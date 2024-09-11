Hall’s NXT Review – 9.10.24  

NXT

Date: September 10, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Booker T., Vic Joseph

We are on the way to the CW and the show is already looking up. Last week saw Giulia challenging Roxanne Perez for a Women’s Title shot on October 1, with Perez accepting. Giulia is making her in-ring debut tonight against Chelsea Green, plus TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is here for an open challenge. Let’s get to it.

Opening recap.

Tag Team Titles: Axiom/Nathan Frazier vs. Street Profits

The Profits are challenging after the Rascalz were taken out under “conspicuous circumstances”. The fans want the smoke as Ford and Axiom start things off with Ford hitting a running shoulder. Ford flips over a clothesline and grabs a headlock on the mat before it’s off to Dawkins and Frazier. The pace picks up and Frazier hits a running shot to send Dawkins outside.

Back in and stereo basement superkicks drop Dawkins for two but he breaks out of Axiom’s chinlock. Ford fires off some clotheslines and Rock Bottoms Frazier into a People’s moonsault for two. Dawkins tosses Axiom into a German suplex from Ford for two more but Frazier is back in with a 450 for two on Ford. Everyone is knocked down until Dawkins goes up, only to get caught in the super Spanish Fly. Ford breaks up the 450 though and it’s a Doomsday Blockbuster to plant Frazier….and Tama Tonga pulls Ford out for the DQ at 7:50.

Rating: B-. This was getting going at the end but the interference is what matters the most here. The Bloodline being here is weird enough but it makes things feel that much more important. Either way, good start to a match here, and it wouldn’t shock me to see the Bloodline be the “circumstances” that took out the Rascalz.

Post match the Bloodline (Tongas and Jacob Fatu) come in and wreck both teams.

Tony D’Angelo has paid someone we can’t see to take out Oba Femi.

Video on Giulia’s debut and challenge to Roxanne Perez.

Giulia vs. Chelsea Green

Giulia knocks her down to start, followed by a middle rope dropkick to send Green flying again. Green comes back with a facebuster and a pump kick but Giulia grabs a Spider Web (something like an Octopus Hold). That’s broken up so Green chokes in the corner, setting up a German suplex.

A lifting Downward Spiral gives Green two and we hit a full nelson with the legs. Giulia flights out and sends her to the apron for a neckbreaker to the floor as Green can’t get away. Green manages to send her over the announcers’ table but a missile dropkick misses back inside. Giulia’s running knee sets up a northern lights bomb for the pin at 6:51.

Rating: C+. This wasn’t a squash but it was a fairly dominant victory for Giulia, which is what it should have been. Green isn’t the most accomplished star in WWE but she’s been around long enough that beating her means something. Giulia felt like a star here and once she turned it up in the end, Green was overwhelmed. It was a good, effective debut and did what it needed to do.

Trick Williams is ready for Pete Dunne tonight and then he’s coming for his NXT Title again.

Jordynne Grace talks about how important the TNA Knockouts Title really is, which is why she wants the best from NXT to come after it.

Lexis King is at a barber shop and shows us a highlight reel of his greatest hits. Then Oro Mensah jumps him.

Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne argue over who is going to step up to Jordynne Grace.

Heritage Cup: Je’Von Evans vs. Charlie Dempsey

Dempsey is defending. Round one begins with Dempsey taking him down into an armbar but gets caught in a wristlock. Dempsey tries to slip out but can’t shake Evans away. Instead he takes Evans into the corner and stomps away. They trade monkey flips and Evans grabs a hurricanrana as the round ends. Round two begins with Evans missing a charge into the corner but coming out with a middle rope sunset flip for two. They fight over a backslide until Dempsey gets a dragon suplex for the pin at 1:01 of the round and 4:39 overall.

We take a break and come back with Evans small packaging Dempsey for two, followed by the top rope spinning splash for the pin at 2:51 of the round and 8:51 overall to tie it up. Round four begins with Evans hitting a running forearm in the corner and knocking Dempsey outside. A neck snap over the rope cuts Evans off for two and some neckbreakers keep Evans in trouble. Evans is back out with a suplex but a butterfly suplex has him in trouble as the round ends.

Round five begins with Evans’ sunset flip getting two and a rollup gets the same. A springboard clothesline gets a delayed two, with Miles Borne putting the foot on the rope. Cedric Alexander brawls with Borne to the back so Evans knocks him to the floor for a huge dive over the top. Cue Tavion Heights to jump Evans though and Dempsey gets the pin to retain at 2:09 of the round and 15:10.

Rating: B-. Heights being back was a good way to keep Evans looking strong in defeat. Dempsey needed to win here after just getting the Cup back, making this a good enough way to go. The round system still works well as a way to set this stuff apart and it feels like its own division, even if there are only a few people involved with it at a time.

Rosemary and Wendy Choo want to destroy Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. They have made their bed but have forgotten to look underneath it.

Ethan Page is happy to see Pete Dunne and Trick Williams beat each other up because he can pick up the scraps on October 1.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will be in Chicago on October 1.

Oba Femi vs. ???

Non-title and it’s…..HAMMERSTONE (a powerhouse from TNA) answering, apparently the person Tony D’Angelo paid off earlier. Hammerstone gets backed up against the ropes to start but pushes Femi away. Femi is knocked outside, where he hits a jumping clothesline to knock Hammerstone off the apron.

Back in and another clothesline sets up a chinlock, with Hammerstone getting up fast. A fireman’s carry toss gives Femi two but Hammerstone blocks a stomp on the mat. Hammerstone fights back and hits a running clothesline into some suplexes and a chokeslam for two. Femi is up again with a belly to back toss and a pop up powerbomb for the pin at 5:26.

Rating: C+. This one is going to depend on what you know about Hammerstone. He was a force in MLW and has shown flashes of success in TNA but this was quite the disappointment. Hammerstone was beaten up for the most part and then lost clean in the end. Of course you don’t have an outside beat your unstoppable monster, but I was expecting a hoss fight and got a five minute match with Femi mostly dominating.

The D’Angelo Family is not pleased.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are ready but Chase U walks in, with Duke Hudson promising to hurt Ridge Holland.

Wren Sinclair isn’t sure which title she should go after and asks if Kelani Jordan has ever considered an open challenge. They both leave so Lola Vice and Jaida Parker can talk about how they want to beat up Fatal Influence. Vice sounded rather serious here.

CM Punk was impressed by Giulia’s debut and is going to call Ava with an idea.

Ridge Holland vs. Duke Hudson

Hudson starts fast and takes it outside, with Holland being sent into the steps. Back in and a suplex has Holland in more trouble but he drives Hudson back first into the barricade. A running clothesline drops Hudson for two and a crossbody against the ropes cuts off his comeback. Something like a Jackhammer puts Hudson down and the lifting DDT finishes for Holland at 4:11.

Rating: C. Hudson was fighting for his school here but it’s too early for Holland to get what is coming to him. That is going to come when Andre Chase is back, which mans Holland is going to have to run through Riley Osborne first. For now, it was short and to the point, with Hudson getting in what he could before Holland took him apart.

Post match Holland beats him up even more, including another lifting DDT onto a piece of the barricade.

Jordynne Grace runs into Giulia for a cool visual.

Pete Dunne is ready to fight Trick Williams and move on to become NXT Champion.

MizTV will be in Chicago on October 1.

We look back at the Bloodline wrecking the Street Profits and Axiom/Nathan Frazier.

Wes Lee comes in to commentary and says he took out Trey Miguel so the Rascalz couldn’t get the title shot. He wants Zachary Wentz in a street fight in Chicago.

TNA Knockouts Title: Jordynne Grace vs. ???

Grace is defending against….Sol Ruca. Grace gets taken down to start but avoids a low superkick. A gutwrench suplex drops Ruca but it’s too early for the Juggernaut Driver. Instead Ruca pulls her outside, followed by the awesome springboard splash for two back inside. We take a break and come back with Ruca slipping out of a MuscleBuster but getting pulled down onto the turnbuckle.

Ruca is right back up with a high crossbody but Grace rolls through and tries a swinging Rock Bottom, which is reversed into a DDT to give Ruca two. Grace is back up with a World’s Strongest Slam into a Vader Bomb for two, followed by the MuscleBuster. And never mind as the lights go out and Rosemary/Wendy Choo are here to jump Grace for the DQ at 8:56.

Rating: B-. Ruca got in a few shots but this was more of Grace dominating until the DQ ending. That was a wise way to get out of having Grace beat a talented start like Ruca so this had to be done. As usual, Grace feels like she could be a major star here at the drop of a hat and odds are she will the second she is allowed to sign. Nice match here, with the ending that had to take place.

Post match Grace gets choked out.

Tatum Paxley shows Lyra Valkyria her dolls of various villains, with Valkyria telling her to be calm. A tag match against Choo and Rosemary seems set for next week.

Giulia, with Funaki, is in Ava’s office when Roxanne Perez comes in to say Giulia isn’t taking anything over. Giulia teases violence but Ava says save it for Chicago.

Dion Lennox warns Brooks Jensen about Shawn Spears (who is there too). With Lennox gone, Jensen and Spears seem to be ok.

Ashante Thee Adonis and Eddy Thorpe argue over Thorpe’s friendship with various women.

Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

Last Man Standing for the NXT Title shot on October 1. They slug it out to start with Williams getting the better of things. The fight heads outside with Williams being whipped into the steps and suplexed onto the apron as we take a break. Back with Williams hitting some leg lariats but Dunne rolls to the floor. The chair is brought in and a neckbreaker onto it gives Williams a six.

Dunne is back up with a German suplex and wedges the chair in the corner. They head outside again with Williams being put on the steps for a running boot to the head. The floor mats are peeled back (you don’t see that much anymore) and Dunne plants him with a DDT for nine (yes off a DDT on exposed concrete).

Back in and Williams hits a pop up right hand but the Bitter End gives Dunne another eight. Dunne gets the chair but Williams kicks it into his face for eight of his own. Williams pulls the cover off of the announcers’ table, only to get powerbombed through it. They fight out into the fans and onto the platform, with Dunne hitting a Russian legsweep down through some tables. Cue Ethan Page to mock them both until Williams bats the count to win at 14:17, backdropping Page through the table in the process.

Rating: B. The ending to this was a bit of a weak spot as Williams just popped up to win, but the rest of the match took a different path than most of these matches. Until the last few minutes, they mostly kept this basic, with just the chair being used. I like the change of pace over what you would expect from this kind of a match, with all kinds of weapons and such. Williams very well may get the title back in Chicago and this was a fine way to set it up.

Ava gets off the phone with CM Punk, who will be here next week.

Results

Street Profits b. Axiom/Nathan Frazier via DQ when Tama Tonga interfered

Giulia b. Chelsea Green – Northern lights bomb

Charlie Dempsey b. Je’Von Evans 2-1

Oba Femi b. Hammerstone – Toss powerbomb

Ridge Holland b. Duke Hudson – Lifting DDT

Jordynne Grace b. Sol Ruca via DQ when Rosemary and Wendy Choo interfered

Trick Williams b. Pete Dunne when Dunne could not answer the ten count

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.