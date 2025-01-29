Hall’s NXT Review – 1.28.25  

NXT

Date: January 28, 2025

Location: Center Stage, Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

We are closing in on Vengeance Day and that means it is time to start putting the card together. For some reason the big draw this week is NXT Champion Oba Femi appearing on the Grayson Waller Effect, which was presented as a bigger deal than the NXT Title match last week. Hopefully they have something good planned so let’s get to it.

Giulia/Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade

The villains try to jump them to start but are quickly knocked to the floor. We settle down to Giulia and Perez trading rollups for two each until Perez is dragged over to the corner. Jade comes in to yell at Bayley, who drops her with a clothesline for two. Perez sends Bayley and Giulia to the floor for some dives and we take an early break.

Back with everyone down before Bayley Stuns Jade over the middle rope. A cheap shot cuts Bayley off the top though and double teaming ensues as the referee holds Giulia back. Perez mocks Bayley’s old wave before charging into a belly to back suplex to give Bayley a breather. The Bayley To Belly allows the tag off to Giulia, who sends Perez flying with a suplex. Jade accidentally runs Perez over with a forearm for two as everything breaks down again. Giulia drops Jade and Bayley hits the top rope elbow for the pin at 12:59.

Rating: B-. Nice opener here as Bayley feels like the biggest star around here, just due to her legendary status. It helps that NXT can get bigger names from the main roster here and if Bayley can do something for NXT, it’s all the better. The match itself was good action, though Jade taking the fall felt like a matter of time more than anything else.

Eddy Thorpe insists he isn’t done and will make his mark in NXT.

It’s time for the Grayson Waller Effect and hometown boy Austin Theory is rather popular until Grayson Waller cuts them off. Waller brings out Oba Femi as the guest and praises him, only for Theory to say he doesn’t see their potential. Femi brings up that he is the only one of them to be NXT Champion but Theory talks about how Femi is going to get to the main roster and then wind up on the indies selling t-shirts. Femi asks where their titles are and offers them a title shot at Vengeance Day. Waller tries to accept but here is Ava to say she makes the matches. Cue Trick Williams, who is planted with the Fall From Grace.

Izzi Dame says there is nothing going on with her and the D’Angelo Family. She helped D’Angelo keep the NXT Title because neither of them like Shawn Spears. Cue Ridge Holland to yell at her but Stacks cuts that off.

Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

Williams is still banged up and Lee has Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont with him. Lee wastes no time in knocking Williams, with his bad ribs, into the corner. More shots to the back keep Williams in trouble but he pulls Lee’s high crossbody out of the air. The back gives out but Williams knocks him hard to the floor. A Meteora from the apron sends Williams into the announcers’ table though and we take a break.

Back with Williams kicking his way out of a half crab and dropping Lee with a shot to the face. The Trick Shot is loaded up but Igwe pulls Lee to the floor in time. Back in and Lee is launched over the top onto the other two and Williams unloads in the corner. The referee is finally thrown down and Williams is DQ’ed at 10:10.

Rating: C+. This was more about making Williams look intense and that worked out well. There is a very, very good chance that we are coming up on Williams vs. Oba Femi at Stand & Deliver and Williams is going to have to get warmed up on his way there. Beating up Lee is a good way to get started there and this was a nice way to make Williams feel serious.

Post match Williams grabs a chair and the ring is cleared out in a hurry.

Ava yells at Oba Femi for overstepping his bounds before making Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller in a triple threat at Vengeance Day.

Post break Ava yells at Trick Williams and makes him/Femi vs. A-Town Down Under next week.

Women’s North American Title: Shotzi vs. Fallon Henley

Henley, with Fatal Influence, is defending so Shotzi has Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley to even things out. Shotzi grabs a hurricanrana to start and a wheelbarrow faceplant gets an early two. Henley bails to the floor so Shotzi hits a big dive and the other four brawl to the back. Shotzi’s kick only hits the post though and Henley takes the leg out as we take a break.

Back with Shotzi hitting an inverted cannonball but Henley grabs a hair faceplant. A stretch muffler is broken up and Shotzi’s Sliced Bread gets two. Shotzi crushes her with a top rope backsplash for two but another Sliced Bread is broken up. Something like a reverse explodes drops Shotzi and the Hoedown (Fameasser) retains the title at 10:15.

Rating: C. Not much to this one, other than Henley’s finisher is called the Hoedown, just in case you wanted her to be treated as a serious star. I have no idea how that was the best name they had, but for now Henley gets to hang onto the title. That being said, I can’t imagine Henley holding the title past Vengeance Day when Stephanie Vaquer likely gets a title shot.

Post match Stephanie Vaquer comes out for the staredown and the title match is official for Vengeance Day.

Kelani Jordan and Karmen Petrovic argue over Ashante Thee Adonis.

Ava makes Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez for the Women’s Title at Vengeance Day. Perez approves, Cora Jade doesn’t.

Ethan Page vs. Cedric Alexander

Alexander starts fast and hammers away to choke Page in the corner. A dropkick puts Page down again but he goes after the bad fingers for a needed breather. The covering is taken off of the bad hand and Page sends it into the post as we take a break. Back with Alexander fighting back and grabbing a modified Koji Clutch. That’s broken up with a grab of the bad hand and Page breaks up a handspring. The Twist Of Fate finishes Alexander at 11:12.

Rating: C. I’m starting to get into this more angry and aggressive Page as it is starting to make him stand out a bit more. What matters the most here is that Page continues to look like a monster and that is likely going to lead to a showdown with Je’Von Evans at Vengeance Day. Page has gone from little more than a generic villain to something more interesting and that is nice to see.

Post match the beatdown stays on but Je’Von Evans runs in for the save.

Fatal Influence is ready for Stephanie Vaquer.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Josh Briggs gives Yoshiki Inamura his own vest so they can match.

Vengeance Day rundown.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Meta Four vs. Naomi/Bianca Belair

Naomi and Belair are defending. Jackson takes Naomi down to start but gets caught in a wristlock to slow things down. An exchange of rollups gets two each and it’s off to Belair for a Paisan Elbow. Legend comes in to face Belair and the fans definitely approve. A headscissors is countered into a swinging backbreaker to drop Belair and Legend’s running moonsault gets two as we take a break.

Back with Naomi being sent into the corner but we cut to Cora Jade yelling at Ava backstage. Naomi gets over to Belair for a needed tag and house is quickly cleaned. The handspring moonsault gives Belair two but everything breaks down. Belair is sent outside for a dive from Jackson and the wheelbarrow faceplant/cutter gets two on Naomi. Legend’s powerbomb is countered into an X Factor for a needed breather but Jackson gets a VERY near fall (with the fans booing it being called two and commentary calling it out). A quick KOD retains the titles at 12:58.

Rating: B. I’ve been rather critical of Legend but sweet goodness has she come a LONG way in the last year or so. She has gone from horrible to a heck of a powerhouse and she feels like a star. The ending felt like it could be moving somewhere later on, but for now, Belair and Naomi getting a hard fought win is nice to see.

We get a test pattern saying WWE TRANSMISSION but those words are deleted and VENGEANCE DAY comes up instead.

Results

Giulia/Bayley b. Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade – Top rope elbow to Jade

Wes Lee b. Trick Williams via DQ when Williams shoved the referee

Fallon Henley b. Shotzi – Hoedown

Ethan Page b. Cedric Alexander – Twist Of Fate

Bianca Belair/Naomi b. Meta Four – KOD to Jackson

