Hall’s Rampage Review – 4.14.23  

Rampage

Date: April 14, 2023

Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

We are about a month and a half away from Double Or Nothing but this week’s show has a bit of an international feeling. The major advertised match will see Aussie Open, the new IWGP Tag Team Champions Aussie Open defending against the Best Friends. Other than that, we should get at least some stories advanced with the action to back it up. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

IWGP Tag Team Titles: Aussie Open vs. Best Friends

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher/Mark Davis) is defending with Davis running Trent over to start. As Excalibur lists off all kinds of former champions, what happened recently and what is coming tonight (taking about a minute to do so), Trent hits a high crossbody to take over on Fletcher. That doesn’t last long though as Fletcher drops him on top and the Best Friends are sent outside.

The Friends are rammed into each other before the hand off suplex drops Trent for two back inside. We take a break and come back with Chuck saving Trent and a double chokeslam putting Davis down. We get the Big Hug and a Doomsday knee gets two on Fletcher. Back up and Davis kicks Chuck into a spinning Tombstone, followed by a nasty piledriver to Trent. The double clothesline sets up Coriolis to retain the titles at 9:45.

Rating: C+. Nice stuff here as the Aussies get a win to establish themselves a bit better. The Best Friends are going to be over no matter what they do so there is little for them to lose in something like this. The match was energetic enough to be a featured showdown on Rampage and that’s a pretty good place to be.

Mark Briscoe isn’t sure that he’s on the same page as Sonjay Dutt and company, because apparently a misleading statement leads to a legally binding agreement. Dutt talks to Briscoe about working together and even has a shirt with the entire stables’ faces on it. Isn’t this more or less the same thing as Matt Hardy (also a legendary tag wrestler) with the Firm?

Here is FTR for a chat. It took them two years and five months to get the AEW Tag Team Titles back. There has been some speculation about their futures, but they have signed with AEW for another four years. They are retiring when their contracts are done, but for the next four years, you’re getting everything they have because they want to be the best team ever.

This is their redemption story after they have been beaten down. They have fought and fought to be here and the only difference between themselves and the fans is having the fans in their corner. They have four years left and it will be awesome. Top guys out. It’s nice to have some clarification for their futures and they’re back on top, where they should be.

The Hardys, Isiah Kassidy and Hook are glad to have Jeff Hardy back, after a rough nine months. They are ready for their match against the Firm so Matt and Private Party can be free from their contracts. The match will take place at the Hardy Compound (oh geez) as Matt seems Broken again.

Wardlow had no comment on destroying Powerhouse Hobbs’ card. Hobbs is mad, but he’s ready to destroy Wardlow in their TNT Title match next week.

Mark Briscoe/Jeff Jarrett/Satnam Singh/Jay Lethal vs. Spanish Announce Project/Jake Manning

Briscoe and company have Sonjay Dutt with them and the brawl is on fast. Dutt trips Manning down and Briscoe isn’t happy, leading to everything breaking down. Singh comes in for a gorilla press and chokeslam, setting up the Froggy Bow to finish Manning at 2:00.

Video on the Blackpool Combat Club vs. the Elite.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura

Taya chops away to start and hits a running elbow in the corner to rock Sakura. The running knees make it worse and Taya powering out of a waistlock doesn’t help. The Road To Valhalla is loaded up but here are Leila Grey and Jade Cargill for a distraction. Sakura drops Taya and we take a break. Back with Taya hitting a sliding German suplex but another Cargill distraction lets Sakura send Taya into the steps. Back in and Taya has had enough of this, setting up a spear into the Road To Valhalla for the pin at 8:33.

Rating: C+. It was nice to see Taya having to work for a win for a change as she continues to be built up for Cargill. Sakura is someone who has done well enough to make this mean something and Taya getting a win helps enough. Good match here, and now the question is whether Taya can take the title from Jade. I mean she probably won’t, but it’s nice to see her having more of a chance than most.

Post match Grey comes in but gets Road To Valhalled as well. Cargill comes in and slugs it out with Taya but Leila breaks up the Road To Valhalla. Jade plants her with Jaded to stand tall. It’s so nice to see Jade having an actual challenge to one of her upcoming title defenses rather than the next designated victim.

Jose The Assistant challenges El Hijo del Vikingo for a AAA Mega Title shot on behalf of Dralistico.

The Jericho Appreciation Society “raps” about the Acclaimed. Cue the Acclaimed, with Caster not even bothering to rap. The beating is on, with Billy Gunn whipping out some scissors to try to cut off Matt Menard’s hard nipples. The challenge is thrown out for Dynamite.

Jungle Boy and Shawn Spears are ready for the main event. Spears isn’t friends with MJF anymore but he wants the World Title too. If beating Jungle Boy gets him that much closer, so be it.

Here’s what’s coming on upcoming shows.

Jungle Boy vs. Shawn Spears

Spears rolls him up for two (and a ten) but Jungle Boy hits a dropkick for a ten of his own. They both go to the floor where the other can tease a dive but pull up at the last second. Spears gets sent into the barricade as we see Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara watching in the back. Jungle Boy gets sent over the barricade and we take a break.

Back with an exchange of near falls until Spears pump kicks him down. Jungle Boy hits a clothesline for his own knockdown though and they both get a breather. A rollup gives Jungle Boy two but Spears is back with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Spears goes for a cradle but Jungle Boy stacks him up for the pin at 9:04.

Rating: C. This was a completely watchable match which never broke through to the next level. In other words, it was a Shawn Spears match and little more. Spears is one of the good hands around here who won’t give you a bad match but also won’t get anywhere beyond his ceiling. Jungle Boy gets another win to keep up the brilliant yet shockingly simple build towards Double Or Nothing of “have challengers win matches”.

Results

Aussie Open b. Best Friends – Coriolis to Chuck

Mark Briscoe/Jeff Jarrett/Satnam Singh/Jay Lethal b. Spanish Announce Project/Jake Manning – Froggy Bow to Manning

Taya Valkyrie b. Emi Sakura – Road To Valhalla

Jungle Boy b. Shawn Spears – Cradle

