Hall’s NXT Review – 4.15.25  

NXT

Date: April 15, 2025

Location: Capitol One Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

It’s the last show before Stand & Deliver and there are still some spots that need to be filled in. The main thing that needs to be done is filling in the final spots in the women’s ladder match, but there is always the chance that another match can be added. Other than that, the already announced card has some build to be done so let’s get to it.

Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Wes Lee

Non-title and the winner gets a North American Title shot on Saturday, so here is Ricky Saints to join commentary. It’s a brawl to start until King gets triple teamed for an early beating. Thorpe drops all of them and a suplex gets two on King. Lee gets to take over for a bit and drops everyone but King avoids some charges to send everyone else into the corner.

Thorpe gets low bridged to the floor and a Codebreaker in the ropes gives King two on Lee. Back in and Lee puts everyone else down with a Tower Of Doom before a running shooting star press gets two on Page. Lee’s suicide dive hits King and Page sends Thorpe into Saints. That’s enough for Saints to get ejected and we take an early break.

Back with Page cleaning house and getting a Boston crab on King. Thorpe puts a crossface on King at the same time so Lee has to dive in to break up the tap. With the holds broken up, King gets caught in an electric chair, with Lee adding a Whisper In The Wind to take everyone out. Page and Lee slug it out until Thorpe Meteoras Lee, only to get caught with the Coronation. Page is right back up with the Twisted Grin to pin King at 12:21.

Rating: B. Fast paced and action packed opener here, with Page getting the title shot in the match that had already been set up. The good thing is that they had enough going on here to make you think there was a chance someone else could win, which is a nice bonus. Page makes the most sense though and it should make for a good title match.

Post match Page taunts Saints, who runs back in for a spear.

Jordynne Grace talks about starting out in wrestling and knowing she needed something else. This involved turning her body into a wall of muscle and becoming something that you couldn’t find anywhere else. She got to TNA and is now in WWE and knows what she has to do to win her first WWE title this weekend.

Various women talk about how they’re going to win the Women’s North American Title.

Women’s North American Title Qualifying Match: Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice

Gigi Dolin is here with Paxley. Vice takes her down to the mat to start but can’t get something like a crossface. Paxley reverses into an armbar but has to get out of a triangle choke. We take a break and come back with Vice cutting off a charge in the corner, setting up some rapid fire kicks. The running hip attack gets two on Paxley, who is right back with a running crossbody in the corner. Paxley catches her on top and pulls her down but the Psycho Trap is blocked. Instead, Vice hits the spinning backfist for the fast pin at 9:59.

Rating: C+. It feels like Vice hasn’t been around much lately and hopefully this is the start of something else for her. I’m not sure how likely she is to win the title, but at least she’s going to be on the show again. Paxley and Dolin are seemingly just a low level tag team at the moment and I don’t quite see a ton of upside there.

Giulia was tired of waiting for Stephanie Vaquer and she’s back for revenge and her title. Jaida Parker is confident but Giulia will show her how to take pain. Jordynne Grace is strong, but Giulia will introduce her to strong style.

The women’s division argues in the back so Ava makes a four way women’s tag match for Stand & Deliver, with the winner getting a Women’s Tag Team Title shot next week. Roxanne Perez needs a partner.

Tag Team Gauntlet Match

For the title shot at Stand & Deliver. Hank & Tank is in at #1 and Tyson DuPont/Tyriek Igwe are in at #2. Vic says this is the matchup that we have all been waiting for and…I really don’t think that’s true. Anyway Tank and DuPont lock up to start with DuPont taking over and handing it off to Igwe. That’s broken up and it’s back to Hank for the house cleaning, including the powerslam/neckbreaker combination to pin Igwe at 1:40.

The Culling is in at #3 with Hank & Tank taking it right to them. A running seated senton gets two on Jensen and we take a break. Back with Hank in trouble but getting in a clothesline to drop Vance. The referee doesn’t see the tag though and an assisted powerslam gets two on Hank. As tends to be the case, Hank breaks away rather shortly thereafter and the hot tag brings in Tank. House is cleaned but Tank gets caught in an electric chair. Jensen goes up but Tank powerslams him out of the air for the pin at 10:10 total.

The No Quarter Catch Crew are in at #4 and go right after the tired Hank & Tank. Heights grabs a chinlock but Tank jawbreaks his way to freedom, allowing Hank to come back in to make the comeback. Borne hits a big flip dive to take Hank & Tank down though and we take a break.

Back again with Heights suplexing Tank and hitting a crossbody for two. Hank pulls Borne outside though and Tank gets a rollup pin on Heights at 17:59. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura are in at #5 (the last team) and start hammering away on Hank. Everything breaks down and Hank & Tank pull themselves up, with Hank getting a quick small package to pin Briggs and win at 20:47.

Rating: C+. I still don’t care much for Hank & Tank but they did have a story here and it fits to see them coming back and beating so many teams who had beaten them. The fans are getting into them as well and it makes sense to have them get the shot here. It was a bunch of rollups and quick wins, but I’ll take it over a team being randomly thrown out there.

Evolve’s Kali Armstrong is ready for her main event but Ava teases that she has a surprise for the qualifying match for the final spot in the Women’s North American Title ladder match.

Oba Femi arrives….and Darkstate is following him.

Jaida Parker knows that looking the part isn’t the same as being the best. She knows the pressure and is ready to move up to the next level. She lost her best friend when her uncle passed away and she knows she can lose anyone. Now she just needs the big game situation.

The D’Angelo Family, minus Tony D’Angelo (as this was Stacks’ call) gets in a fight with Darkstate in the parking lot, which goes inside. Various weapons are used and some Evolve wrestlers are beaten up before they crash through a wall. A fire extinguisher goes off and Luca Crusifino is slammed onto a car. Cue D’Angelo himself with a crowbar to clear out Darkstate. Cops arrive and D’Angelo yells at Stacks for going over his head. D’Angelo has gotten the match set up for Stand & Deliver. Stacks understands that he went too far.

Stephanie Vaquer is ready for the biggest match of her life. We see her going back to her native Chile as champion and talking about how important this was for her.

Hank & Tank are ready to win and Fraxiom come in to say they’re ready.

Roxanne Perez has found a tag partner: herself! That doesn’t work for Ava, but Cora Jade comes in to tease being her partner.

Stand & Deliver rundown.

Andre Chase is scared about ruining Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon but Thea Hail comes in to say Chase didn’t ruin her. She’s ready to win the Women’s North American Title. This would have been a better surprise if Hail hadn’t been shown in a graphic before the break.

Women’s North American Title Qualifying Match: Karmen Petrovic vs. Thea Hail

Ashante Thee Adonis is here with Petrovic and they trade rollups to start. Petrovic gets knocked to the floor but cuts off Hail’s dive. Hail makes the comeback without much trouble and a spinning double underhook slam plants Petrovic. The Kimura finishes Petrovic at 2:41. That’s a great return, but it gets Hail into a ladder match, which doesn’t work as well.

Here is Trick Williams to say he’ll win the NXT Title. Cue Oba Femi to say that Williams is a broken record, saying the same things he has said for months. No one is singing along though, because the spotlight has moved on. Williams seems ready to fight but Je’Von Evans comes in to tell Williams to shut up. Evans says Williams is dismissed and turns his attention to the Rules. Evans has dropped Femi a few times lately and knows it is a matter of time before Femi goes up to the main roster.

Femi was a star at the University Of Alabama (Femi: “Roll Tide.”) but Evans is a kid from North Carolina and shouldn’t have gotten here. Femi says being champion means he is the top dog and Evans is a CHILD. Williams is ready to fight again and Evans is sent to the floor so the other two can brawl. Evans dives in to take both of them out though and holds up the title to end the show. This was about all you needed for a final push towards the title match, with Evans getting a chance to shine over the two much bigger stars.

Results

Ethan Page b. Eddy Thorpe, Lexis King and Wes Lee – Twisted Grin to King

Lola Vice b. Tatum Paxley – Spinning backfist

Hank & Tank won a tag team gauntlet match last eliminating Josh Briggs/Yoshiki Inamura

Thea Hail b. Karmen Petrovic – Kimura

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.