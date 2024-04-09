Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 4.8.24

Monday Night Raw

Date: April 8, 2024

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

It’s the last show of Wrestlemania Weekend and we’ve got a lot of fallout to deal with this week. The biggest story is of course Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns to end the three and a half year WWE Universal Title reign and finishing the story. Now we got to see where things go from here and it should be interesting. Let’s get to it.

I was in the arena for this show, sitting in the corner of the arena with the entrance on my upper left.

Here is HHH to get things going and the fans are rather thankful for him. Ironically, he was coming out here to thank them! Looking at all of the numbers, we just got done with the biggest and greatest Wrestlemania of all time. On Saturday, he welcomed us to a new era, and here is the man leading us into that new era.

Cue Cody Rhodes to quite the hero’s welcome. Before HHH leaves, he congratulates Rhodes for ending one of the greatest title runs of all time at the greatest Wrestlemania of all time. On his first night as champion, Rhodes is responsible for a record gate of over 20,000 people. In addition, on his first night as champion, some people in the production office have made a little something for him. There’s no Titantron, so Rhodes has to watch a musical tribute to him on a portable monitor (with HHH making a joke about it).

After some tears are shed, HHH leaves and Cody asks what the fans want to talk about. First, he has Samantha Irvin announce him as the new champion one more time. Two years ago, Cody returned to WWE and announced his dreams, but now those dreams are reality. He and the fans are on top of the mountain and the previous man on top of that mountain has to be acknowledged as well.

That gives us a THANK YOU ROMAN chant before Cody shows us a clip of his daughter telling him to finish the story. Cody wanted his daughter to know that when her daddy goes to work, he’s going to work as champion. He was once undesirable, then he was undeniable, and now he is undisputed.

Cue the Rock and the fans know this is about to get serious. The fans won’t let him talk, with an UNDERTAKER (McAfee: “TOO SOON!”) chant, followed by SHUT THE F*** UP. Rock says he is a lot of things but “sucks” is not one of them. Rock finally gets some words in by saying he is here to deliver flowers to Cody Rhodes but there is another announcement to make: Philadelphia has set the record for the largest gathering of trailer part trash in history. Rock tells the fans they can keep going with their “SHUT THE F*** UP” chants (muted on TV, not in the arena, which is bizarre to hear in WWE).

Rock gets a bit more quiet and talks about their history, including how happy Mama Rhodes was last night. You know who else was smiling? Dusty Rhodes up in Heaven. Dusty was Rock’s hero and their dads ran the roads together. Maybe Rock’s daddy wasn’t happy with what Rock did to Cody….but he doesn’t care.

Rock talks about Cody’s belt and says the People’s Title he has is real too. But maybe….could he hold Cody’s title? He’s held every title, except for that one. Cody says Rock can hold his if Cody can hold Rock’s, so they switch off for a bit. Rock puts the title on his shoulder (fans: “THIS IS AWKWARD!”) and says it feels right before they switch back.

As Cody knows, the Rock has got to go away for a little while, but he loves wrestling and the two of them made it cool again. The fans sing the Goodbye Song but Rock says he’ll be back for Cody one day. While Cody might have beaten Roman Reigns, Rock beat Cody the night before.

Cody talks about Rock being the Boss, but he’s the champion. He’s the people’s champion and the Rock’s champion. Rock agrees and says he has something for Cody. He reaches into his pocket and hands it to Cody without us seeing it. Rock says don’t you ever break his heart again, if you smell what he’s cooking. Rock leaves and we still don’t know what he handed Cody.

And with that, we’re 45 minutes into the show. This was a weird segment as they went on for a long time but didn’t actually say much. It was basically “Wrestlemania was great, thank you fans, Cody is great, Cody talks about how he did it, Rock comes out, says he’s leaving, awkward exchange, Rock gives him something. That was about a fourth of the show and they more or less just teased Rock vs. Cody for later.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ilja Dragunov

Dragunov’s NXT Title is not on the line and we seemingly have our first cameo. Nakamura kicks him in the face at the bell and knocks him down again a few times. Dragunov is back up with a jumping kick to the head into a middle rope dropkick. A German suplex into the Constantine Special (a whip into the ropes reversed into a 619 to set up a clothesline) drops Nakamura again but he’s back up with a kick to the head.

Kinshasa is reversed into another German suplex but Nakamura hits a running knee into the back of the head for two. Dragunov knees him in the face and hits a powerbomb, followed by the H Bomb (a big dropping fist to the face). Torpedo Moscow (a running headbutt to the standing Nakamura) finishes for Dragunov at 4:13.

Rating: C+. Nakamura got in some offense to start but Dragunov fought back and took over before winning with all of his power offense. That’s where Dragunov tends to shine and he made it work here. He could survive on the main roster and it wouldn’t shock me to see him get just that chance.

We look at Drew McIntyre winning the World Heavyweight Championship, only to talk too much trash to CM Punk. As a result, Punk took him out, allowing Damian Priest to cash in Money In The Bank to win the title about five minutes after McIntyre won it in the first place.

Partial Wrestlemania recap.

Here is most of Judgment Day to brag about the team’s success at Wrestlemania. Cue Rhea Ripley (the fans seem to like her) to brag about retaining her title. With Ripley’s topness confirmed, here is Damian Priest for the big celebration. Fans: “YOU DESERVE IT!” Priest: “You d*** right I do.” The team poses with their titles but R-Truth pops up behind them. He brought the Tag Team Titles back to the team and thinks it’s time to induct Miz.

Cue Miz, who doesn’t want to be in the Judgment Day. He knows R-Truth doesn’t want to be in the team either (Priest: “He’s not in the Judgment Day!” R-Truth: “I am in the Judgment Day!”) and introduces Awesome Truth as the new champs. Finn Balor wants a title shot right now but R-Truth says there are three of them. The challenge is thrown out for a six man, with R-Truth saying they can team with “the guy you can’t see”. Works for Judgment Day, who don’t come off as very bright here.

Judgment Day vs. Awesome Truth/???

Awesome Truth is jumped and sent to the floor as we take an early break. Back with the match (billed as a handicap match) joined in progress and McDonagh kicking away at Truth. The chinlock doesn’t last long as R-Truth is up to avoid a splash in the corner. Miz comes in and kicks away, including a double DDT to Mysterio and McDonagh. The Skull Crushing Finale is broken up and Miz scores with a clothesline to take over.

We take another break and come back with Miz kicking McDonagh away but Mysterio pulls R-Truth off the apron. And here’s John Cena, which somehow only Judgment Day and commentary didn’t figure out. Cena gets the tag almost immediately and house is cleaned, setting up triple Shuffles and triple AA’s for the triple pin on Judgment Day at 10:05.

Rating: C. Oh this was fine with the match being nothing of note until Cena came out there for one of the most obvious reveals in a long time. That being said, this is what Cena is perfect for these days: he can be put in there as a hot tag guy and pop the crowd with his usual stuff. It’s nothing but a cameo but on this kind of a show, he’s the exact right option and didn’t hurt anything whatsoever.

We look at Bronson Reed winning the Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

Reed promises to break people in the ring. Tonight, he’s in a four way for a show at Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Rhea Ripley tells Dominik Mysterio to go deal with Andrade. Dominik goes off to talk to Adam Pearce…and Liv Morgan throws a chair at Ripley’s head, kicking off a beatdown.

Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez’s NXT Women’s Title isn’t on the line and Hartwell has Candice LeRae in her corner. Perez offers a handshake but slaps her in the face instead. Some forearms to the back let Perez shout at Hartwell a lot before she starts in on the leg. Hartwell makes the clothesline comeback but LeRae trips her up. Hartwell doesn’t like that so the referee goes to yell at LeRae. That leaves Perez to rake the eyes and grab Pop Rox (Code Red) for the pin at 2:44.

We look at more from Wrestlemania.

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso celebrate Zayn’s Intercontinental Title win.

Roxanne Perez runs into Natalya and a match for NXT is teased.

Here is Sami Zayn for a chat, though first we need the YOU DESERVE IT chants. He’s done some historic things in recent years at Wrestlemania and he wanted to do it again this year. Zayn thinks he did, but the real historic champion is Gunther, who is the best Intercontinental Champion of all time. Zayn: “But guess what? I BEAT HIM!”

Zayn thanks the fans for their help, along with his family and Kevin Owens. There is one more person who helped him…and here is Imperium before he can say anyone’s name. Ludwig Kaiser talks about how sickening it is to see Zayn holding that title so they are ready to do something about it. Cue Chad Gable and I think you know where this is going.

Sheamus is coming back. Yeah that’s where I thought the previous segment was going too.

Chad Gable/Sami Zayn vs. Imperium

Gable rolls Vinci up to start and armdrags him into an armbar. Kaiser comes in to send Zayn into the buckle but Zayn fights out of the corner. Imperium is sent outside and Gable takes them both down with a big dive. A high crossbody gets two in Vinci back inside but Imperium comes back with the Tree of Woe stereo dropkicks.

We take a break and come back with Zayn Blue Thunder Bombing his way to freedom, allowing the tag to Gable. The top rope headbutt gets two on Vinci but a kick to the head cuts Gable off. The Imperium Bomb gets two with Zayn making the save, only to be sent outside. Gable has to break up another Imperium Bomb and suplexes Kaiser out of the air. Stereo German suplexes have Imperium down and Zayn grabs an ankle lock of all things. That’s broken up so Zayn hits an exploder to send Vinci into the corner. The Helluva Kick sets up Rolling Chaos Theory to give Gable the pin at 12:24.

Rating: C+. This felt like a way to set up a Gable vs. Zayn title match down the line and that’s all it should be. That’s the story that has been established and now all we need to do is see where things go from here. Getting Zayn out there is a good idea and Gable getting the pin was a nice little perk for him. Nothing remarkable as a match but it will likely do what it needs to do.

Jey Uso is ready to give the other three a YEET down.

Andrade meets with the three General Managers but quickly leaves. They talk about the Draft and how great Wrestlemania went but Chelsea Green interrupts. She’s not happy with missing Wrestlemania and yes the bosses got her messages. Pearce has something planned for her and she can head to the ring right now, though she’ll have to escort herself.

We hear about the recent attendance success. That’s worth bragging about.

Chelsea Green vs. ???

It’s Jade Cargill, who finishes with Jaded at 31 seconds. That’s all it needed to be, though commentary did get in some escort jokes of their own.

More from Wrestlemania.

Sami Zayn comes up to Chad Gable and thanks him for his help. That means they’re even though, as Gable got to score the pin. Gable isn’t so sure….but Zayn was kidding. Gable can have a title shot next week in Montreal.

Here is Drew McIntyre for a chat before the main event and he is not happy. What happened last night was BS because his moment only lasted 5:46. The fans laugh but he says that’s five minutes longer than most of them last in bed. He respects Seth Rollins but then that bondage Undertaker messed everything up. McIntyre would whip Damian Priest but Priest would probably like it. The reality is that this is all CM Punk’s fault and the next time he sees Punk, it’s time for revenge. He’s going for Punk’s weakest part…which is his entire body. This was hilarious as McIntyre can be funny and angry at the same time.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet

For a future shot at Priest and the World Heavyweight Title. Everyone but Ricochet goes to the floor to start so he hits a big flip dive and we take a break. Back with a table in the corner and Reed dropping an elbow on Uso. Commentary says that this is one fall to a finish despite the introductions saying that this is under elimination rules, so things are already a bit confusing. Uso tries a spear on Reed, who sends him through the table as we take another break, 2:09 after coming back.

We come back again with Ricochet striking away at Reed until McIntyre sends him flying with a release belly to belly. We get the McIntyre vs. Reed showdown until McIntyre gets two off a Michinoku Driver. Uso and Ricochet start firing off the superkicks until Uso spears Reed for two. McIntyre and Uso go up top, with McIntyre doing his situp choke throw to send Uso flying.

Reed plants Ricochet for two but McIntyre breaks up the Tsunami. McIntyre and Reed brawl to the floor with the latter getting posted. Uso goes up but Ricochet kicks him down, allowing Ricochet to hit a 450 off the top through Reed through the table (though he BARELY made it). Back in and McIntyre Futureshocks Uso and loads up the Claymore, only to have CM Punk pop up for a distraction. Uso hits a superkick (mostly), a spear and the Superfly Splash to end McIntyre at 17:40.

Rating: B-. It was a fun match with multiple options to win, with Uso making the most sense. Priest needs a first challenger who can make him look good and that’s what Uso will be for him. At the same time, Punk costing McIntyre the win is exactly what should have happened and it worked well here. I’m not sure when that match is going to take place but they are setting it up as an amazing fight. For now though, Ricochet gets to do his flips and Uso gets the win he needs.

Results

Ilja Dragunov b. Shinsuke Nakamura – Torpedo Moscow

John Cena/Awesome Truth b. Judgment Day – Stereo Attitude Adjustments

Roxanne Perez b. Indi Hartwell – Pop Rox

Chad Gable/Sami Zayn b. Imperium – Rolling Chaos Theory to Vinci

Jade Cargill b. Chelsea Green – Jaded

Jey Uso b. Drew McIntyre, Ricochet and Bronson Reed – Superfly Splash to McIntyre