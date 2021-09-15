Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.14.21  

WWE NXT

Date: September 14, 2021

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Beth Phoenix, Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

We have arrived as it is time for the all new NXT, featuring a lot of the same people and whatever angles need to be wrapped up. I’m almost terrified of what this is going to include as the usual suspects from Raw are in charge. We have a wedding and a vacant World Title to fill though so let’s get to it.

We open with a quick recap of Samoa Joe vacating the NXT Title and the setup of the four way for the vacant championship.

Tommaso Ciampa doesn’t care which NXT it is because he’ll be champion.

Pete Dunne thinks it is time for a Bruiserweight Champion.

Kyle O’Reilly is ready to achieve a goal sixteen years in the making.

LA Knight knows Samoa Joe was scared of him and now three men are stuck in the same spot. Someone named Bron Breaker (better known as Bronson Rechsteiner) comes up to Knight and says he wants a chance to prove himself. Knight tells him to go out there and take a beating in a few minutes.

The arena and set are far brighter and the setup makes it look FAR bigger. The seats wrap around the ring for a unique look. It’s actually quite the improvement.

LA Knight vs. Bron Breaker

Breaker shoulders and clotheslines Knight down and some suplexes have Knight in the corner. Commentary says Breaker has a Dog Faced Gremlin mentality for the first Steiner reference. Knight is back with a clothesline and the jumping neckbreaker out of the corner puts Breaker in more trouble. Some running shoulders have Knight back in trouble as we hear about Breaker’s resume. Not his family history or anything, but he did play football. Knight gets gorilla pressed into a powerslam for the clean pin at 3:42.

Rating: C-. So I guess they’re starting with the rapid fire changes, as Breaker is suddenly thrown right into the spotlight. I’m still stunned that they didn’t directly say he’s a Steiner, but I guess that might be too much pressure? Either way, quite the surprise for the first match, but it doesn’t do Knight much good.

Post break, Breaker gets congratulated by a bunch of unnamed wrestlers.

Imperium vs. Brooks Jensen/Josh Briggs

Jensen powerslams Aichner to start so it’s off to Barthel, who grabs an armbar on Briggs. That’s fine with Briggs, who powers his way out in a hurry. Barthel strikes away but can’t get in a suplex. Instead he hits a running kick to the chest but Briggs tosses him away without much effort. It’s back to Jensen to clean house but Briggs gets knocked outside. The Imperial Bomb finishes Jensen at 3:18.

Rating: C. I can go for some new names being showcased, but I could go for less of Imperium. They have every bit of the in-ring acumen but egads they are incredibly dry. I know that’s kind of the point, though it doesn’t make things much better. Briggs continues to have something there, but it hasn’t quite broken out yet.

Hit Row talks about how fabulous B Fab really is. She has trained with the best and now she is ready for her win.

B Fab vs. Katrina Cortez

Fab kicks her away and shrugs off Cortez’s comeback. A big kick to the face in the corner rocks Cortez and it’s a neckbreaker for the pin at 1:14. They weren’t out there very long and didn’t look great while they were.

B Fab doesn’t think much of Elektra Lopez getting involved in their business so here is Legado del Fantasma to interrupt. Lopez and B Fab insult each other with various threats…and we’re just done with that.

Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes are trying to cheer up Johnny Gargano when Austin Theory returns. He even has a surprise: you can’t have a wedding without a priest, so here is DAMIAN Priest to say the bar must be open. Grimes has the drinks covered and Theory and Gargano hug. The matching Dexter Lumis costumes help a lot.

Here is Carmelo Hayes, with Trick Williams (whoever that is) for a chat. After a break, Hayes talks about winning the Breakout Tournament three weeks ago. You aren’t going to catch him off guard again so he called Williams, who insisted he was bout it bout it. Now Williams is going to be everywhere Hayes goes because he has the gift of the gab and the gift of the jab. Hayes is great, but Williams has a bone to pick with him. Williams describes being bout it bout it and Hayes says it is hard to be good and humble. When he shoots he doesn’t miss, but if he chooses to pass, Williams will see it.

Duke Hudson comes out for his match and says Hayes got lucky in the Breakout Tournament. Williams comes in and hits a cyclone boot to Hudson’s face. The beating is on and Hayes joins in. Some double teaming leaves Hudson laying. I have no idea what they said or what this was supposed to be.

Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jane compliment the NEW Mandy Rose, whose face we don’t see.

Kayden Carter/Kacy Catanzaro vs. Gigi Dolin/Jayce Jane

It’s a brawl to start with Catanzaro dropkicking Jane to the floor so Carter can run Dolin over. A double arm crank has Dolin in trouble as we go split screen to see Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland taking out Kyle O’Reilly. Dolin gets armdragged into the corner for the tag to Jane. That’s fine with Carter, who hits her in the face from the apron. The 450/neckbreaker combination is loaded up but Mandy Rose, in a hoodie, comes in for the DQ at 1:57.

Post match the beatdown is on and Mandy is….a brunette. Sarray comes in for the save and clears the ring in a hurry.

Sarray/Kayden Carter/Kacy Catanzaro vs. Gigi Dolin/Jayce Jane/Mandy Rose

We’re joined in progress with Sarray hitting a missile dropkick on Dolin and a fisherman’s suplex gets two. It’s off to Carter for a dropkick into a backsplash and Catanzaro comes in, only to fall for a distractions o she gets caught in the wrong corner. Mandy forearms her in the back and hits a slam for two.

A bodyscissors sets up a suplex for two and it’s back to Jane to keep Kacy in trouble. Not that it matters as Kacy slips through some legs and brings in Carter to clean house. The basement superkicks drops Jane and everything breaks down. That means the Rose vs. Sarray showdown until Carter superkicks Mandy for two. Rose is back up with a jumping knee to Carter’s face for the pin at 6:12.

Rating: C-. So that happened, as Blonde Bombshell Mandy Rose is now Evil Brunette Bombshell Mandy Rose. I don’t know how much of a difference that makes but I’m kind of digging the heel trio. There is something there, though it might need a bit more of an explanation of what it actually is.

The bridal party is getting ready.

William Regal announces that O’Reilly is out of the way and…..Von Wagoner will take his place. You’re not supposed to know who that is.

Ridge Holland vs. Drake Maverick

Holland throws him around to start and runs him over with ease. Some forearms across the face keep Maverick down and more forearms keep up the pain. Northern Grit finishes Maverick at 1:48. Total squash.

Tommaso Ciampa talks about how everyone is coming for the title and that is why we are here. It has been 908 days since he held Goldie and tonight he gets his redemption.

Tony Dangerfield is a former All American Greco Roman wrestler and he’s coming to nXT.

Creed Brothers vs. ???//???

Brutus starts fast and shoves one of them over the top and out to the floor. Back in and Brutus drives them into the corner and Julius comes in sans tag. After the double teaming, Brutus plants the first one again before a slap brings Julius back in for a suplex. Julius makes one opponent tag the other and a dropkick just fires Julius up. A spinebuster plants the first one and a basement clothesline is good for the pin at 2:50. Total dominance and they have something with the Creed Brothers.

Post match Malcolm Bivens brags about the Diamond Mine’s success and introduces the newest member of the team: Ivy Nile. She’s in great shape and hasn’t had a carb in sixteen years. Cue Kushida to say he is ready for Roderick Strong and the Cruiserweight Title match is set for next week.

NXT Title: Von Wagoner vs. Pete Dunne vs. LA Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa

One fall for the vacant title. It’s a big brawl to star with Wagoner clearing most of the ring until Knight gets to clean house. Dunne is back in to work on Wagoner’s arm and it’s time for the showdown with Ciampa. That means an armbar into a stomp to Ciampa’s arm until Knight breaks that up. A clothesline sends Knight outside though and the brawl is on again. Wagoner comes in and cleans house as we take a break.

Back with the brawling continuing with Ciampa hitting the running strikes in the corner. The double clothesline takes down Dunne and Knight but Wagoner blocks the Fairy Tale Ending. Knight scores with Blunt Force Trauma for two. Another one sends Dunne outside but Ciampa scores with Willow’s Bell for two, as Dunne makes another save. Ciampa hits the running corkscrew dive onto everyone else and is the only one left standing. Back in and Dunne snaps Ciampa’s fingers, setting up the Bitter End. Knight tries to steal the pin but Wagoner cuts him off with an Angle Slam for a very close two.

Dunne and Ciampa take Wagoner and Knight out and the big slugout is on. A German suplex sends Ciampa outside and Dunne goes up top, only to have Knight grab a top rope superplex to bring him back down. Wagoner hits a double underhook slam for two on Knight with Ciampa making the save. The Fairy Tale Ending to Knight gives Ciampa the title back at 10:36.

Rating: B. This was all action and that’s what you need for the title match. It didn’t feel like an epic title win, but Ciampa is about as solid of a choice for the title as you can have. I was convinced that Wagoner was actually going to get the title, but at least they went with something that made sense. There are all kinds of ways to go for the first title feud too so this is a safe and smart choice.

Ciampa is rather happy to have won the title.

Video on Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ road to the altar.

It’s time for the wedding, with wrestlers in the wedding party. Indi Hartwell comes to the ring and Johnny Gargano gives her away, though only after he lists off his resume. Gargano asks if Austin Theory has the rings, with Theory saying they’re in a ring. Ikemen Jiro has rings, inside his jacket of course. We get up to “speak now” and Dexter threatens anyone who says something with an ax.

Indi reads her vows to Dexter, whose middle name is Gaylord. She says he is misunderstood and is glad that he’s a freak. Lumis has to cut her off from a story about sneaking into her bed one night, with Gargano and Candice LeRae freaking out. Indi: “Dexter, you never lose a staring contest.” Lumis’ vow is a thumbs up, with the minister being confused about what is going on. That earns the minister a Silencer so there is no one to finish this.

The fans want William Regal….but Beth Phoenix jumps in the ring because she knew this would happen. That’s why she became an ordained minister last night so she can handle things. Beth wants to cut to the chase, which draws up Andre Chase….who is taken out by Odyssey Jones. With that out of the way, Beth says her thing, making sure to say that any death doing them parting is hopefully not ax related. Indi says she does and Dexter….actually says I DO (Candice’s shocked face is great). After the kiss, they pose together and no major shenanigans ensue.

Tommaso Ciampa is watching in the back when Bron Breaker comes up to say congratulations. A tense staredown ends the show.

Results

Bron Breaker b. LA Knight – Gorilla press powerslam

Imperium b. Brooks Jensen/Josh Briggs – Imperium Bomb to Jensen

B Fab b. Katrina Cortez – Neckbreaker

Kacy Catanzaro/Kayden Carter b. Jayce Jane/Gigi Dolin via DQ when Mandy Rose interfered

Mandy Rose/Gigi Dolin/Jayce Jane b. Kacy Catanzaro/Kayden Carter/Sarray – Running knee to Carter

Ridge Holland b. Drake Maverick – Northern Grit

Creed Brothers b. ???/??? – Basement clothesline to ???

Tommaso Ciampa b. LA Knight, Pete Dunne and Von Wagoner – Fairy Tale Ending to Knight

