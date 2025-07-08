Hall’s WWE Raw Review 7.7.25  

Monday Night Raw

Date: July 7, 2025

Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, Rhode Island

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We’re coming up on a major weekend as we have both Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution coming up. While Saturday Night’s Main Event is mostly covered, there is still some space to fill on the other show, which is feeling more than a bit thrown together. Let’s get to it.

Here are Seth Rollins and company to get things going. Bron Breakker talks about how Paul Heyman has a vision of Breakker as the top star of WWE for the next twenty years. Breakker has his own vision of WWE, and that is one without Sami Zayn. Breakker doesn’t like Zayn’s music, he doesn’t like how he looks and he doesn’t like anything about him. He doesn’t understand why people cheer for someone who looks like they never go to the gym or never play sports. If Zayn comes out here tonight, Breakker will take him apart. Rollins: “You good Breakker?”

The fans sing Zayn’s song as Bronson Reed takes the mic, saying that Breakker is a tough act to follow, but so is he. Reed is the one who gave Rollins six Tsunamis, which was enough to get him into this group. He’s ready to find a way to get rid of CM Punk. Paul Heyman says he’s not going to try to follow that promo but he knows that Roman Reigns isn’t brave enough to come back and fight them.

As for tonight, Seth Rollins is facing Penta, with Heyman insulting him in Spanish. Rollins to Reed: “Did you know he spoke Spanish?” Heyman has no idea what the hand signals mean, but after tonight, Penta won’t be able to do them anymore. Rollins hits the catchphrase and they’re out. Breakker was the highlight here, as he went off the hinges for a bit there.

We look at the Judgment Day winning the Tag Team Titles last week.

In the clubhouse, Roxanne Perez has set up a tribute to Liv Morgan, though Raquel Rodriguez reminds Perez that Morgan isn’t dead. Rodriguez wants to retain the titles and they’re off, with Dominik Mysterio being happy with the Get Well Soon Dominik cake….which is from AJ Styles. A cabinet moves and Styles is watching him, causing Dominik to grab his doctor’s note to chase after him. This was hilarious in multiple ways.

Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane

Raquel Rodriguez is here with Sane. They run the ropes a bit to start with Perez grabbing a rollup for two. An exchange of rollups gets two each until Sane hits the Cutless. Sane knocks her to the floor and nails a big dive off the apron for a knockdown. Perez gets in a shot to the arm though and we take a break.

We come back with Sane striking away and hitting a neckbreaker. Perez gets in a running shot to the back of the neck though and adds a Lionsault for two. Something like Penta’s Sacrifice keeps Sane in trouble and a DDT on the arm makes it worse. The cartwheel knees to the head hit Sane but she knocks Perez off the top. A dive takes out Rodriguez and a backslide gives Sane the pin at 11:12.

Rating: B-. It’s good to see Sane get a win, though unfortunately it had to come at Perez’s expense. At the same time, Perez is freshly in the title scene thanks to Liv Morgan’s injury and it’s a bit annoying seeing her lose. At least it wasn’t in a tag match though, so it’s a bit more excusable.

Post match the beatdown is on but Asuka runs in for the save, including a bunch of strikes. Sane gives Perez the Insane Elbow. Odds are we have the Raw team for Evolution.

We look at Karrion Kross injuring Sami Zayn last week, resulting in him losing in the main event. Jey Uso made the save to prevent a further beating.

Zayn says he isn’t managing all of this and he would love to deal with his ribs or Kross or the revenge he’ll be getting on Kross, but he has to think about Bron Breakker. Zayn leaves, with Scarlett coming in…and saying she has nothing to say.

American Made is confused about El Grande Americano being in action tonight, with Brutus saying “but Chad Gable is hurt”, earning himself a smack in the head. Ivy Nile is put in the Evolution battle royal and the team leaves. Asuka and Kairi Sane come in to say they want in the Women’s Tag Team Title match and Adam Pearce makes it happen. I’ll take it over another qualifying match.

Nikki Bella didn’t expect to get in a fight with Liv Morgan, who then got hurt. She wants to be back in the ring so she’s in the battle royal.

Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

Actually never mind as here is Karrion Kross to jump Zayn with a pipe. Post break Zayn insists that he can wrestle so here is Breakker, with Paul Heyman, to do the thing. Breakker drives him into the corner for the shoulders to the bad ribs before shouting that HE’S A BUM. The tape is ripped off the ribs and a gutbuster has Zayn in more trouble. Zayn tries to fight back and gets knocked out of the air for a nasty crash. The Super Spear hits on the floor, followed by another one for the pin at 5:12.

Rating: C. This was more a storyline advancement than a match, as Zayn was basically destroyed here. There is only so much he can do when he’s attacked before the match and then gets smashed by Breakker. Zayn is going to be back for revenge later on and that requires him to be knocked down on the way there.

New Day is in black with flowers because they are in mourning. They want their rematch for the Tag Team Titles but Adam Pearce isn’t sure. Becky Lynch comes in to show them support.

Here is Lynch to complain about having to defend her title in a triple threat. The odds are against her and that isn’t fair when she’s the biggest star in women’s history. She should get to pick her own opponent, like Tiffany Stratton and Iyo Sky got to do. Maybe she could pick a woman in the front row and beat her in about a second.

Cue Bayley to interrupt but Lyra Valkyria comes out before she can say a word. Valkyria says Lynch has completed her transformation into a total raving lunatic. She wants the title back but Bayley blames Valkyria for her loss a few weeks ago. Valkyria: “She’s really speaking to me!” Bayley rants about it a bit and Lynch is impressed.

Lynch mocks Bayley for finally having a backbone but Valkyria brings up that Lynch called her after attacking Bayley to take her place at Wrestlemania. Valkyria says Bayley finally admits she doesn’t care about friendship when it comes to being a champion, which makes Bayley just like Lynch.

On Sunday, she has to regain the title from two failures. Bayley talks about being there every step of the way for Valkyria, including when she raised Lynch’s hand like a b****. Valkyria swings but hits Lynch by mistake. The brawl is on and Bayley is sent outside, only for Valkyria to give them a Nightwing each. Valkyria mockingly raises Lynch’s hand again. Valkyria still feels in over her head, but she’s still giving it all she’s got and it’s far from a disaster.

We look at Rusev beating Sheamus last week.

Bron Breakker is annoyed that Karrion Kross helped him because it suggests he can’t do it himself. Seth Rollins says that’s nonsense but Paul Heyman comes in to say that Zayn is out of action indefinitely. Rollins wants Bronson Reed to do something similar to Jey Uso, which works for Reed.

Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso

Paul Heyman is here with Reed. Uso gets knocked down fast to start and the big elbow crushes him again. A superkick gets Reed out of trouble though and the suicide dive sends him into the announcers’ table. Reed gets superkicked in a chair…which he throws at Uso for the DQ at 3:17.

Rating: C. Again there was only so much you can do here, as it was similar to the Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn match. Reed gets to go through Uso and there is a good chance of a big beatdown coming after the match. It’s been the divide and conquer night so far and that’s a story that is working rather well.

Post match Reed hits a pair of Tsunamis to leave Uso laying.

LA Knight wants revenge on Seth Rollins, who sent Bronson Reed after him but Knight was back in one week. This weekend, Knight will take him out at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Video on Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley, focusing on Ripley never being able to defeat her.

El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee

Americano snaps off an anklescissors to start but a headscissors does the same to put Americano down. Cole thinks Americano used to be Chad Gable, with Graves saying Cole probably thought Giant Machine was Andre and the Midnight Rider was Dusty Rhodes. They fight over wrist control as commentary agrees that the referee should be wearing a mask. Americano sticks the landing on a monkey flip but gets knocked to the floor as Cole makes claims about missing tattoos on Americano.

Lee gets pulled outside and sent into the timekeeper’s area and we take a break. We come back with Lee getting two off a sitout powerbomb. Lee goes for the mask (rudo) before settling with a knee to the face. Lee’s slingshot kick to the mask rocks Americano again and a running basement dropkick gets two. Americano gets tied in the Tree Of Woe for the top rope double stomp and a near fall. Back up and Americano loads up the mask, setting up a running headbutt for the pin at 9:24.

Rating: B. I’m curious about where this is going, but there is something rather interesting about keeping the story going with Chad Gable out. There are a few ways that this could go and that’s a good sign for the story. Lee is still someone who can go out there and work with anyone, including a great luchador like Americano.

Paul Heyman comes in to see Penta, setting up an argument in Spanish. Bron Breakker comes in to say he doesn’t know what Penta said, but watch your tone. Breakker and Heyman hate those hand signals.

Video on Stephanie Vaquer.

Here is Gunther to say that Goldberg is afraid of him but cue Goldberg in a snazzy car to interrupt. Goldberg wants to fight right now and knocks the mic out of Gunther’s hand. The threat of a spear sends Gunther running. That’s probably better, as spearing someone wearing a big gold belt isn’t advised.

Saturday Night’s Main Event rundown.

Evolution rundown.

Penta vs. Seth Rollins

Penta wastes no time in superkicking him to the floor but the chop hits the post. Back in and Penta sends him into the corner but it’s too early for the slingshot dropkick. Instead Penta clotheslines him to the floor for the big flip dive. We take a break and come back with Rollins wiping his forehead with the tie from Penta’s mask. Penta fights out of a waistlock and hits the reverse Sling Blade, followed by a Backstabber for two.

Rollins is back with a fireman’s carry gutbuster into a frog splash for two of his own but Penta catches him on top. Penta’s running anklescissors brings Rollins back down and the Penta Driver gets two more. Rollins is able to hit a buckle bomb, only for Penta to snap back with the Canadian Destroyer for another near fall as Rollins grabs the rope. Back up and a low blow slows Penta down and the Stomp gives Rollins the pin at 13:35.

Rating: B. The important thing here is how smoothly Penta has been slotted into the upper midcard scene. No he isn’t winning here, but he also doesn’t feel like he is in over his head. That is quite the accomplishment for someone who debuted about six months ago and it shows how far talent can get you. The match was another good showing, with Penta making a top star like Rollins sweat.

Post match Rollins tells Heyman to call someone so Heyman summons Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Here they come but cue LA Knight to give Rollins the BFT to end the show. Sidenote: Cole says Rollins and company had a clean sweep. That’s true, except it’s not.

