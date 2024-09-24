Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.23.24  

Monday Night Raw

Date: September 23, 2024

Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, California

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Joe Tessitore

We’re getting closer to Bad Blood and the big Raw match will see CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre inside the Cell. That’s for a few weeks away though and this week has a big match of its own. Bron Breakker will be defending the Intercontinental Title against Jey Uso, who is looking for his first singles title. Let’s get to it.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan arrive at the arena when the fight between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed goes through a bunch of merchandise. Mysterio and Morgan come to the ring and, after a look at the end of last week’s show where Judgment Day beat down the Terror Twins, Morgan brags about taking everything from the two of them. This includes the most handsome man in the world.

Cue Rhea Ripley (no longer limping) to mock the idea of Mysterio finally finding some testicular fortitude. Morgan laughs it off and says Ripley might still have Mysterio if she paid as much attention as she did to Damian Priest. We get a rant about how Morgan is going to win because she is smarter than Ripley. That makes Ripley laugh, as she is fully medically cleared for Bad Blood, but this message is for the both of them. At Bad Blood, Mysterio is going to be behind bars in a hanging shark cage. A headbutt knocks Morgan silly. That’s a good way to go for the rematch, as it needed something to make it stand out.

We look at Sami Zayn getting beaten down by Imperium but fighting back against Ludwig Kaiser last week.

Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Zayn sends him into the corner to start and stomps Kaiser out to the floor. That works a bit better for Kaiser, who tosses Zayn into the steps to take over. The running dropkick in the corner rocks Zayn again but he’s right back with a middle rope ax handle. They fight outside again, with Zayn going for his moonsault off of the barricade but getting sent into the timekeeper’s area instead.

We take a break and come back with Kaiser sitting him on top but Zayn snaps off a sunset bomb for two. An exploder into the corner and they go back to the floor, with Kaiser sending him into the steps. The running dropkick sends Zayn hard into the steps for a nine count, leaving Kaiser stunned. Back in and a rollup with feet on the ropes gives Kaiser two but Zayn suplexes him into the corner again. The Helluva Kick is countered with a kick to the face for two so Kaiser tries the wind-up DDT. That’s reversed into a German suplex and now the Helluva Kick can finish Kaiser at 12:18.

Rating: B-. Zayn’s path towards a likely World Heavyweight Championship shot continues as he beats the champion’s minion in a pretty nice match. Zayn knows how to fight back from adversity and he made it work here. This was a logical step forward for Zayn, as Gunther is not likely to be happy about what happened here.

Post match here is an annoyed Gunther to say that Zayn has wanted a title shot for weeks. Now Gunther has seen enough, so this is the right place and the right time…to say no. Barrett thinks this is hilarious.

We look back at the New Day’s issues last week.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston talk and say it’s water under the bridge. Kofi has brought back some classic New Day stuff (Booty O’s, Francesca) but Woods thinks it’s time to look forward and be more serious. Kofi gets that and says Woods can make the decisions for the next few weeks (Kofi doesn’t seem annoyed) but American Made interrupts. After some mockery, Woods is ready to call his first play: New Day vs. the Creeds tonight. With American Made gone, a guy comes up with some pancakes but Kofi sends him away without Woods seeing for a funny bit.

Video on Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio protest the new stipulation to Adam Pearce, who doesn’t care. The rest of the Judgment Day comes in to say they’ll take this out on the LWO. Ilja Dragunov comes in and isn’t intimidated by the team.

Dragon Lee vs. Carlito

Lee wastes no time in knocking him outside for the big suicide dive. Back in and Carlito hammers away as the LWO and Judgment Day brawl on the floor. Rey Mysterio returns to take out Judgment Day and Operation Dragon finishes for Lee at 2:11.

Karrion Kross comes in to see Miz, who doesn’t have time for this. Kross wants Miz to be himself and says monsters come in all shapes and sizes.

Sheamus talks about how Pete Dunne attacked him last week. They’re not done, and he can’t wait to hear the people call Dunne “Butch”.

Bronson Reed vs. The Miz

Hold on though as Braun Strowman jumps Reed on the floor. The big fight is on with security not being able to break it up. Strowman loads up what could be a ring breaking superplex but security finally breaks it up. No match.

Here is Drew McIntyre for a chat. McIntyre recaps what CM Punk said last week an everything he promised to do inside the Cell. He knows Punk believed everything he said and McIntyre is worried about getting in the Cell. Their families don’t want these matches to happen because of what it is doing to them. This match is going to happen and McIntyre promises to make Punk bleed and suffer. Punk has always seen himself as a divine figure, but McIntyre is going to break him permanently. We’re kinds of to the point where there is nothing left to say and they just need to go maul each other again.

Adam Pearce makes Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed, Last Monster Standing next week. We hear a noise though and Pete Dunne has jumped Sheamus.

Unholy Union vs. Damage CTRL

Before the match, Damage CTRL is in the back and runs into Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Belair praises Iyo Sky for last week’s match and would love to run it back. Sky would love to as well, but next time they’re coming for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. The champs say they’ll keep the titles against anyone. Sky flips over Dawn to start and stomps on her foot before Damage CTRL hits a double dropkick.

Sane’s (with her eye bandaged) top rope leg lariat gets two but Fyre offers a distraction so Sane can be sent into the apron. We take a beak and come back with Fyre ripping off the bandage but Sane gets over for the tag anyway. Sky hits a springboard double dropkick, setting up a Meteora for two on Fyre. Sane hits a dive to take Fyre down on the floor and Over The Moonsault finishes Dawn at 9:42.

Rating: B-. Damage CTRL is all but guaranteed to get the next title shot and that very well may be the title match that we see on the Raw before Bad Blood. Beating the former champions is a good way to help set that match up and Damage CTRL looked good on the way there. Now just make the title match work.

We look at Jey Uso and Bron Breakker trading spears last week.

Breakker says it’s game day and someone is going to take a beating, but it won’t be him.

We look at fan signs.

We look at the Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns encounter at Georgia Tech from Smackdown.

Sami Zayn gives Jey Uso a pep talk.

New Day vs. American Made

Woods and Julius trade headlocks to start until Julius hammers away. A powerslam is broken up though and Woods hits a spinning forearm to the face. Kofi comes in to work on the arm but Julius suplexes Brutus onto him. That doesn’t last long as Kofi is back with a shot of his own. Woods comes back in to electric chair Kofi into a moonsault for two on Brutus, who is back up for a chop off. Julius and Woods both hit top rope superplexes and we take a break.

Back with Woods hitting a clothesline but the referee doesn’t see the tag to Kofi. Chad Gable gets in a cheap shot on the floor but Woods fights out of another superplex attempt and his a missile dropkick. Kofi comes in and gets to clean house, including the top rope Trust Fall to take out the Creeds on the floor. Trouble In Paradise misses though and the SOS is countered. Kofi drops Julius but Woods wants the tag, only to go after the interfering Gable instead. The distraction lets Julius hit a running knee, setting up the Brutus Ball for the pin at 15:13.

Rating: B. The downfall of the New Day continues and that could lead to some interesting situations. It still wouldn’t surprise me to see Big E. come back and reunite the team. It would make sense for the team’s tenth anniversary, though there is something intriguing about the team FINALLY splitting and doing something else after all this time.

Damian Priest talks about how he is not his brother’s keeper but he had to keep Finn Balor during their time in Judgment Day. Priest and Rhea Ripley won titles but Balor sat in the corner, all upset. Yes he is his brother’s keeper, but Balor is not his brother.

We get another Wyatt Sicks video, seemingly talking about how someone who was dead will live.

The Pure Fusion Collective declares themselves the future.

The LWO talks to New Day and apologizes for the miscommunication last week. Woods talks about how Rey Mysterio should save the advice for Dominik Mysterio. Rey doesn’t have time for this because he has to face Finn Balor next week. Woods says Rey only has time for former World Champion so Rey says they can fight next week instead.

Video on Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed, made up like a monster movie.

Intercontinental Title: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

Breakker is defending and shoulders him down with no trouble to start. Uso is up with a right hand to the floor though and there’s a suicide dive as we take a break. Back with Breakker hitting a powerslam and firing off the shoulders in the corner. The overhead belly to belly sends Uso flying and Breakker grabs something like a seated abdominal stretch.

A backbreaker into the pushups gives Breakker a big Steiner reference but Jey superkicks him to the floor (must be an Outsiders fan). Breakker cuts off the dive though and hits a bulldog off the apron onto the announcers’ table as we take another break. Back again with Jey punching him down and hitting the running Umaga Attack for two.

Breakker is right back with a fireman’s carry gutbuster for two of his own but Jey gets two more off a Samoan drop. Breakker is back up with a super Frankensteiner for another near fall and the gorilla press powerslam gets two more. Jey rolls outside and gets speared down but Jey hits his own back inside.

The Superfly Splash connects for a near fall with the fans going nuts on the kickout. They go outside again where the running spear is cut off by Jey’s superkick before he spears Breakker into the timekeeper’s area. Back in and another spear into the Superfly Splash gives Jey the pin and the title at 20:19.

Rating: B-. Well that was something of a surprise. This felt like it was going to be Breakker’s big win over a popular star but the pulled the trigger instead. As much as I would have loved for Breakker to have the big, dominant reign (and he still might in the future), Uso had to win something at some point and this was as good as any other idea.

The celebration ens the show.

Results

Sami Zayn b. Ludwig Kaiser – Helluva Kick

Dragon Lee b. Carlito – Operation Dragon

Damage CTRL b. Unholy Union – Over The Moonsault to Fyre

American Made b. New Day – Brutus Ball to Woods

Jey Uso b. Bron Breakker – Superfly Splash

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.