Hall’s WWE NXT Review 2.4.25  

NXT

Date: February 6, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

We are just over a week away from Vengeance Day, which is going to be the night of the triple threats. Last week it was announced that both NXT Champion Oba Femi and Women’s Champion Giulia will defend their titles in triple threat matches, which makes things more interesting. Other than that, we have to fill out the rest of the card so let’s get to it.

Jacy Jayne vs. Stephanie Vaquer

The rest of Fatal Influence is here with Jayne. Vaquer wrestles her down without much effort before sending Jayne face first into the buckle. Some facewashes in the corner have Jayne in more trouble and they go outside. Fallon Henley gets in a cheap shot and we take an early break. Back with Vaquer putting her on top for a superplex and hitting some running knees in the corner. Jayne’s knee to the face gets two and, after Jazmyn Nyx’s interference fails, the SVB finishes Jayne at 11:21.

Rating: C. Take a challenger, have her beat the champion’s friend on the way to the title match. That’s as simple as you can get and it worked out well here. Vaquer is on the way to a big time title match and very well could wind up becoming the new champion. This was a good way to build her up and it worked out well.

Various women argue over recent losses.

Oba Femi is ready for A-Town Down Under tonight and he doesn’t owe Trick Williams a thing.

Here is Lexis King for a chat. He can’t be humble when he is on the path to becoming the biggest star in wrestling history. King plays by his own drums and why wouldn’t he? The King’s blood doesn’t run with that of a normal person and he wanted to be anything but his father. He has felt at his best when he is being his father’s son and the reality is the Heritage Cup has been mistreated. Therefore, he is now going to get rid of the old rules and turn title matches into regular one on one matches, one fall to a finish.

Cue Fandango (TNA’s JDC) of all people, who talks about how weird he got around here. They insult each other and he introduces himself as JDC (despite the Fandango music/graphics) before saying the title match is set for next week. Fandango coming back is a nice moment, but he’s still not the biggest TNA name to come over as part of the crossover.

Tony D’Angelo is in the CW series Wild Cards and the Family is excited. Except Stacks, who says this is what D’Angelo is doing but he doesn’t have time for them. D’Angelo tells him to worry about Ridge Holland tonight.

Ridge Holland vs. Stacks

The rest of the D’Angelo Family is here with Stacks, who jumps Holland before the bell. Holland snaps off an overhead belly to belly suplex and sends Stacks outside for a ram into the steps. Stacks’ Codebreaker doesn’t get him very far as Holland grabs a belly to belly suplex. Izzi Dame’s distraction lets Stacks grab two but the Redeemer finishes Stacks at 3:44.

Rating: C. Much like the opener, they kept this to the point and didn’t try to do anything weird here. What matters the most is having Holland look strong, likely on the way to a title match with Tony D’Angelo. Stacks is still having issues with his boss and that could make for an interesting situation down the line.

Fraxiom is interrupted by Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, who say they could win the Tag Team Titles in their one show. Fraxiom isn’t overly impressed.

Zaria/Sol Ruca vs. Gigi Dolin/Tatum Paxley

Ruca and Paxley start things off with an exchange of quickly broken headlocks. A faceplant puts Paxley down and it’s quickly off to Zaria vs. Dolin. Everything breaks down and Ruca gets dropkicked, allowing Paxley to drop a backsplash for two. Paxley gets underneath Ruca and lifts her up for a choke (that’s a new one) before handing it off to Dolin for a twisting Swanton. Ruca manages to headscissor her way to freedom though and it’s off to Zaria to clean house. Everything breaks down and Ruca gets shoved into Zaria but Zaria pulls Paxley out of the air. The F5 drops Paxley onto Dolin and the Sol Snatcher finishes at 4:22.

Rating: C+. I’m not sure what happened with Zaria but it feels like she came in on fire and then just fell through the cracks. This doesn’t feel like a major feud as she’s just kind of thrown into a tag team with Ruca. The match was energetic but it doesn’t feel like something that matters all that much.

We look at some NXT women in the Royal Rumble.

Trick Williams hasn’t seen Oba Femi tonight but the game plan is to show that he deserves the Vengeance Day title shot.

Here are Bayley, Roxanne Perez and Giulia for a chat. Well hold on as Perez wants to talk about her success in the Royal Rumble, where she broke Perez’s longevity record. Bayley cuts her off, talking about how she built the first ring in this arena with her bare hands. In this arena, Dusty Rhodes taught her how to hold a microphone. Bayley is fine, but what happens if Perez doesn’t win at Vengeance Day? Perez threatens to win all of the titles but here is Giulia to say she’ll keep the title.

Cue Charlotte to interrupt, saying Mama is home. This will always be her home and the last time she won the Women’s Royal Rumble, she cashed in and won the NXT Women’s Title. Perez had a nice performance at the Royal Rumble but she’ll finish second place again if she faces Charlotte. Giulia, the hype is real but Charlotte is still better. Oh and she’ll beat Bayley too. Cue Cora Jade to clear the ring, with Charlotte glaring at them. While I can’t imagine Charlotte coming after the NXT Women’s Title, it’s nice to see them teasing it.

Ava has Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page held apart. Evans is suspended, but Page would rather they face each other at Vengeance Day. Ava makes the match, if Evans can get cleared.

Josh Briggs gets a tag match with Hank and Tank next week.

Ridge Holland comes up to the D’Angelo Family and wants a North American Title match. The solution? A cage match.

Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic

They shove each other around to start and Petrovic’s arm doesn’t work very well as Jordan powers her into the corner. The armbar goes on again but Jordan is sent outside and takes out Ashante Thee Adonis. Back in and a springboard DDT gives Petrovic two as we take an early break.

We come back with Jordan knocking her down and nipping up as Jaida Parker is watching from ringside. Petrovic strikes away and gets two off some clotheslines. Back up and Jordan knocks her down, setting up a pair of One Of A Kinds. A glare at Parker and a choke finish Petrovic at 10:20.

Rating: C. This Adonis/Petrovic stuff just isn’t interesting and it’s getting worse every week. I’m not sure what the appeal is supposed to be and while Jordan is getting somewhere, the other two are kind of there. Parker and Jordan could be an interesting feud for both though, as Parker continues to rise up the ranks.

Post match Jordan keeps up the choke and the result is reversed.

Stephanie Vaquer is coming for the Women’s North American Title and isn’t worried about Fatal Influence.

Bayley gets Cora Jade next week.

Fraxiom is ready for either Hank And Tank or Yoshiki Inamura/Josh Briggs.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

A-Town Down Under are ready to team tonight but then argue over who will be the next NXT Champion.

Vengeance Day rundown.

Oba Femi/Trick Williams vs. A-Town Down Under

Williams tags himself in to start so Theory fires off some shoulders in the corner. Femi isn’t pleased and Theory’s rolling dropkick to Williams makes it even worse. Williams chops his way out of trouble and hits a hard slam before it’s off to Femi for a harder slam. Femi and Williams keep arguing though, with Femi pulling him to the floor. A dive takes the good guys out and we take a break.

Back with a jumping knee to the face and rolling neckbreaker putting Williams down for two. Femi gets knocked off the apron so Williams has no one to tag after he jawbreaks his way out of a chinlock. A pop up right hand gives Williams a needed breather, allowing the tag off to Femi for a double Samoan drop. Williams tags himself back in and hits a spinning kick to Waller’s head for two. Cue Eddy Thorpe with a strap to Williams, allowing Waller to hit a rolling jumping Downward Spiral for the pin at 12:08.

Rating: C+. This was exactly what it was supposed to be with Femi and Williams not getting along, though I’m still not sure what appeal Thorpe is supposed to have. The guy isn’t overly interesting and yet he’s still in the main event scene no matter what. Other than that, you have Femi being ready to crush the annoying villains, which is how things should go.

Post match the whipping continues.

We get the test pattern again but this time it transitions into four people in the shadows to end the show.

Results

Stephanie Vaquer b.. Jacy Jayne – SVB

Ridge Holland b. Stacks – Redeemer

Zaria/Sol Ruca b. Gigi Dolin/Tatum Paxley – Sol Snatcher to Dolin

Karmen Petrovic b. Kelani Jordan via DQ

A-Town Down Under b. Oba Femi/Trick Williams – Rolling jumping Downward Spiral to Williams

