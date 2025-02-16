Hall’s NXT Vengeance Day 2025 Review  

Vengeance Day 2025

Date: February 15, 2025

Location: CareFirst Arena, Washington DC

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

We’re back at the big show and that means it is time for a slightly different card. The NXT Title is on the line in a three way while the Women’s Title is a four way match. The Tag Team Titles are on the line as well, but we also have a mystery faction who seems ready to debut. Let’s get to it.

We look at various moments throughout Vengeance Day history, because Vengeance Day is old enough to have a history. The show’s big matches get a look as well.

Women’s North American Title: Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Henley, with the rest of Fatal Influence, is defending. Vaquer takes her down to the mat to start and they fight over arm control early on. Henley pulls her into a rollup for two, only to get caught in an STF. With that broken up, Vaquer bends Henley’s back over her knees and then switches to a rollup for two instead. A cross armbreaker has Vaquer down for a bit, until she reverses into one of her own over the ropes.

Henley knocks her outside so Jazmyn Nyx can offer a distraction, meaning Jacy Jayne can get in a pump kick so Henley can really take over. Back in and things slow down, with the running crotch attack to the back having Vaquer in more trouble. A springboard Blockbuster gives Vaquer two and the frustration is setting in. Vaquer fights out of a chinlock and hits a springboard high crossbody, only to get caught with a sling blade.

A dragon screw legwhip into a Meteora gives Vaquer two but Henley is back with a backbreaker. Back up an Vaquer sends her to the apron for a double underhook facebuster. One heck of a springboard dive takes the villains own and the STB sets up a corkscrew moonsault for the pin and the title at 15:02.

Rating: C+. This was a situation where there was little drama, and it wasn’t exactly a situation where I was ever thinking Vaquer was in danger. That was kind of the point of the whole thing, but it made for a long match as we were just waiting for Vaquer to take the title. That’s how it should have gone as Henley wasn’t going to be a long term champion, but cut a few minutes off of this.

We recap the Tag Team Title match. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura are friends from their time in Japan and won one match so it’s time for a title match.

Sol Ruca takes Zaria skateboarding and it doesn’t go well.

Tag Team Titles: Yoshiki Inamura/Josh Briggs vs. Fraxiom

Fraxiom is defending. Inamura and Axiom lock up to start but Frazer comes in off a blind tag. The champs take over with some rapid fire kicks, including Frazer hitting an enziguri. Inamura chops his way out of trouble and it’s Briggs coming in with a big boot to Axiom to take over. Frazer gets clotheslined out to the floor and a chokeslam onto Inamura’s knee gets two on Axiom.

Inamura strikes away in the corner and we pause to look at the crowd for some reason. With Inamura sticking his chest out so Axiom can hit a chop, Axiom hits the Golden Ratio for the big knockdown instead. It’s back to Frazer to pick up the pace, with a running shooting star press getting two on Briggs. Frazer’s dive off the top lands on Briggs’ face for two but he’s right back up with a powerbomb to put Frazer down. A sitout powerbomb gives Inamura two on Axiom and everyone is down.

Axiom hits the super Spanish Fly on Inamura, only for Briggs to super chokeslam Frazer onto Axiom for a creative looking crash. Briggs blasts Axiom with a clothesline but Axiom is back up with a poisonrana. Inamura picks up Axiom for a slam so Frazer jumps onto Inamura’s back for a sleeper. That just has Inamura spinning around and puts them both down. A very bouncy top rope splash misses for Inamura and Axiom moonsaults onto Briggs n the floor. Back in and a missile dropkick/legsweep combination pins Inamura at 10:24.

Rating: B-. This was a match that got better as it was going, but it was fighting a major problem throughout: I had no reason to be interested in Briggs and Inamura. They’re a good enough team and looked solid here, but they’ve only had a handful of televised matches. Other than that, it’s been a bunch of Briggs talking about how good they are and that’s about it. That’s a hard stop to come back from at the start but they were certainly trying here. I’m not sure who is next for Fraxiom, but they’re having quite the run as champions.

Post match respect is shown….and the four people we have seen in vignettes pop in to beat all of them down. None of them look familiar.

The D’Angelo Family is not happy with Izzi Dame turning on them so Shawn Spears and company could beat Tony D’Angelo down. Stacks is going to take care of this on his own. And he’s on his own as he talks, because the D’Angelo Family is the only family in NXT.

We recap Eddy Thorpe vs. Trick Williams in a strap match. Thorpe has cost Williams the NXT Title and now Williams wants revenge, with the strap being Thorpe’s idea.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Trick Williams

Strap match but with pinfall or submission. The fight is on before the strap is attached and Williams clotheslines him out to the floor. Back in and Williams hits a backdrop and puts the strap around his own wrist. Williams ties it to Thorpe’s wrist as well and now we get the bell. Thorpe gets sent into the corner and a pop up right hand puts him down again, only for Williams to get tossed over the top.

Back in and Thorpe uses the strap to pull him off the top, only to pose on the ropes so Williams can get in a pull of his own. Thorpe gets violent with the first hard whip to the back, followed by another on the floor. Williams gets tied up to the post and whipped in the chest, followed by some strap punches to the head.

A Randy Orton backbreaker gets two and a jumping elbow connects for the same. Something like a spinebuster gets Williams out of trouble and he goes simple by choking with the strap. That’s broken up with a rope grab so Williams just unloads with strap shots to the back. A low blow with the strap cuts Williams down though and a running knee finishes for Thorpe at 10:59.

Rating: C. NXT has decided that Thorpe is going to be a thing and they are going to try to make that happen no matter what. Thorpe has done almost nothing that is overly impressive but here he is anyway. Williams seemed like he was gearing up for a big showdown with Oba Femi at Stand & Deliver. Maybe that is what happens, but for now, Williams has a lot of work to do after this kind of a loss, as surprising as it was.

We look at Ricky Starks debuting earlier this week. He’ll sign his NXT deal on Tuesday.

We recap Ethan Page attacking Je’Von Evans and breaking his jaw. Evans is back for revenge and Page is all violent.

Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

Evans has a mouthpiece in because his jaw is still a bit banged up. The fight is on fast and Page bails to the floor to avoid a big shot to the jaw. Instead Evans dives onto Page (and nearly misses) before unloading on Page on the announcers’ table (while showing some great fire).

Back in and a suplex into a Blue Thunder Bomb gives Evans one, followed by a springboard clothesline for two. Evans’ springboard cutter is blocked so he sends Page to the apron, where the springboard cutter can drop Page in a heap. A big stomp onto the steps misses though and Page takes him down by the leg to take over. Page DDTs the leg and grabs a half crab to keep up the cranking.

A slam sends the leg into the ropes and we hit the ankle lock. The rope is grabbed for a break and Evans is back with a Superman Punch. Another springboard is broken up and the Ego’s Edge sends Evans flying for two. Back up and Evans strikes away, setting up a spinning kick to the head (What leg injury?). Evans stomps on the jaw to send Page outside for a big dive. Page knocks a springboard out of the air (and Evans loses his mouth piece) and the Twist Of Fate finishes Evans at 11:59.

Rating: B-. This was a match that was going in a few different ways, as the opening portion with Evans going after Page was some of the best stuff I’ve seen from Evans so far. It was fired up and felt like someone wanting to get revenge, including by hitting Page in the face as often as he could. That stuff was very good and Page going after the leg made sense, but egads I was rolling my eyes hard when Evans was flipping and jumping on the bad leg at the end. If Evans can show fire like that when he needs to and learn to sell a leg injury, he could get a lot better.

Evans is bleeding from the mouth.

Stephanie Vaquer is happy with her win but her night isn’t over because she’ll be watching the Women’s Title match.

NXT Title: Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

Femi is defending and even he knows this is a glorified handicap match. Some early double teaming has Femi in trouble to start and stereo forearms put him down to one knee. Back up and Femi chokeslams both of them but Waller gets in a kick to Femi’s ribs. A suplex sends both challengers flying and Theory charges into a boot in the corner. Femi gets clotheslined to the floor so Waller tells Theory to lay down.

That doesn’t work for Theory as he shoves Waller away, where Femi can pull him to the apron. Some chops rock Waller and Theory but Waller saves Femi from a powerbomb. Femi misses a shot with the steps though and Waller DDTs him onto those steps to actually slow Femi down. A chair is brought in and Femi hammers away with elbows, followed by some chair shots to really take over.

Back up and Femi side slams Waller through an open chair, with Theory having to make the save. The rolling dropkick takes Femi down again and the evil alliance is on again. Theory puts Femi in an electric chair but Femi grabs Waller with a superplex to put both of them down. Femi sets up a table (this match did not need a table) but the villains put him on the table, setting up Waller’s middle rope elbow through it for two.

Back in and Femi knocks Waller off the apron before hitting a spinebuster on Theory. Femi tosses Waller through the announcers’ table but Theory hits Femi in the back with a chair. A jumping DDT sets up A Town Down for two but Waller pulls the referee (with the camera telegraphing the save). Theory yells at Waller, who accidentally gives Theory the rolling Stunner. The Fall From Grace retains the title at 13:13.

Rating: C. Well, that was exactly what I was expecting when the match was announced and they didn’t change a bit. Femi was a dominant monster and the other two were too proud and/or stupid to take advantage of their advantage. I’m not sure why this was the NXT Title match on a show this big, as it was never in doubt and felt like something that should have been an impromptu match around 9pm on a random episode of NXT. Femi breaking things is good, but dang this wasn’t interesting coming in and they never did anything to make it better.

Post match the lights go out and the four people we’ve seen teased are in the crowd. They storm the ring to beat Femi down and a quadruple toss powerbomb leaves Femi laying. Two of them appeared to be Cutler James and Dion Lennox.

Ava says she’ll deal with the four of them later but now she has to worry about the show in Cincinnati, Ohio. Lexis King has texted her 22 times but then she moves on to the show in New York City two weeks later. Arianna Grace pops in ad thanks Ava for making her the liaison to TNA. She introduces Santino Marella, who has met Ava before. Ava teases mentioning something about Santino and Grace (his daughter) but leaves to talk to Santino instead.

Here’s what’s coming on Tuesday.

We recap the NXT Women’s Title match. Giulia is defending and represents the future, Bayley is representing the past, Roxanne Perez is representing the present and Cora Jade is here too. It’s being billed as a battle of the generations, which is quite the idea.

NXT Women’s Title: Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

Giulia is defending. Perez yells a lot to start so Bayley goes after her, leaving Giulia to go up for a double dropkick. They start trading rollups for two each before Bayley and Perez hit stereo dives to the floor. Back in and Perez slaps Bayley, who takes her down for an elbow to the back. Jade pulls Bayley to the floor but has to avoid Pop Rox. It’s back to Giulia to clean house before we get the big showdown with Bayley.

That doesn’t last long as they opt to suplex Jade, who saves Jade from the same. Jade and Perez avoid fighting but Jade’s running knee in the corner accidentally hits Perez. A big flip dive takes out Giulia and Bayley on the floor but an angry Perez slams Jade off the top. Perez hammers away on Jade but Bayley breaks it up and hits some knees in the corner to rock Jade. Giulia grabs something like an Octopus on Bayley but Perez is back in with a crossface.

Giulia slips out and hits the Northern Lights Bomb for two, followed by Bayley hitting Jade with a swinging side slam for the same. Bayley’s sunset bomb sends Giulia into the corner but Jade breaks up Pop Rox. Jaded gets two on Bayley and everyone is down. Giulia starts snapping off suplexes and takes Perez up top, only for the Tower Of Doom to bring everyone down, with Jade at the bottom. Everyone brawls to the floor before Perez is back in with Pop Rox to Bayley. Jade hits Perez with Jaded but Giulia is back in with the knee to the head. The Northern Lights Bomb to Perez retains the title 18:31.

Rating: B. Thank goodness this was the main event as it was the match with the biggest build and it wound up being the best thing on the show. Giulia can more than hold her own with anyone, Perez is a natural and Bayley added the star power. I’m not sure why Jade needed to be here if she wasn’t taking the fall, but she certainly didn’t hurt things. Solid main event here as Giulia gets to further establish herself as the top of the best women’s division going today.

Post match Stephanie Vaquer comes out to pose with Giulia but Jordynne Grace returns fr the big staredown to end the show.

Results

Stephanie Vaquer b. Fallon Henley – Corkscrew moonsault

Fraxiom b. Yoshiki Inamura/Josh Briggs – Missile dropkick/legsweep combination to Inamura

Eddy Thorpe b. Trick Williams – Running knee

Ethan Page b. Je’Von Evans – Twist Of Fate

Oba Femi b. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller – Fall From Grace to Waller

Giulia b. Bayley, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez – Northern Lights Bomb to Perez

