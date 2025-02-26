Hall’s NXT Review – 2.25.25  

NXT

Date: February 25, 2025

Location: Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We’re on the road again and on the way to Roadblock in a few weeks in New York. Things are also getting interesting again around here as we have the new mysterious group of people attacking various stars, including Mr. Stone at the end of last week’s show. Throw in some big TNA names, such as Moose and the Hardys in action this week, and we should be in for a fun night. Let’s get to it.

Women’s North American Title: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Karmen Petrovic

Petrovic, with Ashante Thee Adonis, is challenging. Vaquer takes her down to start but Petrovic kicks out of trouble, setting up a full nelson with the legs. That’s broken up so Petrovic hits something like a Shining Wizard for two. A tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and legdrop give Vaquer two but the running knees in the corner miss. Back up and Vaquer is sent outside, setting up a big dive and we take a break.

We come back with Vaquer striking away and grabbing the figure four necklock for the faceplants onto the mat. Vaquer goes up but gets hurricanranaed back down, setting up a spinning kick to the head for two. Petrovic superkicks a springboarding Vaquer out of the air for two but Vaquer gets smart by taking out the leg. The SVB retains at 11:42.

Rating: B-. Petrovic was working here and has come a long way since being little more than a bunch of kicks. That’s still the majority of her offense but there is enough to make her feel like a more complete worker in the ring. Vaquer feels like a star and the fans are reacting to it as well and it could be a long time before she drops the title.

Post match here is Giulia to interrupt. She congratulates Vaquer but says that she (Giulia) is the real best champion. The result: a challenge for a title vs. title match.

Ariana Grace and Santino Marella are happy with what is going on but Lola Vice comes in, saying she wants a fight. Vice is willing to fight Grace, assuming someone in her family taught her to fight. The match is on.

Lexis King tells Oba Femi that he’s ready for Moose. Femi doesn’t seem so sure.

TNA X-Division Title: Lexis King vs. Moose

Only Moose’s title is on the line. The much bigger Moose powers him into the corner to start and they trade slaps to the face. Moose puts him on the top and hits a dropkick out to the floor (that’s always impressive). King is whipped hard into the steps but he gets in a shot of his own. Back in and Moose release Rock Bottoms him out of the air, followed by a big backdrop onto the ramp.

Moose kicks him in the face (as it seems like we came back from a break though we never went to split screen or anything else) but King is back with a superkick as the fans approve. A high crossbody gives King two but Moose runs the corner and hits a spinning high crossbody for two of his own. Moose grabs a powerbomb for two, with the fans way behind the hometown King. The Coronation connects out of nowhere to give King two more but Moose is back with the spear to retain at 9:32.

Rating: B-. This crossover is going in something of a weird direction as you regularly see someone winning another promotion’s title. That hasn’t happened (yet) in this whole thing and I keep waiting to see it. King got in some hope spots here, but the idea was to push Moose as someone who could smash through good competition on his way to a showdown with Oba Femi down the line.

Post match Oba Femi comes out and says that in two weeks at Roadblock, it’s title vs. title when he faces Moose. Well that was quick.

Shawn Spears talks about how he is transforming people such as Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance and Izzi Dame. They are the new Family running NXT and next week, it’s time to take the North American Title.

Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan got in an argument on a bus earlier today.

Here is Jordynne Grace for a chat. From the moment she first set foot in a WWE ring, she knew she belonged. Now it is time for her to become a champion and it is a matter of time before she is facing either Stephanie Vaquer or Giulia. Cue Roxanne Perez to interrupt, saying she knows everyone wants to be part of the best women’s division in wrestling, the division that Perez runs.

Grace says if this is Perez’s division, where is her title? Perez threatens to win the Women’s Title at Wrestlemania and then come back here to win the NXT Women’s Title again. Grace brings up the saying about having a plan until you….and then she hits Perez in the face. Putting Grace against someone who seems to be moving up to the main roster is a smart way to start her off.

Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans talk about what they both want and Williams does not seem impressed. Things are about to get physical but Ricky Saints comes in to introduce himself. Williams gives him a fist bump and then leaves, with Saints wondering why everyone is so angry around here.

Jaida Parker is annoyed at Kelani Jordan and while there might be a Him in WWE, Jordan is not the “Her” in NXT. Parker is getting a feel for her promos and they’re working well.

No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Hardys

The Hardys’ TNA Tag Team Titles aren’t on the line. Even Wren Sinclair is doing Jeff Hardy’s dance during his entrance. Jeff and Heights start things off with Jeff hammering away as the fans tell the Hardys that they still have it. The double elbow and fist drop/flipping splash combination get two on Heights but it’s Borne coming in for armbar. One heck of a clothesline drops Matt but he’s quickly over to Jeff, who uses Heights for Poetry In Motion.

That’s not it though as another Poetry On Motion off the ramp hits Borne and we take a break. Back with Matt in trouble as Fraxiom is watching from the ramp. Matt fights out of a chinlock and walks over for the tag to Jeff. The Whisper In The Wind takes the Crew out and the Plot Twist (Twisting Stunner into a neckbreaker) gets two on Borne. The Twist Of Fate into the Swanton Bomb finishes Borne at 11:11.

Rating: C+. The match was fine but there was a grand total of no chance that the Hardys were losing here. That’s not a bad thing at all as this was all about having the Hardys make their NXT debuts. Like them or not, the Hardys are indeed living legends in tag team wrestling and it is a good thing to have them around on a show like this.

Post match Fraxiom gets in the ring to show respect, with Frazier saying they’re the best team in the world today and standing in the ring with the best team ever. Jeff cuts to the chase and issues the challenge so here is Santino Marella (to his old WWE music) and the match is on for Roadblock for the TNA Tag Team Titles. Dang that is a stacked show.

The D’Angelo Family has a meeting and D’Angelo is proud of Stacks for trying, even if he came up short. D’Angelo is banged up but he has to try to deal with Shawn Spears next week.

Zaria and Sol Ruca are in the trainer’s room but Piper Niven comes in, saying Chelsea Green is in the building. Green comes in and isn’t impressed, with a tag match being made for next week. Green: “Wait. What did I just agree to?” Niven: “We have a match next week.” Green: “Well that was stupid!”

Ariana Grace vs. Lola Vice

Grace gets in a jab to start and is quickly struck down in the corner. The running hip attack connects but Grace manages to strike away. A swinging neckbreaker puts Vice down and Grace grabs the cravate. Grace kicks her down again and finishes with the spinning backfist at 2:27.

The mystery group has attacked the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Eddy Thorpe is walking through Cincinnati and talks about how his people were once forced out of their land and moved out west. Somehow, this is like him having to face Trick Williams again, so name the time and place.

Ava is here for some announcements. She seems to clarify that Oba Femi vs. Moose is only for the NXT Title and NOT title for title.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Wes Lee/Ethan Page vs. Ricky Saints/Je’Von Evans

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont are here with the villains. Apparently Cody Rhodes has called Saints “the most naturally talented wrestler since Barry Windham.” That’s….probably not accurate. Evans hammers on Page to start so it’s quickly off to Lee, who gets dropkicked down. Saints comes in for the first time and elbows Lee in the face and slugs away in the corner. Page and Lee are sent outside and we take a break.

Back with Evans getting caught on top but Igwe and DuPont get involved so Page can hit a backbreaker onto the turnbuckle. The Boston grab stays on the back, with Lee adding a shot to the back of his own. A powerslam out of the corner gives Evans two but Evans is back with a spinning kick to the face.

The tag brings in Saints to pick up the pace with a tornado DDT and a spear gets two on Lee. Evans and Page brawl into the crowd but Saints is sent into the post. Igwe and DuPont offer another distraction so Lee can hit a Meteora for two. The Cardiac Kick is loaded up but Saints reverses into the Roshambo (running Dominator) for the pin at 12:47.

Rating: C+. Nice enough match here but this was all about getting Saints in the ring to introduce him to the NXT audience. He did perfectly fine as well, overcoming the odds at the end and winning over someone with some status. It wasn’t supposed to be some great match and it did exactly what it needed to accomplish.

A preview for next week’s show wraps us up.

Results

Stephanie Vaquer b. Karmen Petrovic – SVB

Moose b. Lexis King – Spear

Hardys b. No Quarter Catch Crew – Swanton to Borne

Lola Vice b. Ariana Grace – Spinning backfist

Ricky Saints/Je’Von Evans b. Ethan Page/Wes Lee – Roshambo to Lee

