Hall’s WWE NXT Review 7.15.25  

NXT

Date: July 15, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph, Corey Graves

We’re officially done with the Great American Bash and the big story coming out of the show is…well not much really. There were no title changes and the main event was little more than a preview for the title match at Evolution. That isn’t much to go on, but we are about five weeks away from Heatwave so let’s get to it.

Great American Bash recap.

We also look at Blake Monroe turning on Jordynne Grace to cost her the Women’s Title at Evolution.

Here is Fatal Influence, with Jacy Jayne (and her banged up voice after an elbow to the throat) not being happy with what the rest of the team did at the Great American Bash. It’s all ok though because she got to shock the world again at the Great American Bash. Shocking people is what Jayne does best and that is what she is going to do again at TNA Slammiversary this weekend.

Cue TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich to say she’ll win the title on Sunday, but Jayne says she’s walking out with both titles. Cue Sol Ruca and Zaria, with Ruca saying she’s already got two titles. Zaria says Ruca was the MVP of the weekend with her three matches (granted she only won one of them) and the brawl is on. Just make the six woman tag already.

Video on Tony D’Angelo’s rise up the ranks of NXT.

Joe Hendry/Mike Santana/Trick Williams vs. Darkstate

Santana dives onto Darkstate on the floor to start fast and the brawl is on outside. They get inside with Santana hammering on Shugars. Williams gets in a side kick but Griffin comes in off a blind tag. Griffin decks Williams as he mocks Hendry and we take a break. We come back with Lennox wrestling Santana down but Santana avoids a charge in the corner.

Santana kicks Shugars away and it’s off to Hendry to clean house. The fall away slam sends Shugars flying and everything breaks down. Darkstate is sent to the floor but Williams wants to run things, earning a double shot to the face from Santana and Hendry. The two of them hit dives onto Darkstate…and here is the System (top heel stable in TNA) to brawl with Darkstate for the DQ at 9:04.

Rating: C+. This was about the big surprise run-in at the end and it worked well enough. That’s also a smart way out of things as Hendry and Santana weren’t going to be able to beat Darkstate on their own. NXT has done a pretty nice job of making Darkstate feel like a threat and they kept that going here.

Arianna Grace suggests she should have been in the battle royal at Evolution. Karmen Petrovic says she should have been in as well but Kali Armstrong (Evolve Women’s Champion) doesn’t want to hear it. The match is set for tonight.

Video on Stacks, who went from the underboss to being Tag Team Champions with Tony D’Angelo before eventually turning on the team

Evolve Women’s Title: Kali Armstrong vs. Karmen Petrovic

Armstrong (a powerhouse) is defending and throws Petrovic down without much trouble. Petrovic tries to kick away but Armstrong slugs her in the face. Cue Jordynne Grace to pull Armstrong to the floor and drop her with a right hand for the DQ at 1:13.

Post match Grace beats up Petrovic (because it isn’t about Armstrong) and demands that Blake Monroe get out here right now. Instead she gets Stevie Turner and Robert Stone to explain that Monroe isn’t here. We get a video from Monroe, who hates everything about Grace. Which of them would you rather be? Grace is invited to Monroe’s singles debut next week. Grace beats the two of them up and yells at Ava and security on the way out.

Team Undertaker (from LFG) is excited for Undertaker to be here next week. Trick Williams comes in and doesn’t want to hear it, even getting in one of their faces. Undertaker calls one of them.

Jasper Troy comes in to see Ava, who isn’t happy with him attacking Ricky Saints. Troy isn’t impressed but Ava makes Troy vs. Saints next week.

Video on Luca Crusifino, the mind behind the D’Angelo Family, who now seems to be on his own.

We look at the Evolution battle royal, won by Stephanie Vaquer, with Lash Legend making a strong showing.

Legend brags about her success and wants a title shot. Jaida Parker comes in

Stacks vs. Luca Crusifino vs. Tony D’Angelo

Stacks and Crusifino grab D’Angelo’s arms to start but he breaks it up and hammers away. Crusifino gets up to tackle D’Angelo down and hits a baseball slide to take both of them down on the floor. A springboard right hand sends Crusifino back out to the floor though and we take a break. We come back with Stacks in control and hitting a pair of running Cannonballs in the corner.

Stacks sends D’Angelo into Crusifino but D’Angelo fights up and they go outside. D’Angelo ducks a crowbar shot from Stacks, who misses a top rope knee as well. A double German suplex sends Stacks and Crusifino down and a Tower Of Doom makes it even worse. Crusifino gets up and hits a brainbuster onto the knee for two on D’Angelo. Stacks sends D’Angelo outside and grabs the crowbar, only for D’Angelo to spear him through a wooden wall. A spinebuster puts Crusifino through the announcers’ table and another one to Stacks gives D’Angelo the pin at 13:35.

Rating: B. This was the way the match needed to go, as D’Angelo is the biggest star of the three but hasn’t done much in recent weeks. The ending saw him get up and ram through both of them, which is a great way to get D’Angelo back on track. Good, hard hitting match here and it worked well.

Tavion Heights complains to Wren Sinclair about losing to Charlie Dempsey last week when Dempsey comes in. They’ll argue about this later, because Sinclair has a match next week. The guys can be in her corner if they want to be.

We look back at Yoshiki Inamura not accepting Josh Briggs’ interference at the Great American Bash, resulting in him his shot at Oba Femi and the NXT Title.

Here is Briggs, who lost an opportunity at the Great American Bash. Why did Inamura get a title shot so soon? Inamura has only been here less than a year and got a high profile title match but Briggs has been here four years and has never gotten a shot. The reality is that Inamura is too nice and if you have a shot, you take it. Cue Oba Femi to interrupt, saying that Briggs ruined the match.

Briggs says that Femi was taken to his limit and Inamura let him up for air. Cue Inamura to say that Briggs does not speak for him, with Femi saying that Inamura has earned a rematch. Inamura cuts Briggs off, saying he is his own man and he will win his way, with honor. Briggs issues the challenge for a triple threat match for the title next week. Game, and fight, on.

Ethan Page brags about his win and how great it is for North America. The big celebration is next week in Houston.

Ricky Saints is sore but ready for Jasper Troy next week.

Undertaker doesn’t like Trick Williams being rude to his LFG team and wants Williams to stay out of his yard.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

The Culling isn’t mad at Tatum Paxley, who is touched by the forgiveness. She has an idea for Sol Ruca.

Fatal Influence vs. Masha Slamovich/Sol Ruca/Zaria

Zaria powers Henley around to start and it’s off to Ruca to work on the arm. Slamovich comes in and gets hit in the throat, which is quickly shrugged off. It’s off to Jayne, who gets rolled up for a fast two but elbows Slamovich in the face for two of her own. Everything breaks down and Jayne gets double teamed, including the double elbow. We cut to Lexis King in the crowd, with Ava yelling at him.

Ruca surfs on Jayne’s back and slams Nyx down onto her for a bonus. Back up and Jayne gets in a cheap shot though and Nyx gets in a superkick to send Slamovich outside. We take a break and come back with Ruca fighting out of a chinlock. A jawbreaker allows the tag off to Zaria to clean house in a hurry. Fatal Influence gets together to strike away at Zaria and get her in the wrong corner for a change.

That’s broken up and it’s off to Slamovich for a rolling kick to the face. A double flapjack into a double flipping faceplant drops Slamovich again. Everything breaks down again but here is the Culling, with Zaria and Ruca taking out Paxley and Dame. Hank & Tank come in to brawl with the rest of the team and they all brawl to the back. That leaves Slamovich three on one…but she kicks Jayne in the head and Snowplows her for the pin at 12:25.

Rating: B-. So in theory, the title match on Sunday should be a total layup right? Slamovich just beat all three members of Fatal Influence on her own, including pinning Jayne clean. That’s quite the big accomplishment, though at the end of the day I’m expecting Jayne to win at Slammiversary. Either way, good enough stuff here with three matches (or likely matches) being advanced at once.

Slamovich hands Jayne her title, which Jayne snatches away.

We run down next week’s show.

