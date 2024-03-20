Hall’s NXT Review – 3.19.24  

NXT

Date: March 19, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We are just over two weeks away from Stand & Deliver and most of the card is already set. There is always the chance that we could be seeing something new on the show but for now we are waiting to see what happens in Philadelphia. This week will see the return to the ring for Trick Williams so let’s get to it.

Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

They start fast with Perez choking on the ropes early on. A Downward Spiral plants Paxley and a Russian legsweep gives Perez two. Perez cranks back on the arm for two more but Paxley is back up with a dropkick. Some kind of flipping slam puts Perez down but she sends Paxley shoulder first into the corner. The crossface finishes for Perez at 4:03.

Rating: C. They were moving out there and this was the newly villainish Perez (complete with blue in her hair), which worked well. She’s been needing an edge of this kind for awhile now and it’s helping already. Paxley is the closest thing Lyra Valkyria has to a friend so Perez taking Paxley apart works well to set up their title match.

Post match Perez tells Ava to come out here and give her the title she never lost. Instead here is Lyra Valkyria, with her arm in a sling, to brawl with Perez. That earns her a crossface on the bad arm so Perez can hold up the title.

The Meta Four ask Lash Legend about the kiss from Trick Williams. The Alpha Academy of all people come in to ask the same, with Legend walking away.

Ava comes in to see Lyra Valkyria in the training room, with Valkyria demanding the title match against Roxanne Perez at Stand & Deliver. The match is on.

Oba Femi is scheduled to come out here for an announcement but Josh Briggs says come out here and try putting him through the ring. Cue Femi to say his results speak volumes but Briggs says he is just a little bit tougher. The fight seems imminent, only to have Dijak interrupt. Dijak says he’s got next but Briggs says cool it Shaft. Dijak: “Like Samuel L. Jackson Shaft? I don’t know if you can see this or not, but I’m white.” Femi isn’t impressed and it’s a three way brawl into a standoff.

Shawn Spears is watching and talks about the downfall of a man and his ego. Spears gets up to leave and Joe Gacy is watching him.

We look back at Trick Williams challenging Carmelo Hayes for Stand & Deliver. The match has been officially made.

Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament First Round: Axiom/Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

It’s Charlie Dempsey/Miles Borne for the Crew with Axiom and Dempsey fighting over arm control to start. Frazer comes in to grab a headlock but everything breaks down in a hurry. The Crew is sent outside for a pair of dives, only for Dempsey to wheelbarrow suplex Axiom back inside.

We take a break and come back with Axiom’s middle rope crossbody being countered into a tabletop suplex for two. Axiom wins a slap off though and brings in Frazer to clean house. A running shooting star press gives Frazer two but Borne is back up with a spinning powerslam. Everyone gets knocked down until Axiom takes Borne up top for a super Spanish Fly. Frazer adds the Phoenix splash for the pin at 9:49.

Rating: B-. It shouldn’t be a shock that this worked well as you had two talented teams out there with some time to get things going. Axiom and Frazer work well together and the Crew more than hung in there the whole time. Good match here with the right team going forward, and perhaps even further than that.

We look back at Lexis King beating Mr. Stone and Von Wagner having to make the save.

Stone yelled at Wagner for carrying him out like a baby. A split seems possible.

The Wolfdogs argue over who paid for dinner last night. The Alpha Academy come in to wonder why they aren’t in on the Tag Team Title shots so they get a match with the champs next week. If the Academy wins, they’re in the Tag Team Title match at Stand & Deliver.

Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

Reece has Malik Blade and Edris Enofe with her. They trade takedowns to start until Reece is back with a headlock. An X Factor gives Reece two but Ruca is back up with a superkick. That earns her a flipping clothesline but Ruca Iconoclasms her off the top. Ruca sends her into the post and it’s the Sol Snatcher for the pin at 3:20.

Rating: C. As tends to be the case with Ruca, the big finish was the highlight here and it worked rather well here. Ruca is someone who could be moved up the ladder rather quickly and this was a good way to bring her back (since LVL Up doesn’t really count). That Sol Snatcher will take her a long way and she has the charisma to back it up.

Post match Blair Davenport runs in to knee Ruca in the face.

Wren Sinclair and Gigi Dolin aren’t happy with Dolin’s loss last week. Cue Arianna Grace to say it’s time to bring out the real lady in Dolin. To begin with, she gets a sash dubbing her Ms. NXT In Training.

Ridge Holland says he is going to do what everyone wants him to do.

Here is the D’Angelo Family for a chat. Tony D’Angelo talks about the power of the D’Angelo Family and introduces the new counsel: Luca Crusifino. We get a quick pledge of loyalty before Tony promises to break Ilja Dragunov at Stand & Deliver. Dragunov pops up on screen to say he’s ready but D’Angelo cuts him off, saying next week it’s Dragunov vs. Stacks. D’Angelo makes some threats to wrap it up.

The Women’s Title match is set for Stand & Deliver.

Thea Hail asks Riley Osborne if they can still be friends. That’s fine, though Osborne has to get to the ring for his match.

Lola Vice is ready to fight Karmen Petrovic.

Heritage Cup: Riley Osborne vs. Drew Gulak

Gulak is defending on behalf of the No Quarter Catch Crew and the rest of the team, plus Chase U, are here. Round one begins with a technical off until Osborne gets in an armbar. That’s broken up and they fight over arm control, with Osborne striking away in the corner. Osborne knees him out of the corner and hits a shooting star press for the first fall at 2:37.

Round two begins with with Gulak bailing to the floor and getting taken down with a big dive. Back in and Osborne kicks her in the face for two before they trade rollups for two each. They run the ropes until Gulak grabs a sunset flip for the pin to tie it up at 1:26 of the round and 4:40 overall.

Gulak decks him after the bell and we take a break. Back with Gulak choking away until Osborne escapes for an enziguri. As Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx are here to mock Chase U, Gulak is fine enough to grab the Gulock but the round ends. Round four begins with another Gulock attempt being reversed and they trade rollups for two each. Osborne small packages him for two and hits a heck of a chop. They go to the corner with Osborne loading up a superplex, only to have Thea Hail chase Jayne inside. The distraction lets Nyx trip Osborne, allowing Gulak to get the pin to retain at 2:14 of the round and 10:52 overall.

Rating: B-. They were keeping up the pace here and it was nice to see someone other than Noam Dar in there for a change. Osborne is someone who doesn’t do anything new but what he does looks nice. The Catch Clause keeps things fresh as well, and it’s nice to have that much variety after so long of the same stuff around this title for the better part of ever.

Brooks Jensen storms out of the arena when Fallon Henley comes up to ask how he is. Jensen says he’s tired of things going wrong and leaves. Kelani Jordan comes in to rant about Kiana James and Izzi Dame and a tag match seems likely.

Thea Hail storms into Ava’s office and gets a match with Jazmyn Nyx. Duke Hudson is there too and is told he’s in a match next week. If he wins, he might be in the North American Title picture at Stand & Deliver. Works for him.

Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament First Round: OC vs. Tank Ledger/Hank Walker

We’re joined in progress with the OC being cleared out of the ring and taken down on the floor. We settle down to Anderson being sent into the corner and crushed with stereo standing splashes. Ledger kicks Anderson a few times but it’s Gallows coming in to knock Walker off the top. Back in and Walker gets big booted, allowing Anderson to send him into the corner. The chinlock goes on until Ledger fights out and hits an enziguri, allowing the tag back to Ledger. A toss belly to back suplex gets two on Anderson but Gallows makes a save. The spinebuster into the Magic Killer finishes Ledger at 7:53.

Rating: C. Ledger and Walker were trying but there was only so much they could do against an experienced team like the OC. The OC might not be what they were at their peak but they’re still bigger than most of the teams in NXT. It’s a good idea to have them in the triple threat match next week, but that might be it for them in NXT.

Trick Williams is ready for Noam Dar tonight and tells Carmelo Hayes to stay out of it.

Kiana James and Izzi Dame approve of Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx’s recent efforts. With Jayne and Nyx gone, Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan run in for the brawl.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

The rest of the Meta Four is here with Dar. Williams slams him down a few times to start but has to roll out of an ankle lock. A guillotine works a bit better for Dar but it’s broken up and Williams hammers away. Dar kicks him down again for a breather and we go split screen, with a security guard telling Carmelo Hayes “it’s time”. Williams is back up and knocks Dar outside as we take a break.

Back with Williams putting him on top for a slugout until Dar grabs a triangle choke. That’s broken up as Williams powerbombs his way to freedom, followed by a jumping clothesline. Dar is able to grab the ankle lock again, complete with the grapevine, but Williams makes the rope. Williams grabs a quick Rock Bottom into a flapjack but Lash Legend gets on the apron. Her slap attempt lets Dar grab a German suplex for two but the Trickshot gives Williams the pin at 11:12.

Rating: B-. This is the kind of win that Williams needs, as he’s getting ready for the biggest match of his career. He beat someone who had been a champion for a very long time and that is the kind of win that gives him some credibility. Williams has that aura that can take him a long way, but he needs to do something like this to make him more well rounded. It’s working so far, but he doesn’t have much time before Wrestlemania.

Post match Williams calls out Carmelo Hayes so here is…someone dressed like Hayes, with the real version disguised as a member of his own security. Hayes jumps Williams and takes him out to end the show.

Results

Roxanne Perez b. Tatum Paxley – Crossface

Axiom/Nathan Frazer b. No Quarter Catch Crew – Phoenix splash to Borne

Sol Ruca b. Brinley Reece – Sol Snatcher

Drew Gulak b. Riley Osborne 2-1

OC b. Hank Walker/Tank Ledger – Magic Killer to Ledger

Trick Williams b. Noam Dar – Trick Shot

