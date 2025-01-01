Hall’s NXT Review – 12.31.24  

NXT

Date: December 31, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

It’s the last wrestling show of the year (at least around here) and we also have one week to go before New Year’s evil, which has already been set up and now we get to see where things are going. Most of the matches are ready to go and now we are likely in for one more week of building things up. Let’s get to it.

Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Vice starts fast and pulls her into a chinlock, which is reversed into an armbar. Back up and Vice fires off the kicks, setting up the running hip attack in the corner. We take a break and come back with Vice hitting Two Amigos but taking too long to dance, allowing Jordan to do the dance and take her down instead. Back up and Jordan flips into a choke but manages to get to the ropes. Cue Cora Jade for a distraction though and Jordan gets a bridging rollup for the pin at 8:54.

Rating: C. This was another good example of a match that was hurt by the break in the middle, as probably 40% of it was in the commercial. Other than that, it was Vice doing her strikes and Jordan escaping with gymnastics. I’m not sold on Jordan as a villain yet but I’ll take it over her being rather dull on the other side.

Post match Jade unloads on both of them with the kendo stick but Stephanie Vaquer makes the save. Vice accidentally elbows Vaquer in the face when Jade ducks and panic ensues.

It’s time for the NXT Awards, with Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak at Stand & Deliver winning Match Of The Year. Briggs is the only one who gets to talk, but he does thank everyone who “feasted their eyes” on the match.

Video on Giulia, who wants to join the list of NXT Women’s Champions.

Moment Of The Year is…Joe Hendry in NXT. Hendry is grateful and teases another appearance, right before an ad for Raw on Netflix.

Cedric Alexander isn’t happy with Ethan Page attacking Je’Von Evans. A match seems to be set for New Year’s Evil but here is Page to taunt Alexander, triggering a brawl. We’ll do it right now.

Cedric Alexander vs. Ethan Page

Joined in progress with Alexander hammering away before hitting a pair of dropkicks. Another running dropkick to the back of the head gets two and Page is sent outside for a suicide dive. Back in and Page hits his own dropkick for two, setting up the chinlock. Alexander fights up and strikes away, setting up a Michinoku Driver for two of his own. Page pops back up with a big boot into a Twist Of Fate for the pin at 4:26.

Rating: C. Page isn’t about to lose to someone on the level of Alexander and thankfully they didn’t waste a lot of time getting there. Page took out Evans a few weeks ago and needed a win to back it up, which is what he got here. It wasn’t anything great and it didn’t need to be, as Page looking more like his old self was the point.

Post match Page crushes Alexander’s hand in a tool box.

Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont/Wes Lee seem to like what Shawn Spears is telling them. Hank and Tank need partners.

Shotzi/Gigi Dolin vs. Meta Four vs. Kayden Carter/Katana Chance

Carter knocks Dolin to the ropes, where Legend tags herself in and puts Dolin on the apron. It’s quickly off to Jackson to suplex Shotzi. Everything breaks down and some running shots have Jackson in more trouble. Carter comes back in for a running boot to put Shotzi on the floor, with Carter and Chance’s dives taking out everyone else. We take a break and come back with Dolin striking away at Legend before Carter comes back in with a basement superkick.

The Keg Stand gets two on Legend with a bunch of people making the save. A belly to back moonsault hits Jackson’s raised knees as everything breaks down. Shotzi tries a dive and lands ON HER HEAD but thankfully she’s up fast enough to get take out by a dive from Jackson. Cue Fatal Influence for a distraction though, allowing Meta Four to hit a wheelbarrow faceplant/cutter combination to finish Dolin at 11:24.

Rating: C-. I really wasn’t feeling this one as it was kind of all over the place with people just doing stuff until even more people interfered to give Meta Four the win. The good thing here is that Shotzi is ok, as that was an absolutely terrifying landing. She was right back up though and I’m not sure how she managed to make that happen without a bad case of broken neck.

Post match the Unholy Union pops up on screen to challenge the Meta Four to a match with title implications.

Lola Vice tries to apologize to Stephanie Vaquer, who is not having it. Kelani Jordan comes in to mock them and everyone has to be pulled apart. Cora Jade is watching when Ava comes in to put her in a four way #1 contenders match next week for a shot at the Women’s North American Title.

Ava is in her office with William Regal, Lexis King and Charlie Dempsey. Apparently the rules aren’t clear if the Heritage Cup can change hands via DQ. Therefore, next week, King vs. Dempsey for the Cup, one fall, sudden death. Regal is having nothing to do with this. There are like five rules for the Cup. How is that not clear? It took them a week to figure this out?

The Tag Team Of The Year is Nathan Frazer and Axiom. Yes, the team who have dominated the tag division and won the titles twice while holding them for over half of the year are in fact the winners.

Frazer and Axiom wouldn’t have it any other way but OTM comes in to say they’re coming for the belts.

Zaria and Sol Ruca are ready.

Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

Zaria is here too. Ruca takes her down with a headlock to start before voiding a charge to send Dame shoulder first into the post. Back up and Dame takes her out of the corner as Shawn Spears is watching from the platform. Ruca fights up with some springboard shoulders and a running X Factor. Dame rolls outside and has to avoid Ruca’s moonsault, which hits Zaria instead. Back up and Dame boots her in the face, setting up a Sky High for the pin at 4:58.

Rating: C. This was more about Ruca and Zaria than anything else and I’m not even sure why they’re having issues. At the same time, Spears being involved isn’t exactly making it more interesting, but this hasn’t been the most thrilling show so far. At least Dame got a win for a change after not exactly doing much for a good while.

Hank and Tank might have a partner for tonight: Andre Chase.

The Female Superstar Of The Year is Roxanne Perez. Again: the woman who dominated the title scene winning is hardly a shock.

Perez isn’t surprised. Neither am I.

Hank And Tank/Andre Chase vs. Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont/Wes Lee

Chase is looking rather unkempt and is in street clothes. The villains jump them to start and Hank gets caught in the wrong corner. That’s broken up and it’s off to Tank, who is whipped into the corner by Igwe. Everything breaks down and Chase hits a top rope flip dive onto Igwe and DuPont as we take a break.

Back with Hank still in trouble and getting caught with a pop up World’s Strongest Slam. Lee grabs a guillotine choke and a pop up double stomp hits Hank again. Hank fights out and brings in Tank for the house cleaning but quickly hands it off to Chase. Igwe gets knocked down and Chase loads up the spelling stomps but brings Hank back in instead before walking out. That leaves Hank to get hit in the ace, setting up a Stunner to give Igwe the pin at 12:00.

Rating: C. Here we have a storytelling match as Chase is back but can’t do it without it being Chase U. That’s going to create some issues going forward and those should be interesting, but for now this was a bunch of people with nothing else going on having a math where Chase was involved. You can get by with that on occasion, though this show hasn’t exactly been must see so far.

Ashante Thee Adonis calls Karmen Petrovic about New Year’s Eve but gets voicemail, saying he’ll spend it alone if he can’t spend it with her. Nikkita Lyons comes up to invite him to a party but he turns her down.

Shawn Spears praises Izzi Dame but gets turned down. The D’Angelo Family comes in before anything can happen, so Spears implies he’s coming for D’Angelo. With Spears gone, D’Angelo tells the Family to take him out.

Kale Dixon asks Andre Chase about the next semester, but Chase says Chase U is dead. Well that’s a sad way to end the year.

New Year’s Evil rundown.

It’s time to announce the Male Superstar Of The Year but Oba Femi interrupts before anyone is named. Femi says the award doesn’t matter because it’s just a popularity contest. He goes on about how he’s going to win the title because “I am the captain now.” Cue Trick Williams to interrupt, saying he needs to dig deep to retain next week.

Williams calls Femi “Old Beatable Oba”, which is true because otherwise it would be title vs. title. How long is Femi going to leave when he loses this time? Eddy Thorpe runs in to send them into each other and breaks the trophy over Femi’s head. Thorpe holds up the title to end the show. So I guess Femi won, but I don’t think it was ever made clear.

