Hall’s WWE Raw Review 6.23.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: June 23, 2025

Location: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

It’s the last Raw before Night Of Champions on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. That means it’s time to start getting the card finalized, including the King and Queen Of The Ring finals. On top of that, Bayley is challenging Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title, which should be quite good. Let’s get to it.

We get the drone shot flying into the arena and dang that is so cool.

Here are Seth Rollins and company to get things going. We see a clip of LA Knight being attacked by the team on Smackdown, putting him out of action indefinitely. After hitting the catchphrases, Rollins says the people here are giving him mixed signals. Rollins asks the people here what they want, which earns him a CM PUNK chant. The fans keep chanting and singing for different people and Rollins isn’t sure what’s going on.

Rollins says the fans are confused and they want the things that they’re asking for because of him. He created Roman Reigns, Punk is back because WWE wanted to capitalize on how much Rollins hated him, Cody Rhodes needed Rollins to put him on the map. On top of that, Rollins was the first NXT and World Heavyweight Champion. He is the creator and the prime mover and this is the future of this company. Rollins and Paul Heyman know a thing or two about revolutions and sometimes you have to stop someone from messing with you.

That’s what happened to LA Knight (pause for the YEAH), who got Tsunami after Tsunami. In a few minutes, Penta is going to be taken out as well. There are a lot of people who think they can exist at the very top. Those are people like John Cena and Gunther, plus others like the ones in the King Of The ring or CM Punk and Goldberg. What those people don’t understand is they are all running a race for second place. The briefcase is the finish line and the end game and it has always been Seth Rollins. This was the “we’re dangerous” promo and didn’t really change much else, but you have to get these guys on the show.

Penta vs. Bron Breakker

We’re joined in progress with Penta in trouble in the corner but coming out with a running kick to the head. A springboard spinning crossbody drops Breakker and Penta hits the handstand slingshot dropkick in the corner. Back up and Breakker runs him over, setting up a quick suplex to send Penta flying. Breakker’s backbreaker gets two and one heck of a clothesline drops Penta again.

Breakker talks some trash before putting Penta on top for a hard shot out to the apron. Penta manages to knock him out to the floor for a breather but Breakker pulls the dive out of the air. That’s broken up as well and Penta sends him into the post, setting up a big running flip dive.

We take a break and come back with both of them having crashed over the announcers’ table thanks to Breakker’s apron clothesline. Back in and Penta seems to be favoring his knee but it’s fine enough for the gorilla press gutbuster for two. Breakker grinds away on a headlock of all things, which is reversed into a Sling Blade. Penta comes up favoring his own leg but manages a suplex into a bridge (as in he hooked the leg after they landed) for two.

The Destroyer is blocked so Penta goes up, only for Breakker to roll through into a jumping knee (that was sweet). The super Frankensteiner gets two on Penta and it’s time for the straps to come down. Penta cuts off the Super Spear with a superkick and grabs a spinning DDT. Now the Destroyer can connect for two as the fans are WAY into this. Back up and Penta tries a springboard but dives into the Super Spear for the pin at 14:09.

Rating: B. These two had chemistry together and it’s another solid win for Breakker, who can hit that next level like few others. Penta was doing everything he could but there is no way around that kind of power and explosion. That was a heck of a match and I had a much better time with it than I thought I would.

Post match here are Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed, with Rollins telling Penta to stay out of his way.

Liv Morgan is confirmed to be out of action for several months.

Adam Pearce (hey he’s back) meets AJ Styles, who is told Dominik Mysterio is apparently being out with an injury. Styles: “What did he do? Strain his mustache?” Therefore, the title match at Night Of Champions is off, but Styles will get his shot at the first chance. Styles isn’t happy but understands and leaves. New Day and Grayson Waller (no Austin Theory) come in and are told that next week, Judgment Day gets a title shot. Xavier Woods is NOT happy and Waller hits the catchphrase, leaving Pearce confused.

Earlier today, Goldberg sat down with Michael Cole to talk about why he wants to face Gunther. Last year at Bad Blood, Goldberg took his family to a show for fun and got verbally assaulted by Gunther. That was so disrespectful and that is never going to happen. Gunther isn’t getting away with that and as long as Goldberg can get in that ring, he’s making Gunther pay.

He going to beat the **** out of Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. After the interview was over, Goldberg apparently said it was his last match, but it’s an interesting dilemma if he wins the title. Goldberg was bringing the intensity here and the story makes perfect sense, but it’s still Goldberg in 2025. After all of his previous comebacks, it’s pretty hard to get up for another one.

Judgment Day is upset about what happened with Liv Morgan but Finn Balor gives them a big pep talk. Balor says something that upsets Raquel Rodriguez and that’s the fire that Balor has been wanting. Go take it out on Rhea Ripley.

Bayley is warming up when Lyra Valkyria comes up, wondering why Bayley has ignored her. Bayley apologizes and says she’s been focused on the title match. When Bayley wins, Valkyria gets the first title shot, which seems to smooth things over.

Queen Of The Ring Semifinals: Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez gets smart by bailing from Cargill to start but does get in a quick slap. The chase lets Perez get in a few shots of her own on the way back in but a sunset flip attempt is blocked. Cargill starts in with the muscle but gets caught with the throat snap over the top. A tilt-a-whirl backbreaker gets Perez out of trouble and they go to the floor, where Perez dropkicks the knee out.

We take a break and come back with Perez staying on the leg, followed by a running uppercut to the back. A springboard moonsault gives Perez two and she grabs a sleeper, which is muscled up into a fall away slam for the big crash. Cargill’s knee is banged up but she boots Perez into the ropes for the spinebuster. A chokeslam gives Cargill two but Jaded is countered into a bridging rollup for two. Something like La Mistica sets up cartwheel knees to the head to give Perez two of her own. Pop Rox is blocked though and Cargill hits a powerslam, setting up Jaded for the pin at 11:50.

Rating: B-. They were trying here but Cargill doesn’t have the skill to hang in a match like this just yet. Cargill’s big appeals are her incredible power and athleticism and she got to show those off, but Perez was there to do a lot of the more complicated work. It’s a good enough match, though Cargill is still rather green.

Post match Asuka comes out for the staredown.

Video on Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso.

Sheamus and the Alpha Academy console each other but Rusev interrupts. Rusev asks if Sheamus is still pretending to be everyone’s friend and Sheamus is ready to fight anytime. We even get a League Of Nations reference and Sheamus says it’s time to put up or shut up. Rusev slaps him on the chest and walks away.

Here is Gunther for a chat. Last week was supposed to be his big celebration but Goldberg had to interrupt him. It’s true that Goldberg was the man in 1999 but it’s 2025 and now Gunther is the man. Gunther sees a 58 year old man who can’t lace his boots, so now he’s apologizing for everything that he’ll do to the man who used to be Goldberg. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, it is his responsibility to destroy the myth of Goldberg once and for all. Same as before: good intensity, but the idea of the match itself only does so much for me.

Becky Lynch thinks Lyra Valkyria and Bayley are working together (uhhh….) and storms off but we go over to Sami Zayn. He is about to say how he’s processing his loss on Smackdown when Karrion Kross and Scarlet interrupt. Kross was almost believing him last week but then Randy Orton took Zayn out. The reality is Zayn will never be World Champion. Zayn: “Ok.” Then he hits Kross in the face. He’s done talking to Kross and their match is official.

Women’s Intercontinental Title: Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

Lynch is defending and in a nice touch, Bayley is wearing the gear she had planned for Wrestlemania before Lynch took her out. Bayley takes her into the corner and hammers away to start before doing it again in another corner. Lynch can’t get a Disarm-Her but the Rose Plant is blocked as well. They fight to the floor for a bit with Bayley getting the better of things and knocking Lynch out of the air back inside. Back up and Lynch snaps the arm over the top rope to take over as we go to a break.

We come back with Bayley hitting some clotheslines but the Bayley To Belly is blocked. The Rose Plant is blocked again and Lynch suplexes her down. The Manhandle Slam is blocked as well and now the Bayley To Belly connects for two. Lynch’s springboard kick to the face is blocked though and Bayley hits a sunset bomb into the corner for another near fall.

Lynch is right back up with a superplex into the cross armbreaker but Bayley slips out again. A half crab works on Lynch’s leg (as Bayley’s arm is too banged up for a full version) but she’s over to the ropes in a hurry. Back up and Bayley hits her own Manhandle Slam, with Lynch bailing out to the floor.

Bayley goes after her and gets knocked over the announcers’ table, where Lynch buries her with a bunch of stuff. Cue Lyra Valkyria to save Bayley with Lynch decking Valkyria, who won’t go after Lynch. Bayley pulls Valkyria off the apron, allowing Lynch to baseball slide Valkyria down. Bayley fights back and loads up the top rope elbow but Valkyria comes in to jump Lynch for the DQ at 13:36.

Rating: B-. This was hurt by the Lyra Valkyria factor, as it wasn’t a question of whether she would get involved but when she would get involved. As a result, it was hard to get invested in the majority of the match as Valkyria wasn’t there yet. Things picked up once she got there and it was far from bad, but this was running with an anchor.

Post match Bayley yells at Valkyria as Lynch kisses the title.

Chad Gable explains some things to Ivy Nile but goes over to mock Penta. This earns Gable an arm snap.

Here is Raquel Rodriguez to call out Rhea Ripley for a fight. Cue Ripley and the fight is quickly on, with Ripley getting the better of things. Rodriguez fights back on the floor and loads up a table but Ripley is on the announcers’ table for a jumping forearm. Cue Roxanne Perez go break up the Riptide though and the numbers game results in Ripley going through the table.

Post break Ripley demands and receives a street fight with Rodriguez. Sounds like a Night Of Champions replacement match and that’s perfectly fine.

Video on CM Punk vs. John Cena, looking at how they’re in different places than during their famous matches.

Night Of Champions rundown.

King Of The Ring Semifinals: Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes

They stare at each other to start and we do get a handshake. Uso’s headlock doesn’t get him anywhere so Rhodes shoulders him down for a staredown. Rhodes works on the arm for a bit before they trade armdrags, with Rhodes having the smallest of advantages. Back up and Uso takes him down for a change and a YEET takes us to a break.

We come back with Uso making the ropes to escape a Figure Four. An exchange of strikes sets up a Samoan drop to give Uso two and the running Umaga Attack connects in the corner. The Superfly Splash hits raised knees though and Rhodes goes way different with a kimura. That’s broken up and Uso gets the sleeper but Rhodes powers up and dumps him over the top. A suicide dive is cut off though and they fight up to the top. Rhodes runs the corner for a top rope superplex and they’re both down off the crash.

We take another break and come back again with another slugout until Rhodes hits a running forearm. Uso snaps off a powerslam but his Cross Rhodes is countered into a Cody Cutter to give Rhodes two. The Disaster Kick misses as well though and Uso’s spear gets another near fall. Another spear is cut off though and a top rope Cody Cutter gets a rather near fall. Uso counters Cross Rhodes into one of his own for two more and another spear drops Rhodes again. The Superfly Splash is cut off though and a super Cody Cutter plants Uso hard. Cross Rhodes finishes Uso at 20:06.

Rating: B+. The rise of Uso turned this into a match where the ending wasn’t obvious and that’s great. Uso isn’t on Rhodes’ level but he’s a genuine main eventer and that made him a threat to pull off the upset. It helped that they beat the heck out of each other until one of them was left standing and it felt like an awesome main event style match. Rhodes winning makes more sense, but he wasn’t a lock and that’s a great feeling.

Post match respect is shown and they’re all cool to end the show.

Results

Bron Breakker b. Penta – Super Spear

Jade Cargill b. Roxanne Perez – Jaded

Becky Lynch b. Bayley via DQ when Lyra Valkyria interfered

Cody Rhodes b. Jey Uso – Cross Rhodes

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.