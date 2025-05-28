Hall’s NXT Review – 5.27.25  

NXT

Date: May 27, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, Booker T.

We’re done with Battleground and that means it is time to start the rather long road to the Great American Bash. Assuming they don’t have a June special, that’s a long way off to get ready for something but it could be a nice positive. The big story coming out of Battleground is Trick Williams winning the TNA World Title. As for tonight, Ethan Page is challenging for the North American Title so let’s get to it.

We open with a long Battleground recap.

North American Title: Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page

Page is challenging and the brawl is on before the bell, with security having to hold them back. We’re not waiting though as the match officially gets going, with Saints grabbing a headlock on the mat. Page reverses into one of his own but it’s too early for the Ego’s Edge. Instead Saints slips out to the apron and plants Saints down as the fight heads to the floor. Security comes in to break it up again so here is Ava to say….something as we take a break.

Back with Page and Saints beating up the security, with the fans approving. Security tries to get them broken up again but Page uses the distraction to hit a Twisted Grin onto an open chair. Saints is down on the floor and the Ego’s Edge connects for two back inside. They slug it out and Saints counters a powerslam into a tornado DDT. Saints fires off some clotheslines but Page hits an even bigger one to cut him off. A neck snap across the top rope sets up the Twisted Grin to give Page the pin and the title at 12:52.

Rating: B-. This was a wild brawl to start but then it turned into a regular match, which went well too. Saints is likely moving on to something bigger, with the title being a good way to start his NXT run. Page getting the title is a nice way to boost him up again, and adding a former NXT Champion to the title lineage is a smart idea.

Fatal Influence continues to snipe at each other, even though Jacy Jayne is facing Stephanie Vaquer tonight.

Video on TNA’s Mike Santana, who is making his NXT in-ring debut tonight.

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura are glad to be back together and want the Tag Team Titles.

Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

The No Quarter Catch Crew is here with Heights. Santana grabs a headlock to start before a dropkick sends him into the corner. A springboard spinning crossbody drops heights, who is back up with something like a hiptoss. That’s fine with Santana, who sends him outside for the big running flip dive.

We take a break and come back with Heights hitting some running clotheslines up against the ropes. A gutwrench suplex gives Heights two and we hit the chinlock. Santana is back up with a clothesline and enziguri into a rolling cutter for two. The fans certainly approve but are a bit more silenced with Heights hitting a Death Valley Driver. Santana is back up with a fireman’s carry faceplant into Spin The Block (discus lariat) for the pin at 10:22.

Rating: B-. Santana is one of those stars who has one of the most important things you can have in wrestling: that fire in his eyes. There is something you get when you look at him and it makes Santana feel like that much of a bigger deal. It would not surprise me at all to see him be the TNA World Champion at some point this year and coming over to WWE one day down the line. This was a heck of a debut for him and it’s a good sign for his future.

The High Ryze is ready to take over.

Andre Chase tells his students to take risks so they ask Ava for a match. She gives them a match with Darkstate next week, which isn’t what Chase means.

Tony D’Angelo yells at Luca Crusifino about what he did/didn’t do at Battleground. Crusifino says Stacks let him go and he was scared of what would happen if he reached out. D’Angelo says he doesn’t know if he can trust Crusifino, who insists D’Angelo can.

Here is Trick Williams for a chat. He brags about being the first NXT star to be the TNA World Champion but doesn’t want to hear those cheers. These people here are the same people who were cheering for the Average Joe. He’s on his way to TNA to defend the title, which has been held by names such as Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and more. Now he’s turning his back on the fans because they turned their backs on him.

Cue Mike Santana to interrupt, which Williams calls a mistake. Santana isn’t having that because TNA is on a roll and Williams isn’t ruining that. Santana calls Williams a pretend rapper and champion who has never dealt with someone like him. A fight is teased but cue TNA boss Santino Marella to make the title match for next week. Williams isn’t interested in shaking hands so Santana clears the ring and holds up the belt.

Ava tells Stephanie Vaquer that she’ll be in a tag match at Worlds Collide and needs a partner. Lola Vice comes in to say she’ll do it.

Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley

Paxley drives her into the corner to start and manages a butterfly suplex for a knockdown. Parker’s Backstabber out of the corner gives her a breather and the Tear Drop connects. A double arm crank goes on but Paxley is right back up with a rollup. An enziguri has Parker in more trouble and a running flipping Fameasser drops her again. Parker is knocked to the floor, where she grabs one of Paxley’s dolls and throws it inside. The distraction allows Parker to hit the Hypnotique for the pin at 3:49.

Rating: C. This felt like another step in Paxley’s decline, though I’m not sure how far that is going to go. At the same time, it is nice to see Parker getting another win as she continues to look strong. What matters the most is that she is turning into a bigger star and could wind up being a player in the title picture sooner than later.

Post match Thea Hail runs in to chase Parker off.

Video on Jasper Troy.

Jasper Troy vs. Dante Chen

Troy powers him into the corner to start and tries a slam. Chen slips out but gets sent flying with a backdrop. A drop onto the top rope has Chen in more trouble and Troy hits a backbreaker. That seems to wake Chen up a bit though and he grabs a tornado DDT. Troy runs him over again though and hits a Boss Man Slam for the win at 3:39.

Rating: C+. And that is why Chen has a job. He’s out there to make someone like Troy look good and it worked well enough. Troy is already getting into things with Oba Femi so he needed a win like this to get him a nice in-ring start. Odds are he’ll be in for a bigger match next time, but at least he did well to start.

Post match Oba Femi pops up on the platform, saying that Troy’s five minutes of fame are over because he has the Ruler’s attention.

Charlie Dempsey mocks Myles Borne and Tavion Heights for their losses, saying it’s time for the team to regroup. Borne doesn’t want to take a step back and agrees to face Dempsey for his freedom from the team. We’ll make it a rounds match.

Here is Ethan Page to celebrate his title win but Je’Von Evans interrupts. Evans talks about their history together and now he is getting a title shot at Worlds Collide. Cue AAA’s Laredo Kid, who wants the title as well. That’s not all though, because here is Rey Fenix to be the other challenger in a four way match at Worlds Collide.

In her office, Ava announces that Sean Legacy gets a title shot against the winner.

Tatum Paxley freaks out over her loss but runs into Sol Ruca and Zaria. They’re here if Paxley needs someone to talk to but the Culling is shown watching behind them.

Women’s Title: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne

Jayne, with Fatal Influence, is challenging. Vaquer charges in and the brawl starts fast, with Jayne getting rolled up for an early two. The Devil’s Kiss is broken up and Jayne gets two off a suplex. Back up and Vaquer sends her into various buckles but here are Chik Tormenta and Dalys for a distraction. Lola Vice runs in to cut them off and Vaquer hits a 619 into a springboard missile dropkick.

We take a break and come back with Jayne hitting a running kick to the face for two. Frustration is setting in so Jayne hits a Sling Blade backbreaker. Vaquer fights up and it’s a double swinging faceplant for a double down. Back up and Jayne knocks her into the corner for a knee to the face. Jayne knees her in the face as well for two of her own but Vaquer grabs a dragon screw legwhip.

They head to the floor where Jayne is sent into the steps but Henley offers a distraction back inside. That’s fine with Vaquer, who rams them together and then dives onto both of them. Back in and the Devil’s Kiss connects but Henley gets in a cheap shot from around the post. Jayne’s discus forearm connects for the pin and the title at 13:02.

Rating: C+. Well. That happened. This feels like a way to move Vaquer up to the main roster really, really fast and that’s not a bad move. She had a quick run on the main roster and looked more than comfortable. Jayne winning something is quite the move for her and opens up the doors for a lot of potential challengers. This was quite the shock, but what matters here is Vaquer seems likely on the way to the main roster, where she belongs.

The ring announcer is so stunned that he has to be told to make the announcement.

