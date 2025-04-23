Hall’s NXT Review – 4.22.25  

NXT

Date: April 22, 2025

Location: BleauLive Theater, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Booker T., Corey Graves, Vic Joseph

We are done with Stand & Deliver and still in Las Vegas so it is time for a pretty big show. In this case, we have the Women’s Title and Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line, which should make for a good night. Other than that, it is time for a bunch of fallout and getting ready for the next major event. Let’s get to it.

We open with a long Stand & Deliver recap, which was an eventful show.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tatum Paxley/Gigi Dolin

Paxley and Dolin are challenging after winning an elimination match at Stand & Deliver. Morgan knocks Paxley into the corner to start but gets pulled down by her hair. Rodriguez quickly comes in for a swinging front facelock to take over. Paxley gets in a facebuster on Morgan but Dolin can’t do much with Rodriguez. A high crossbody is countered into a powerslam to give Rodriguez two but everything breaks down. Paxley moonsaults off the apron onto both champions and we take a break.

Back with Rodriguez grabbing a chinlock on Paxley before handing it off to Morgan. Three Amigos set up the Eddie Dance for two but Paxley knees her way out of Rodriguez’s suplex. A DDT breaks up the suplex and it’s off to Dolin to pick up the pace. The Tejana Bomb is broken up and Paxley’s 450 connects with Morgan making the save. The Cemetery Driver is loaded up but Morgan comes in off a blind tag with a top rope Codebreaker to drop Paxley. That means the Tejana Bomb to Dolin sets up Oblivion to retain the titles at 11:30.

Rating: C+. Dolin and Paxley were a fine choice from NXT to go after the titles and the match wasn’t bad at all. The two title changes in the last two days made the belts feel like they could be in a bit more jeopardy here and that helped a lot. Morgan and Rodriguez are turning into the big bads of the division and that is something the titles have been needing for a long time.

Lexis King asks Penn and Teller to bring his Heritage Cup back but has to admit that magic is real and defend the Cup tonight. Deal, and he gets the Cup back.

We look at NXT starts competing at Bloodsport.

Darkstate mocks Miles Borne and the No Quarter Catch Crew. Je’Von Evans comes in and a match is made for later.

Here is Ricky Saints for a chat. Saints is happy to have retained the title and even his mother doesn’t think much of Ethan Page. Cue Lexis King to interrupt and while he’s happy to have his Cup back, he wants the North American Title. King will even put the Cup up to make it title for title. Works for Saints.

Thea Hail is happy with Hank & Tank and Sol Ruca for winning at Stand & Deliver but Jaida Parker and Fatal Influence aren’t happy with Hail’s energy. Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne tell Fallon Henley to deal with it and leave. Henley says she will since the other two never could.

Heritage Cup: Lexis King vs. ???

King is defending against…the returning Noam Dar, with commentary not exactly giving him a hot reception. Dar takes him down for a quickly broken ankle lock before hitting a running shot in the corner. Some elbows to the face get two but King runs him down with a knee to the head for the same. Dar strikes away but gets superkicked down for two. King misses a Swanton though and a spinning elbow gives Dar the Cup back at 4:03.

Rating: C+. They didn’t have much time here but Dar beat him pretty decisively. After the Cup has had so many things going on with it recently, I’m wondering if we might be coming up on a unification match. Without the rounds, there isn’t much of a point to having the Cup as its own thing, so unless Dar is reinstating the rules (which he could), I’m not sure why it needs to exist.

Roxanne Perez is annoyed at people taking her spotlight and is ready to win the Women’s Title tonight.

Fallon Henley vs. Thea Hail

The rest of Fatal Influence is here too. Henley chops away in the corner to start but gets rolled up for a fast two. It’s too early for the Kimura as Booker goes on a rant about Chase U being a horrible university. Hail throws her down but gets caught with something like a reverse exploder suplex. Nyx distracts the referee but Jayne kicks Henley by mistake. The Kimura makes Henley tap at 2:25.

Here is Oba Femi for a chat. Femi gets right to the point in saying he did exactly what he promised he would do at Stand & Deliver. We pause for an OBA chant before Femi praises Je’Von Evans for being better than he expected. He can’t stand Trick Williams though, because he is just that much better than Williams. Cue Williams to say he wants the one on one title shot. And here is Joe Hendry.

He isn’t seeing the same Williams that he tagged with last year. The truth is that Williams is entitled instead of hungry and now he’s just a whiny b****. Williams wants to talk about what he believes: Hendry had his moment and got beaten up at Wrestlemania. Hendry: “I was in the ring and you were in the stands.” He’ll be defending the title at Rebellion, but he has business with Femi. Williams tries to get involved and is quickly tossed out, leaving us with a staredown. That could be interesting.

Luca Crusifino comes to meet Stacks in the desert. Crusifino yells at Stacks for turning on the D’Angelo Family and wants this to be solved. Stacks asks if Crusifino knows why he was invited out here. Crusifino: “….oh f***.”

Sol Ruca, with Zaria, is happy but Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come in to mock her. Ruca tells them to get out and threatens to come for the titles.

Trick Williams breaks a bunch of stuff and Ava throws him out.

Darkstate vs. Je’Von Evans/Miles Borne

It’s Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin for Darkstate with the other two on the floor. Borne works on Lennox’s arm to start and it’s quickly off to Evans for a springboard hurricanrana. Griffin throws Evans into the corner though and drops him with a shoulder. Some dropkicks put Darkstate on the floor but Griffin pulls Evans’ dive out of the air. Borne’s dive works a bit better though and we take a break.

Back with Griffin pulling Evans out of the air again and sending him flying with a fall away slam. Lennox tosses Evans to Griffin for a powerslam and a waistlock has Evans in more trouble. Evans finally rolls over and brings in Borne with the diving tag so house can be cleaned. Everything breaks down and Griffin pulls Evans out of the air again (dude never learns) for a planting. A double powerbomb finishes Borne at 9:57.

Rating: C+. Darkstate might not be anything original but what matters is they are being treated like something important. They came in, made an impact, and have racked up some wins. The people involved aren’t exactly anything special but they’re being presented as something good and that’s what’s going to make this a success.

The rest of the No Quarter Catch Crew is on the stage and does not approve.

Shawn Spears has been talking to Ava when Yoshiki Inamura comes in, saying it is time for him to go back to Pro Wrestling Noah. He wanted to win the Tag Team Titles so Ava gives him one more shot with Josh Briggs next week. Cue Briggs to ask how that happened. Inamura: “Old Japanese secret.”

Tony D’Angelo goes to Riz’s hotel room and they can’t believe what Stacks has done. They realize they haven’t heard from Luca Crusifino but D’Angelo says it’s going to have to come to blows with Stacks. Riz wants them to work it out but we’re beyond that point. D’Angelo wants Riz to go to a safe house and she reluctantly agrees.

Ricky Saints is happy that Noam Dar won the Heritage Cup but Lexis King is still getting his title shot. Ethan Page comes in for a distraction and King decks Saints.

Andre Chase opens a suitcase and pulls out a Chase U sweater. Chase: “WE’RE F****** BACK BABY!”

Women’s Title: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez

Perez is challenging and takes her into the corner to start but gets wrestled down. They trade rollups for two each until Perez gets two more off la majistral. That’s good for a staredown until Vaquer takes over, only for the Devil’s Kiss to be blocked. Perez gets in a shot on the bad arm and we take a break.

Back with Perez dropkicking her out to the ramp, where Vaquer hits a superkick into a 619. A springboard crossbody drops Perez on the ramp again and NOW the Devil’s Kiss can get quite the reaction. The SVB is blocked but Vaquer gets a regular backbreaker instead. Perez is right back with the crossface and she flips back into the middle of the ring. That’s reversed into some near falls but Pop Rox is blocked. A dragon screw legwhip sets up SVB to retain the title at 11:39.

Rating: B-. That very well might be it for Perez in NXT as there is a grand total of nothing left for her to do around here. She’s dominated the division before and now it is in the capable hands of the newcomers. Let Vaquer, Grace and Giulia run things for a bit while Perez sees what she can do on the main roster where she belongs.

Post match Giulia comes out for the staredown. Jordynne Grace is watching from the crowd to end the show.

Results

Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez b. Tatum Paxley/Gigi Dolin – Oblivion to Dolin

Noam Dar b. Lexis King – Spinning back elbow

Thea Hail b. Fallon Henley – Kimura

Darkstate b. Je’Von Evans/Miles Borne – Double powerbomb to Borne

Stephanie Vaquer b. Roxanne Perez – SVB

