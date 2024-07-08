Hall’s NXT Heatwave 2024 Review  

Heatwave 2024

Date: July 7, 2024

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

It’s the last show of a busy weekend with a card that is only looking so strong. There isn’t much on this card, with the NXT Title being defended in a four way and Roxanne Perez defending the Women’s Title against Lola Vice. They could make it work but this isn’t the best starting point. Let’s get to it.

Kickoff Show: Jacy Jayne/Jazmyn Nyx vs. Arianna Grace/Karmen Petrovic

Evil vs. Canada. Jayne takes Grace into the corner to start but it’s Petrovic coming in for the strikes. A running neckbreaker gets two on Nyx and it’s back to Grace for a front facelock. Jayne comes back in off a blind tag for a running clothesline though and the villains take over on Petrovic. Jayne’s Cannonball in the corner gets two and a basement superkick cuts off the comeback.

Petrovic manages to low bridge Nyx to the floor and kicks Jayne away, allowing the tag off to Grace to clean house. Petrovic comes back in off a blind tag and it’s a Hart Attack (kick instead of a clothesline) for two with Nyx having to make a diving save. Nyx trips Petrovic down and a kick to the face gets two, with Grace having to make the save. Grace Codebreakers Jayne, leaving Nyx to roll Petrovic up. Grace pulls the hair to reverse it though and Petrovic gets the pin at 7:39.

Rating: C. They weren’t exactly going for anything great here and there is nothing wrong with that. It was little more than an ok TV match to warm up the crowd and sometimes that’s all you need. Petrovic and Grace might be the new oddball team, but I can go for this just being a one off for the sake of Canada too.

The opening video is designed like a streaming service with the match card being the options, sending us to the hype videos.

North American Title: Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee

Femi is defending. Lee slowly strikes away to start but gets powered into the corner. A few more shots stagger Femi and Lee springboards (albeit with a slip, though he recovered well enough) into an enziguri to rock the champion. A headscissors is blocked as Femi powers him out to the floor and Lee looks a bit shaken. He’s shaken enough that he comes back in with a springboard missile dropkick, only to get caught with a release F5 for a very impressive crash landing.

They head outside with Lee being sent into various things, including hard into the ring apron. Back in and a backbreaker puts Lee down again before Femi sends him flying as the beating continues. Lee gets tied in the Tree of Woe but manages to avoid a charge, sending Femi into the post. Back up and Lee low bridges him to the floor, where Femi chops him from the apron in an impressive comeback.

Another backbreaker lets Femi bend Lee’s back over his knee for two, meaning it’s time to get frustrated. Femi yells at him a lot and gets kicked in the head for his efforts. Lee knocks him to the floor for some suicide dives but a sunset flip is blocked back inside. Instead it’s a hurricanrana for two but Lee’s springboard is uppercutted out of the air for a rather near fall.

They go up top where Lee’s super hurricanrana is countered into a powerbomb, which is countered into something like a super X Factor. The Cardiac Kick gives Lee two so he hits a frog splash, with Femi popping back up. They go outside again, where Lee’s moonsault is countered into a shoulderbreaker. Back in and Femi counters the Cardiac Kick into a hard toss to the mat, setting up a pop up sitout powerbomb to retain the title at 16:21.

Rating: B. This was straight out of the David vs. Goliath formula and it went well, lack of slingshot or beheading aside. Lee bounced off the rather impressive Femi to make the monster look more impressive and it was a very good choice for an opener. Femi is looking like the unstoppable monster and I could go for seeing just how good he could become. Lee should be fine, but it’s time for him to do something else.

We recap Kelani Jordan defending the Women’s North American Title against Sol Ruca, which is a battle of rather athletic people.

Women’s North American Title: Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca

Jordan is defending and they trade flips and reversals to start. Jordan’s middle rope crossbody lands a bit low before she misses a flipping legdrop. Back up and Ruca drop toeholds her into a headlock to grind away a bit. Jordan fights up and gets one off a splash, only for Ruca to come back with an X Factor for two.

Ruca grabs the rather appropriate surfboard for about as long as you would expect, with Jordan fighting up for a hurricanrana. Back up and Ruca hits a springboard forearm into a springboard flipping clothesline (think a Buckshot Lariat from the top) for two. Jordan blocks a kick to the ribs and hits a spinwheel kick to the head.

A poisonrana sends Ruca outside for an Asai moonsault but she’s right back up with a moonsault of her own. Back in and they trade rollups for two each until Ruca powerbombs her for two more. Jordan gets in a knockdown of her own and goes up, only to land on raised knees. The Sol Snatcher is blocked (that’s a first) for two and a super poisonrana takes Ruca back down. One Of A Kind retains the title at 11:39.

Rating: B-. This was good enough but it was far from smooth with multiple parts where it felt like they were trying to get into position for whatever they had planned next. It makes sense with the stereo gymnastics backgrounds, but it didn’t make for the best looking match. Jordan needs some wins to establish herself and the title though and this accomplished both feats.

Respect is shown post match.

Gallus is ready to fight Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont over their lack of respect.

We recap the Kickoff Show match.

Arianna Grace is ready to keep the team with Karmen Petrovic going, but Ava changes it to a singles match between them on NXT instead.

Tag Team Titles: Axiom/Nathan Frazer vs. Chase U

Axiom/Frazer are defending but have been having issues lately. Chase and Axiom trade rollups to start, with Chase getting to describe this as a TEACHABLE MOMENT. Frazer comes in to pick up the pace and gets in a cheap shot on Chase to give Axiom two of his own. Stereo basement superkicks give Frazer two and we hit the chinlock. Back up and Chase pulls Frazer out of the air for a Side Effect but Axiom is back with an ankle lock.

That’s broken up and Hudson gets the tag to start the house cleaning. The double Chase U elbows to the head and it’s a gutbuster/backsplash combination (that was impressive) for two on Axiom. Everything breaks down and the champs hit the back to back suicide dives. Back in and Hudson gets armdragged out of the corner, only to come back with a Stratusphere of all things. The swinging layout Rock Bottom gets two on Frazer, who is back with a springboard missile dropkick.

Hudson is sat on top for a super Spanish Fly. The Phoenix splash connects but Chase makes the save and hits a Canadian Destroyer on Axiom for the save. Chase and Axiom slug it out until Frazier accidentally superkicks Axiom, giving Chase two and leaving everyone out of breath. The spelling stomps get two and Chase goes up, only for Frazer to superplex him into Chasing the Dragon. Frazer flip dives onto Hudson and the Golden Ratio retains the titles at 16:50.

Rating: B. This started slowly but got going near the end, as everyone just went nuts and did a bunch of near falls and saves. Chase U continuing to be this over years after debuting is a near miracle and somehow they still don’t seem to be slowing down. Heck of a match here, with Axiom and Frazer overcoming their issues, at least for now.

Post match the champions are happy together.

Wes Lee is shaken up by his loss and doesn’t know where to go from here.

We recap the NXT Women’s Title with Roxanne Perez defending against Lola Vice. Perez is the rather evil champion while Vice is the new force who runs through everyone. Vice also wants to win the title for her mother, which Perez doesn’t care for all that much.

NXT Women’s Title: Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez is defending and we get Big Match Intros. Feeling out process to start with Vice knocking her down but not being able to get the cross armbreaker. The spinning backfist misses as well as Perez bails out to the floor. Vice takes her down with a flip dive from the apron and that means some dancing.

Back in and Perez takes over, including some choking on the ropes. Vice strikes away to send her into the corner but it’s too early for the hip attack. Instead Perez sends her into the corner for a running uppercut, only to get caught in a choke. That’s reversed into a rollup for the break but Vice is right back with the choke again. They go outside, where Vice’s backfist hits the post, allowing Perez to grab a quick hammerlock suplex to bang up the fist even more.

Back in and Perez goes after the hand again, with a belly to back suplex dropping Vice. A quick triangle choke gives Vice a breather and she hits the backfist, which sends Perez outside. Back in and Vice kicks away but Perez grabs Pop Rox for two, leaving Perez stunned. They go outside where another Pop Rox onto the announcers’ table connects to give Perez two back inside. The crossface on the bad arm has Vice in more trouble but she slips out, leaving Perez to hit three more Pop Rox to retain at 13:07.

Rating: B-. They were playing up the idea of Vice losing one of her big weapons with the hand injury but geez that was a lot of Pop Rox (some of which weren’t exactly great) to end things. It doesn’t help that when you see a move that many times, it stops looking like something with snap and power and is instead just kind of a fast sunset flip. They were trying here but it didn’t exactly get to that next level.

Video on the Brooks Jensen situation.

Tony D’Angelo is fine with defending the Heritage Cup against Lexis King on NXT.

We recap the NXT Title, which has Trick Williams defending against three challenges. Je’Von Evans won the title shot in a battle royal, but then Ethan Page beat him. Then Shawn Spears beat Williams, meaning it’s time for a four way.

NXT Title: Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams

Williams is defending. Evans and Page go to the floor to start, leaving Williams to slam Spears back inside. They head outside as well, with Page and Spars sending Evans and Williams into the steps. Back in and we get the villains’ handshake, only to have them both go for a poke to the eye. Evans and Williams show respect before going at it, with Williams sending him outside.

Spears brings in a chair but Williams clears the ring with some Booker T. style side kicks. Evans springboards back in with a high crossbody to Spears and Page, only to walk into a Rock Bottom to give Williams two. Page suplexes Evans onto Spears and Iconoclasms Evans onto Williams and Spears for a big crash. We get something like a Doomsday Device/DDT combination to give the villains two each, leaving Williams and Page to slug it out. Spears grabs a chair to clean house (including a NASTY chair shot to Evans’ back) and a C4 onto the chair in the corner gets two on Williams.

An exchange of superkicks leaves all four of them down for a needed breather. Page loads up the announcers’ table but gets cut off by Williams, only to get caught by a HUGE flip dive from Evans, who breaks the barricade. Back in and Spears catches Evans with a super C4 but Page comes in and steals the near fall. Evans is back up with a super Spanish Fly to Page, followed by a top rope cutter for two with Williams making a diving save.

Evans and Williams slug it out until Evans knocks him to the floor. Spears breaks up a big dive but gets taken down by a top rope cutter. The twisting splash gets two with Williams making ANOTHER diving save. Evans loads up a springboard but Williams shoves him HARD through the announcers’ table, leaving him with a look of “sorry but I had to”.

Spears avoids a kick and gets a Sharpshooter on Williams, with Page having to make a save. Page hits the Ego’s Edge on Williams but Evans puts the foot on the rope. Williams is back in with a Trick Shot to Evans and another to Page….who falls on Evans, with Spears holding Williams back so Page can win the title at 17:23.

Rating: A-. This was WAY better than I was expecting and some of the near falls had me wondering where it was going. It was also pretty much all action, with everyone doing whatever they could. The ending was a great touch as well, with Williams clearly being the best of the four but getting caught by the numbers game. It doesn’t hurt Williams whatsoever and lets Page be the bragging champion who is in over his head for a little while. Excellent main event here that way overdelivered.

Page wakes up and is awarded the title, allowing him to give a great “well, I knew that would work” look.

Joe Hendry pops up on screen to end the show.

Results

Arianna Grace/Karmen Petrovic b. Jazmyn Nyx/Jacy Jayne – Rollup to Nyx

Oba Femi b. Wes Lee – Sitout powerbomb

Kelani Jordan b. Sol Ruca – One Of A Kind

Axiom/Nathan Frazer b. Chase U – Golden Ratio to Chase

Roxanne Perez b. Lola Vice – Pop Rox

Ethan Page b. Shawn Spears, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams – Trick Shot to Evans

