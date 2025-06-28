Hall’s WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Review  

Night Of Champions 2025

Date: June 28, 2025

Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

We’re still in Saudi Arabia and this show is at least mostly about champions, though not all of the title matches will be taking place tonight. We have the King and Queen Of The Ring finals for the Summerslam title shots, plus a few other titles on the line. The big match though is John Cena vs. CM Punk, one last time, for the World Title. Let’s get to it.

The opening video, as narrated by sports reporter Tom Rinaladi, talks about what it means to be champion and for how some people, this is their last time.

King Of The Ring: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

They take their time to start, with barely any significant contact in the first two minutes. Orton grabs a headlock and doesn’t get very far so Rhodes comes back with a shot to the face. A bulldog connects for Rhodes so he goes up, where Orton cuts him off. The top rope superplex connects but Orton seems to have jarred his back. Rhodes sees a target and gets in a shot, followed by the Disaster Kick for two.

Orton comes back with his backbreaker but hurts his own back, giving Rhodes a breather. Rhodes bends the back around the post and cranks on a cravate into a chinlock. Orton fights up and tries the hanging DDT but Rhodes gets in a few shots to the back. The Cody Cutter gets two and a top rope version connects for the same. The hanging DDT connects but the RKO is countered into Cross Rhodes for two.

Rhodes takes his time and walks into the RKO for two and they’re both down. Orton is up first and tries the Punt, only to miss and allow Rhodes to grab a Figure Four. They roll over to the ropes for the break and it’s time for the BOO/YAY slugout. Rhodes tries another Cody Cutter, which is countered into the RKO for two more and they’re both down again. Orton goes to grab a chair, which is quickly taken away, so he takes off a turnbuckle pad instead. Rhodes sends him into the buckle and grabs a quick Cross Rhodes for the pin at 20:17.

Rating: B. Somewhat abrupt ending aside, this was a hard hitting and well put together match, with Orton’s back injury playing a fine story. Rhodes getting to control a lot of the match was a weird way to go but they made it work, with Orton going slightly heelish as he got more desperate. Good stuff here, with Rhodes going over as he should have.

Post match Rhodes accepts the crown and praises Orton. Rhodes knows what it means to the fans when he faces “characters” like Orton and Jey Uso, but now it’s time to go to Summerslam.

We recap Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez. They were friends when they first got here (as were every wrestlers ever) and even got matching tattoos. Then Rodriguez joined the Judgment Day and went after Ripley, turning it into an on and off again feud. They got in another fight this week and now Ripley wants a street fight.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Street fight. They fight over a lockup to start and Rodriguez takes over with the power. Ripley fights back but misses a missile dropkick. Rodriguez hammers away and ties her in the ropes, meaning it’s time for some kendo stick shots. A chair is brought in as well but Ripley kicks it back into Rodriguez’s face.

They head outside and fight over a suplex on the announcers’ table, with Ripley being powerbombed through the table’s cover for a big crash. Rodriguez loads up a table in the corner and puts the steps on the apron, only for Ripley to send her into them. Ripley takes her belt off and starts whipping away, followed by a Razor’s Edge back inside. A running boot gives Ripley two and we hit the Prism Trap.

Cue Roxanne Perez from behind for the save but she immediately realizes she’s screwed up. The chase is on but Perez’s spinning DDT on the floor is blocked. Rodriguez uses the distraction to send Ripley into the post and then the steps on the apron. The corkscrew Vader Bomb gets two but the Tejana Bomb through the table is countered into an anklescissors (that was smooth). Rodriguez stops herself from going through the table though and drops Ripley again. Rodriguez puts the table on the top rope and they go up, with Ripley hitting a super Riptide for the win at 14:01.

Rating: B. Another solid match here, with Ripley getting a needed win. She’s still the most popular woman in the company but she has been needing some more focus in recent months. The ending was awesome here as Ripley got to show off her own power against a monster. I’m not sure what is next for Ripley, but she could be put into the title picture rather quickly if need be.

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Scarlet is here with Kross. No recap here but Kross has been trying to get Zayn to turn to the dark side, with Zayn refusing and getting sick of Kross bugging him. They take turns backing each other into the corner to start and Kross gets in a few shots. Zayn fights out and clotheslines him to the floor, followed by the springboard flip back into the center.

Back in and Kross hits a Doomsday Saito before taking Zayn up top. Zayn gets tied in the Tree of Woe and stomped down but some right hands give him a breather. Some right hands in the corner and an ax handle rock Kross, who is right back with a Death Valley Driver. The Krosshammer is countered into the Blue Thunder Bomb for two but Kross is back with a German suplex.

Back up and Zayn manages a suplex into the corner, only for the Helluva Kick to be countered into the Krossjacket. That’s good for two arm drops until Zayn fights up and makes the rope. Kross demands Zayn admit he’s a liar and smacks him in the corner…but takes too long and gets Helluva Kicked for the pin at 13:32.

Rating: B-. This was a good Raw match, with Zayn getting the miracle ending for the win. Zayn feels like heis on the way towards his World Title push for the mega feel good moment so there was no way he could lose here. Kross can continue to be the devil’s advocate, though it would be nice to see him actually win for a change.

We recap Solo Sikoa challenging Jacob Fatu for the US Title. Sikoa wants to bring the family back together but Fatu won the US Title and hates the way Sikoa is treating him. Fatu is is ready to fight, with Sikoa wanting to get the title back to the family.

US Title: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

Fatu is defending and starts fast by hammering away, with Sikoa being knocked out to the floor. Sikoa gets knocked outside but blocks the suicide dive and starts talking trash back inside. The running Umaga Attack connects with Fatu in the corner and we hit the chinlock. That’s broken up so Sikoa snaps off a German suplex, with Fatu flipping over and popping back up. Fatu runs him over and hits the Swanton for two, which brings JC Mateo to the apron.

Cue the returning Tama Tonga for a hanging neckbreaker out of the corner but Fatu is up at two again. Fatu knocks them to the floor and beats up Mateo back inside, setting up the moonsault. Hold on though as the referee is with the other Samoans, allowing the debuting (and unnamed0 Hikuleo to pull Fatu outside and chokeslam him onto the announcers’ table. Back in and the Samoan Spike gives Sikoa the pin and the title at 12:03.

Rating: B-. This is the logical way to go, as you can’t have Sikoa lose every big match. At some point he had to win something and that’s what we got here, with Fatu having to deal with four people to take his title. Fatu can either move up to something bigger or mow down the team, possibly with Jimmy Uso by his side. Either way, he certainly doesn’t look bad losing here and it’s the win that Sikoa has been desperately needing.

We recap the Queen Of The Ring finals, which is just a look at the tournament.

Queen Of The Ring: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill

Asuka starts fast by going after the knee, which is wrapped around the ropes to put Cargill in early trouble. Some kicks to the chest have Cargill in more trouble and a kneebar has her screaming. Cargill manages to muscle her up into a German suplex but Asuka gets in another shot of her own. Asuka wins a strike off and hits a Codebreaker but gets caught with a sitout powerbomb for two.

With the strikes only working so well, Asuka switches to a cross armbreaker. That’s broken up as well and but Jaded is countered into the Asuka Lock. Cargill flips over for two but gets rocked with a kick to the head. The Empress Impact is loaded up but Cargill reverses it into Jaded for the pin (while falling backwards in the process) at 8:13.

Rating: C. Cargill continues to not be smooth in the ring and that was on display here. She just looks unsure of herself and like she is having to think through everything she does. That is something that can be fixed in time, but it makes for some rough regular matches on national broadcasts. WWE has decided she’s it though, whether it really works or not.

Post match Cargill talks about not doubting yourself and promises that a storm is coming at Summerslam.

We recap John Cena vs. CM Punk for the former’s World Title. They’ve feuded on and off for years with Punk being the yang to Cena’s yin. Now the roles are reversed for a change and we’re getting to see them do it one more time.

Smackdown World Title: CM Punk vs. John Cena

Cena is defending and they fight over a top wristlock to start as the fans are waving their phones for some reason. Cena’s headlock is broken up and he shoves Punk down as they’re firmly in first gear to start. Another headlock is broken up and Cena runs him over, only to have to escape an early GTS attempt. The AA is countered as well and Punk grabs a Russian legsweep into an armbar.

Punk grabs something like AJ Lee’s Black Widow but Cena is out with a kick to the head. Cena initiates the finishing sequence and lands the Shuffle. The AA is broken up again and Punk hits a leg lariat into a swinging neckbreaker. The rope rope elbow connects but the GTS is countered into the STF. That’s reversed into the Anaconda Vice, with Cena reversing into the AA for two more. Punk comes back with a DDT for two and grabs this own STF, sending Cena over to the ropes.

The GTS is countered into another AA for another two and they’re both down. Back up and Punk tries a high crossbody, which is reversed into a third AA for two more. With nothing else working, Cena tries the title but the fans tell him no, with Cena actually listening. That lets Punk hit the GTS for a fast two and they’re both down again. The referee gets bumped with a running shoulder so Punk hits another GTS…and here are Seth Rollins and company with the briefcase.

Punk takes them out but gets dropped and powerbombed onto the announcers’ table, only for Cena to cut off the referee from doing the cash in. Cue Penta to take his time getting to the ring as Cena is beaten down as well. Penta brawls with Bron Breakker and here is Sami Zayn to brawl off with most of them. Back in and Punk breaks up the Tsunami, allowing Cena to hit the AA on Reed.

They stare each other down and Punk offers a handshake for Cena helping him against Rollins and company. Cena hugs him and does the look, only for Punk to counter the low blow. Rollins is back in with the briefcase though and a stomp to Punk, allowing Cena to steal the pin and retain at 26:20.

Rating: B. I am out of ways to describe how sick I am of these cash in teases. So many matches are stopped for the sake of teasing the cash in which very well might not happen for months anyway. Cena vs. Punk is a match that can more than carry itself but here is the stupid briefcase stuff anyway. Other than that, it was a good match between two people with incredible chemistry and that’s what it should have been. Punk vs. Cena had to happen one more time and they did it on a big stage, though I could have gone for a bit less insanity in the end.

Cena immediately leaves and tells us to watch the post show to wrap it up.

Results

Cody Rhodes b. Randy Orton – Cross Rhodes

Rhea Ripley b. Raquel Rodriguez – Super Riptide

Sami Zayn b. Karrion Kross – Helluva Kick

Solo Sikoa b. Jacob Fatu – Samoan Spike

Jade Cargill b. Asuka – Jaded

John Cena b. CM Punk – Stomp from Seth Rollins

