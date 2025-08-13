Hall’s NXT Review – 8.12.25  

NXT

Date: August 12, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

Heatwave is getting closer and this week has a guest star in the form of Joe Hendry. After walking out of a refrigerator last week (it’s a Hendry thing), he has a match set up with Charlie Dempsey. Other than that, some of the bigger guns around here are going to be dealing with Darkstate. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Ava runs into Hank & Tank in the parking lot and asks them to not interfere in the Darkstate match tonight. Hank & Tank: “We promise.”

Lash Legend vs. Nia Jax

Jax shoulders her into the corner to start but Legend does exactly the same (not to herself of course). Legend gets in quite the power display by picking Jax up for a drive into the corner. They go outside, where Jax is driven into the apron and Legend hammers away in the apron. Back in and Legend can’t quite get in a slam and they knock each other down. Legend knocks her outside again and we take a break.

We come back with Jax hitting the Samoan drop for two but missing a charge into the post. Legend’s over the back faceplant connects for a delayed two before Jax runs her over again. They go back to the floor, with Legend trying a fall away slam through the announcers’ table but crashing through it instead. Legend barely beats the count back in and Jax can’t believe what she’s seeing. A slam gets two on Jax so Legend tries a powerbomb out of the corner. That’s a bit too much though as Jax falls onto her with the Annihilator in a smart counter. Another Annihilator finishes Legend at 12:52.

Rating: B-. This was Legend trying to hang with a main roster monster and she was trying everything she could, only to eventually slip up in the end. I like the idea of Legend almost literally slipping her way to a loss in the end, but I’m also not sure she should have lost. This might have been a good place for Legend to win by countout or something like that, but at least she seemed to beat herself rather than Jax doing it for her.

Darkstate is ready to fight against four main eventers because that is their thing. The head is being cut off the snake tonight and then they’re coming for the Tag Team Titles.

Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice run into various women from Evolve and isn’t impressed, but does set up a match with Kendal Grey for tonight. Hank & Tank run in dressed in costumes but get chased off by Stevie Turner.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Joe Hendry

Wren Sinclair is here with Dempsey. They trade takedowns and armbars to start with Hendry getting the better of things. Back up and a running clothesline puts Dempsey down, only for him to come back with a backslide. Hendry shrugs that off and hits a quick Standing Ovation for the pin at 4:00.

Rating: C. This was basically an excuse for Hendry to be on the show and that’s not a bad way to go. Hendry is one of the biggest stars around NXT these days and it feels like a special moment when he shows up. The match was nothing much to see, though it doesn’t exactly bode well for Dempsey’s future as he’s on a losing streak these days.

Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan are warming up, with Vice being ready for a match at TripleMania. Jaida Parker comes in to say she’s next for the Women’s Title but the other two are both focused on their match.

Here is Josh Briggs, who doesn’t care about the fans booing him. He’s not happy with Yoshiki Inamura coming back to NXT and working on his own. Inamura is all about honor, so let’s put that honor on the line next week in a Philadelphia street fight. Cue Inamura to call him a jackass and say the honor will be in beating Briggs next week. The brawl is on, with both of them going up and Inamura chopping him onto security. Inamura hits a dive of his own to take everyone out.

We get a sitdown interview with Jordynne Grace, who is out of her neck brace. Grace says that Blake Monroe is right in that she has never been comfortable with herself. She always feels like an outsider and she let her guard down a bit with Monroe, which is her own fault. Grace isn’t happy with what she has done but she is ready to prove that she is strong in another way. At Heatwave, she is silencing the bully and proving that she is a champion. This was a good promo from Grace to show where she is and why she wants to fight.

Blake Monroe is in Ava’s office and is given a match tonight. Monroe accuses her of being biased.

We look at Jacy Jayne’s recent actions in TNA.

Fatal Influence isn’t worried about people women coming after Jayne’s title, though Jayne isn’t thrilled with Jazmyn Nyx getting them into tonight’s tag match. We see TNA’s Ash By Elegance and Masha Slamovich arriving, with Jayne not approving. Lainey Reid comes in to say good luck.

Oba Femi rallies the troops before tonight’s eight man tag. Everyone but Trick Williams is on the same page. Hank & Tank, dressed as exterminators, come in but get chased off by Mr. Stone. I’m guessing the writers watched AJ Styles in weird costumes last month.

Fatal Influence vs. Lola Vice/Kelani Jordan

Ash By Elegance (with the Personal Concierge) and Masha Slamovich are in the crowd. Jordan takes Henley down to start and it’s off to Vice, who avoids Jayne’s pump kick. Jayne kicks her down though and a backsplash gets two. Back up and Vice kicks away and everything breaks down with Fatal Influence being sent outside. Jordan is pulled out as well though and dropped with a triple shot as we take a break.

We come back with Jordan getting two off a sunset flip out of the corner. A clothesline gives Jayne the same but Jordan slips out of a backdrop and dives over for the much needed tag. Vice gets to hit back to back hip attacks in the corner and Jordan hits a springboard Fameasser for two. A double running knee gets two on Jordan with Vice making the save. Jayne and Jordan trade rollups for two each as everything breaks down again. Jazmyn Nyx tries to come in but gets sent out, leaving Vice to backfist Jayne. One Of A Kind gives Jordan the pin at 12:06.

Rating: B. This was a good example of “exactly what it needed to be” and there is nothing wrong with that. Jordan gets the pin to set her up as the next challenger to Jayne, who is already going to be dealing with the TNA women coming for the Knockouts Title. Throw in Nyx already having some issues with the team and things could be getting interesting rather quickly. Nice stuff here.

Jasper Troy says no one is protecting Ricky Saints and pain is coming.

Kendal Grey vs. Alba Fyre

Piper Niven is here with Fyre, who starts fast by striking away. Grey gets superkicked out of the air for two but she’s right back with a belly to back suplex. Chelsea Green and Ethan Page are watching in the back as Grey gets some kind of a choke. That’s broken up so Grey gets two each off a high crossbody and a suplex. Cue Page to ringside as Fyre comes back with a running knee. Fyre rakes the eyes and a Gory Bomb finishes Grey off at 4:05.

Rating: C+. Good enough here, with Fyre getting a win for a change. I’m not sure why they needed to sacrifice Grey to do it but at least Grey lost to someone on a higher level. Chelsea Green and Ethan Page have potential for some good comedy, and it’s better to have Green here where she has a fresh boss to annoy for a change.

Post match Page gets in the ring and asks if this is the best America has to offer. Cue Tavion Heights to yell at Page, with Tyra Mae Steele coming in for some German suplexes, including one to Page.

Jacy Jayne is banged up after the match but things get even worse as Ava tells her Santino Marella has put her in a triple threat match for the Knockouts Title at Heatwave against Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance. The Personal Concierge is very pleased, with Ava also putting Fatal Influence in a six woman tag against the Elegance Brand next week.

Chelsea Green isn’t happy with Ethan Page, who blames the “Mr. And Mrs. Olympics.” The solution is clear: a treaty between Canada and the USA!

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Darkstate vs. Oba Femi/Moose/Trick Williams/Je’Von Evans

It’s a brawl to start (shocking I know) and Evans hits a running shooting star on Shugars. Everything breaks down and Darkstate is set outside, where Williams is tossed onto them and we take a break. We come back with Femi and James in a fight over a suplex, with Femi getting the better of it. Femi and Griffin trade running shoulders until Griffin manages a powerslam. The chinlock goes on but Femi powers up and hits a slam. Evans comes in and hits a big dive over the top, followed by a suicide dive.

Back in and Lennox sends Evans into the corner, with Cutler blasting him with a clothesline for two. Evans slips away though and it’s Moose coming in to clean house, with the fans absolutely approving. Lennox gets planted with a shoulderbreaker and Evans hits a frog splash, with everyone else shoving them onto the pile for the save. The quadruple powerbomb is loaded up but Femi and Moose break it up and throw Evans back for a double Stunner (that was great). Moose spears Femi by mistake and Evans is left alone, with Williams standing there as Evans is powerbombed for the pin at 13:18.

Rating: B-. That was the ending that made the most sense as there was no reason for Williams to want to go help Evans. Williams has his title and that’s all he’s going to care about. Moose and Femi having another power match down the line could work well, though it feels like Evans is probably going to be the next in line. Or they’ll do a four way.

Hank & Tank run in to brawl with Darkstate to end the show.

Results

Nia Jax b. Lash Legend – Annihilator

Joe Hendry b. Charlie Dempsey – Standing Ovation

Kelani Jordan/Lola Vice b. Fatal Influence – One Of A Kind to Jayne

Alba Fyre b. Kendal Grey – Gory Bomb

Darkstate b. Je’Von Evans/Moose/Oba Femi/Trick Williams – Quadruple bomb to Evans

