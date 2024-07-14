Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 7.12.24  

Rampage

Date: July 12, 2024

Location: Landers Center, Southaven, Mississippi

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

We’re on the way to All In and coming off the huge turn on Dynamite as Mariah May destroyed Toni Storm. That almost has to be addressed this week but you never know what you’re going to see around here. I do like the kind of random feeling to the show as you get some fresh matches, which should be the case again this week. Let’s get to it.

Opening sequence.

Premiere Athletes vs. Kings Of The Black Throne

Black and Daivari start things off with the threat of a kick sending Daivari bailing into the corner. Nese comes in and gets elbowed down, allowing King to come in and glare a lot. For some reason Nese goes to the beard and is quickly chopped down as the beating picks up. King’s backsplash gets two but Josh Woods low bridges him to the floor, allowing a big flip dive to put King down.

We take a break and come back with King fighting out of the corner and slamming Nese down for a needed breather. Black comes back in to strike away, setting up a springboard moonsault for two on Nese. Woods tries to interfere again but gets taken down, only for the distraction to let Nese break Mark Sterling’s clipboard over Black’s head. The 450 hits Black (meaning the knees crush his ribs), leaving King to crossbody Sterling. Black brainbusters Nese, who catches him on top, only for the 450 to hit raised knees. The End finishes Nese at 9:56.

Rating: C. It picked up a bit at the end but it’s quite the stretch to suggest that the Kings took almost ten minutes to beat the Premiere Athletes. The team has been little more then the whipping boys around here but for some reason the Kings have trouble beating them? It wasn’t exactly a great match either, with some spots missing and the whole thing being kind of a mess.

Roderick Strong vs. Ben Bishop

The Conglomeration is on commentary and the Kingdom is here with Strong. The rather tall Bishop shoves him outside to start, where the Kingdom gives him a pep talk. That talk seems to include suggesting a running knee to put Bishop down back inside. The jumping knee finishes for Strong at 1:17.

Deonna Purrazzo is ready to burn everything down and create the age of the virtuosa.

Rey Fenix vs. Angelico vs. Komander vs. AR Fox

Komander and Fenix work on the arms to start and Angelico is sent outside rather quickly. Fox sends Fenix outside for a running dropkick through the ropes but Angelico is back in for the save. Angelico’s spinning kick to the head gets two and it’s back to Fenix vs. Komander for the slugout. Fenix connects with the rope walk kick and we take a break.

Back with Angelico pulling Fenix out of the air and tying up his leg and arm for some cranking. Komander breaks that up with the rope walk moonsault but Fenix dives in for his own save. Everybody but Angelico goes up on the same corner, with Komander moonsaulting down onto Angelico. That leaves Fenix to knock Fox down and frog splash him for two, setting up a double armbar for the win at 10:29.

Rating: B-. It was a fun match but it’s nothing that we haven’t seen a dozen times. You know what you’re going to get from this kind of a match and the question becomes just how many big spots they can fit in. Fenix is by far the biggest star of the match and it’s fine to see him get the win, but it would be nice if it felt like it actually meant something.

We look at Chris Jericho injuring Samoa Joe with a forklift.

Jericho says this is what happens if you don’t listen to the Learning Tree.

Thunder Rosa vs. Rachael Ellering

Ellering throws her around to start but Rosa is right back with a running dropkick. Rosa ties up the arm and elbows away before hitting a running dropkick against the ropes. Ellering gets two off a rollup but Rosa ties her up in a seated cobra clutch for the win at 3:28.

Rating: C. Pretty much a squash for Rosa here, even against a bigger name like Ellering. That’s a bit strange to see, but it isn’t like Ellering has meant much around here in a long time. Hopefully Rosa is done with Deonna Purrazzo and needs someone new to face, but we’ll have to see who that is.

Post match Deonna Purrazzo runs in the cheap shot on Rosa. Why does this feud need to continue?

Top Flight/Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Moriarty full nelsons Darius to start but gets reversed into a headlock as they start fast. A dropkick puts Moriarty down so it’s off to Ogogo vs. Dante. Some arm cranking has Ogogo in trouble and Andretti comes in to stay on the arm. Ogogo powers him into the corner for the tag to Taylor, who is hurricanranaed out to the floor. The dive is broken up though and we take a break.

Back with Dante fighting out of the corner and managing a middle rope DDT to put Taylor down. Darius comes in to pick up the pace and it’s Andretti adding a dropkick into Darius’ German suplex for two on Moriarty. Taylor comes back in with a hard clothesline and Moriarty adds his suplex Downward Spiral. Andretti manages to fireman’s carry Taylor, which is broken up, allowing Taylor to hit a running knee for the pin at 11:23.

Rating: B-. Another good, fast paced match here with the villains winning to wrap up the show. Much like the four way though, it’s really hard to believe that this is going to lead to anything for the Promotions. It should finish up the mini feud with Top Flight/Andretti so it’s better than nothing, but it doesn’t exactly feel like the most important match.

Results

Kings Of The Black Throne b. Premiere Athletes – The End to Nese

Roderick Strong b. Ben Bishop – Jumping knee

Rey Fenix b. AR Fox, Komander and Angelico – Double armbar to Fox

Thunder Rosa b. Rachael Ellering – Seated cobra clutch

Shane Taylor Promotions b. Top Flight/Action Andretti – Running knee to Andretti

