rope. Scarlett even gets in some choking and Kross adds a suplex to send Styles flying. A hard whip into the corner drops Styles, who manages a dropkick out to the floor. Kross is fine enough to whip him into various things outside and we take a break.

Back with Kross getting two off a backbreaker, followed by a Death Valley Driver for the same. Kross: “Did you try to sandbag me?” Styles starts kicking at the leg and Kross goes down, but of course he’s just goldbricking (you have to be a special kind of moron to trust KARRION KROSS). Styles is fine enough to shrug it off and hit a sliding clothesline. The fireman’s carry onto the knee sets up the Phenomenal Forearm to pin Kross at 9:46.

Rating: C+. This was about as good as it was going to get as the Kross stuff has felt like little more than a side trip for Styles on the way to Wrestlemania. As has been the case earlier in the show, this was a fine way to boost a bigger star up to their match this weekend. That’s about all it needed to be and Styles looked fine enough, if you ignore him reaching Sting levels of stupid.

Post match here is Logan Paul to insult both Sacramento and Styles before promising to win at Wrestlemania. This involves a Paul highlight reel, which has Styles wanting to fight Paul right now. Kross gets back up to jump Styles, who lays him out, only to get caught with the big right hand. The Paulverizer leaves Styles laying.

Here is Jey Uso for a chat and the fans love him so much that we get his entrance a second time. Standing on the announcers’ table, Uso talks about how he heard Gunther sounding scared out here earlier tonight so he’s ready to take the title at Wrestlemania. Hit his music.

The Judgment Day jumps Bron Breakker.

Penta vs. Finn Balor

Penta wastes no time in diving onto Balor to start fast and they get inside for the opening bell. A high crossbody gives Penta two but it’s too early for the Sacrifice. Penta hits an enziguri into the corner and kicks him back out for two as the fans are rather pleased. Balor shrugs off a loud chop and hits a basement dropkick for two. The chinlock goes on before Balor stomps away and they head to the apron, where Penta is driven down hard.

We take a break and come back with Balor hitting a superplex for two, followed by the Fujiwara armbar. Penta fights up and starts the comeback, including the Backstabber out of the corner for two. A reverse Sling Blade drops Balor, who is right back with a regular version of his own. The Sacrifice cuts Balor off but the Penta Driver is countered into a rollup for two. Cue Judgment Day for a distraction and Balor hits another Sling Blade. Cue Bron Breakker (with Carlito crawling away to avoid another spear in a funny bit) to jump Balor for the DQ at 11:34.

Rating: B-. These two having a good match shouldn’t be a surprise and the ending is the right call as you don’t want either of them taking a fall before the title match. Penta losing via DQ is fine and it makes Breakker look like a monster who ran through Balor. Perfectly fine way to go here as everyone, including the interfering Dominik Mysterio, get involved.

Post match the big brawl is on, with Breakker spearing Judgment Day and Penta hitting a massive dive onto everyone.

Iyo Sky is tired of being disrespected by Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair because she is still the champion.

Wrestlemania rundown.

CM Punk comes up to Paul Heyman, who is waiting on Roman Reigns. Punk asks what Heyman sees when he looks in Punk’s eyes. Heyman: “A cult of personality?” Punk means a real friend, but Reigns comes in and won’t talk to Heyman.

Here is Reigns, with a nervous looking Heyman, for the big closing segment. Reigns knows that the fans here would never betray him, but not everyone is like that. Someone would betray him, and how could Heyman do that? The fans let Heyman know that he f’d up but Reigns wants them to be louder. Reigns asks Heyman why he did what he did but Heyman says it was not a betrayal because he was just paying back a favor. Reigns doesn’t get that because someone paying back a favor should be done yourself. The reality is that Reigns would never ask for a favor, so why is he covering Heyman’s tab?

Cue Seth Rollins to interrupt, saying Reigns is finally starting to put the pieces together. It’s too little, too late though because Rollins has to end him at Wrestlemania. This is going to be the most important triple threat match in wrestling history because the winner will define the future of the industry (that’s a nice stretch). It can’t be Reigns, who only shows up when it’s convenient and it can’t be Punk, who walks out when things get tough or this business will die.

Rollins will sacrifice himself for what is best for business so it has to be him winning at Wrestlemania. The one thing that Reigns has not figured out is that a favor is a choice. Last week, he chose to not take Heyman out so now Heyman gets to decide if he will pay that favor back. Heyman has made a choice to be in Punk’s corner at Wrestlemania and Reigns needs to find out why Heyman picked Punk over him. Reigns: “Wise man. He’s right.”

Reigns says Heyman has made his choice and now Reigns is making his, and he decks Rollins. Heyman acknowledges Reigns and says that was great…but Reigns shoves him down. Cue Punk to brawl with Reigns and check on a distraught Heyman. Reigns is back in to go after Punk but Rollins gets in a chair (Cole: “Rollins with a Shield chair!”) to Reigns, followed by a Stomp each.

Rollins stares at a scared Heyman to end the show. This was a good way to tie things together and cast some doubt about where things are going at Wrestlemania. While there is a chance that Heyman pulls a swerve and sides with Rollins, I’m not sure I can see it happening. For now though, good closing segment to the main event, but dang Reigns vs. Punk still sounds more appealing, even with Rollins stepping up in recent weeks.

Results

Bayley b. Liv Morgan – Rollup

Rey Mysterio b. Julius Creed – Slingshot splash

AJ Styles b. Karrion Kross – Phenomenal Forearm

Finn Balor b. Penta via DQ when Bron Breakker interfered

