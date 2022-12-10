Hall’s Rampage Review – 12.9.22  

Rampage

Date: December 9, 2022

Location: H-E-B Center, Cedar Park, Texas

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

We are a day away from Ring Of Honor Final Battle and odds are we are going to be seeing some of the very last build to the show. Other than that we have what should be a heck of a match between Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic Title against a mystery challenger. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Moxley takes him down by the arm to start before it’s time to stand and trade chops. With that not working, Moxley bites Takeshita’s head in the corner and then chops some more. With Don Callis watching, Takeshita sends him outside and over the barricade as we take a break. Back with Moxley (bleeding, believe it or not) getting two off a piledriver but getting caught with a heck of a clothesline.

Takeshita sends him to the apron, setting up a slingshot DDT for two back inside. What looked like a Blue Thunder Bomb is countered into Moxley’s failed Kimura attempt. Instead they slug it out again with the Paradigm Shift being reversed into a knee to the head. Takeshita’s brainbuster gets a rather close two and gives a woman in the crowd an amazing stunned face.

Moxley is able to shove him off the top but now the Blue Thunder Bomb can connect for two. A bridging German suplex gets the same but Takeshita’s frog splash hits raised knees. The hammer and anvil elbows rock Takeshita and the Death Rider gives Moxley….one. The stunned Moxley steals the jumping knee for two of his own but gets his head stomped in. Somehow Moxley manages to kick Takeshita from the mat and hammers him down into the bulldog choke for the tap at 14:01.

Rating: B. These two beat on each other for a good while and it was a blast throughout. They didn’t bother trying for anything here other than a physical fight and it worked very well. Moxley’s bleeding is a running joke at this point, but it made him feel more like a fighter here and that was a great thing to see.

Post match here is Hangman Page to say he’s feeling nuts here and the fight is on. They go to the floor until security breaks it up.

Powerhouse Hobbs walks the streets of Oakland at night and talks about bleeding on the ground. He is going to take everything you hold dear.

We look at Hook debuting a year ago.

Stokely Hathaway shows us the Keisha Zapruder Film, which shows Hook’s foot NOT being underneath the bottom rope. With that out of the way, Stokely asks Keisha to Waffle House because he still has some MJF money. Hathaway is still hilarious.

Regina Di Wave Title: Hikaru Shida vs. Bunny

Shida is defending a Japanese title and Penelope Ford is with Bunny. For a bonus, Jamie Hayter says the winner gets an AEW Women’s Title match. They lock up as Tony explains that tomorrow’s college football schedule is lame so we should watch wrestling instead. Shida forearms away to start and slams Bunny down but misses a springboard knee. Bunny grabs the choke over the ropes and we take a break.

Back with Shida hitting her own Down The Rabbit Hole but Ford throws in a kendo stick to distract the referee. Shida goes to yell but then hits the jumping knee to Bunny. A Meteora off the apron sets up a Michinoku Driver for two on Bunny back inside. Not that it matters as Shida hits the Katana for the pin at 7:28.

Rating: C. I’m not sure what this being for a title added as fighting for a title shot should be enough. Other than that, there was no reason to believe that Bunny was a threat to beat Shida, even with Ford around. Shida is a star and someone who runs through a lot of people, which is all she should have done here. There was barely a sweat broken and there was no reason for that to happen.

Post match Jamie Hayter comes out for the staredown.

Video on Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez, who have history dating back to Shimmer.

The Firm vs. Clayton Bloodstone/Izzy James

That would be Lee Moriarty/Big Bill (which might be a better name than W. Morrissey) handling the destruction here. Moriarty ties up Bloodstone’s leg and James’ arm at the same time but gets kicked into the corner. Bill comes in to wreck people and Bloodstone is sent to the floor. Moriarty dives onto Bloodstone and Bill chokeslams James for the pin at 2:03. Standard squash.

After Dynamite, FTR was asked about the Briscoes’ challenge for Final Battle and yeah, they’re in.

Ortiz and Eddie Kingston want the House Of Black.

Kip Sabian has a friend to take out Orange Cassidy. Danhausen tries to steal Mark Henry’s catchphrase but thinks Henry is the thief.

Here’s what’s coming on upcoming shows, including four matches added to the Zero Hour show.

Shane Taylor and JD Griffey are ready for Swerve In Our Glory.

All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy vs. ???

Cassidy is defending against…Trent Seven, who has Kip Sabian and the Bunny to counter Danhausen/Best Friends. Seven chops away to start and then slams him down when Cassidy offers a thumbs up. Cassidy is sent outside and goes after Sabian, allowing Seven to chop him again. A hard shot drops Seven for a change and a glare sends Ford to the back. Seven gives Cassidy a DDT as Ford comes back with Bunny, Butcher and Blade as we now have eight extra people involved in this match. A bunch of them brawl to the back and we take a break.

Back with Seven hitting a suplex for two and backhanding him out to the floor. Seven accidentally takes out Sabian so Cassidy drops Seven for a bonus. Back in and Seven suplexes him again but gets caught with the Stundog Millionaire. The tornado DDT is blocked (as usual at first) so Seven grabs Emerald Flosion for two.

The Seven Star Lariat is blocked, leaving Seven to steal Tyler Bate’s Bop and Bang. A hard lariat gives Seven two but Beach Break doesn’t work for Cassidy. The tornado DDT connects this time around though so Seven has to punch him out of the air. Seven’s spinning piledriver gets another near fall but Cassidy counters the Birminghammer into a rollup. The Orange Punch and Beach Break retain the title at 12:53.

Rating: B-. This got better once they got rid of so many of the extra people on the floor and let the two guys get in there and have a back and forth match. It was what Cassidy does best, in that he got to do his usual stuff as the fans were thrilled. Seven was a nice surprise as he has enough name value to mean something, but I don’t know if he would be able to become a major star around here.

Post match the beating is on with Sabian being just fine, only to have Dustin Rhodes make the save. Posing ensues to end the show.

Results

Jon Moxley b. Konosuke Takeshita – Bulldog choke

Hikaru Shida b. Bunny – Katana

The Firm b. Clayton Bloodstone/Izzy James – Chokeslam to James

Orange Cassidy b. Trent Seven – Beach Break

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.